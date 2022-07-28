Pacific Basin Shipping : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)
07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
EF001
Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer
Issuer name
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
Stock code
02343
Multi-counter stock code and currency
Not applicable
Other related stock code(s) and
Not applicable
name(s)
Title of announcement
Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)
Announcement date
28 July 2022
Status
New announcement
Information relating to the dividend
Dividend type
Interim (Semi-annual)
Dividend nature
Special
For the financial year end
Not applicable
Reporting period end for the dividend
30 June 2022
declared
Dividend declared
HKD 0.17 per share
Date of shareholders' approval
Not applicable
Information relating to Hong Kong share register
Default currency and amount in which
HKD 0.17 per share
the dividend will be paid
Exchange rate
HKD 1 : HKD 1
Ex-dividend date
10 August 2022
Latest time to lodge transfer documents
for registration with share registrar for
11 August 2022 16:30
determining entitlement to the dividend
Book close period
From 12 August 2022 to 12 August 2022
Record date
12 August 2022
Payment date
24 August 2022
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Rooms 1712-1716
Share registrar and its address
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Information relating to withholding tax
Details of withholding tax applied to the
Not applicable
dividend declared
Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer
Name of listed warrants / convertible
USD175,000,000 3% Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2025 (Stock Code: 40097)
securities and stock code
issued by PB Issuer (No.5) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer
Latest time for the holders to exercise
03 August 2022 16:30
their conversion rights in order to be
entitled to the dividend
Other information
Other information
Not applicable
Directors of the issuer
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Issuer are:
Executive Directors:
David Muir Turnbull, Martin Fruergaard and Peter Schulz
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Robert Charles Nicholson, Irene Waage Basili, Stanley Hutter Ryan, Kirsi Kyllikki Tikka and John Mackay McCulloch Williamson
