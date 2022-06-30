Pacific Basin Shipping : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

as at close of the month

Conversion price : HK$1.93 per share (adjusted from HK$2.24 per share on 21 April 2022)

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)