Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-28 am EDT
3.430 HKD   -0.87%
04:58aPRESS RELEASE : 2022 Interim Results
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pacific Basin Shipping : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)

07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EF001

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

Issuer name

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Stock code

02343

Multi-counter stock code and currency

Not applicable

Other related stock code(s) and

Not applicable

name(s)

Title of announcement

Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)

Announcement date

28 July 2022

Status

New announcement

Information relating to the dividend

Dividend type

Interim (Semi-annual)

Dividend nature

Special

For the financial year end

Not applicable

Reporting period end for the dividend

30 June 2022

declared

Dividend declared

HKD 0.17 per share

Date of shareholders' approval

Not applicable

Information relating to Hong Kong share register

Default currency and amount in which

HKD 0.17 per share

the dividend will be paid

Exchange rate

HKD 1 : HKD 1

Ex-dividend date

10 August 2022

Latest time to lodge transfer documents

for registration with share registrar for

11 August 2022 16:30

determining entitlement to the dividend

Book close period

From 12 August 2022 to 12 August 2022

Record date

12 August 2022

Payment date

24 August 2022

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Rooms 1712-1716

Share registrar and its address

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Page 1 of 2

v 1.1.1

EF001

Information relating to withholding tax

Details of withholding tax applied to the

Not applicable

dividend declared

Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer

Name of listed warrants / convertible

USD175,000,000 3% Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2025 (Stock Code: 40097)

securities and stock code

issued by PB Issuer (No.5) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer

Latest time for the holders to exercise

03 August 2022 16:30

their conversion rights in order to be

entitled to the dividend

Other information

Other information

Not applicable

Directors of the issuer

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Issuer are:

Executive Directors:

David Muir Turnbull, Martin Fruergaard and Peter Schulz

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Robert Charles Nicholson, Irene Waage Basili, Stanley Hutter Ryan, Kirsi Kyllikki Tikka and John Mackay McCulloch Williamson

Non-executive Director:

Alexander Howarth Yat Kay Cheung

Page 2 of 2

v 1.1.1

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
04:58aPRESS RELEASE : 2022 Interim Results
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June ..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special D..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Ordinary ..
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : 2022 Interim Results
PU
07/19PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/12PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Issue of ordinary shares under Specific Mandate pursuant to the t..
PU
06/30PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
06/23ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Down as Recession Fears Mount
DJ
06/23Chinese Shipping Companies Dive Amid Rising Recession Fears
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 465 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net cash 2022 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 23,1%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Fruergaard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Muir Turnbull Executive Chairman
Suresh Moganti Director-Information Technology
Suresh Prabhakar Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED20.98%2 318
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.78%51 509
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.02%45 763
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.94%31 025
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED34.03%21 570
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA15.53%12 512