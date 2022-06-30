Log in
    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-06-29 pm EDT
3.040 HKD   -0.65%
12:22aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
06/23ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Down as Recession Fears Mount
DJ
06/23Chinese Shipping Companies Dive Amid Rising Recession Fears
DJ
Pacific Basin Shipping : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

06/30/2022 | 12:22am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30 June 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Date Submitted:

30 June 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02343

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

36,000,000,000

USD

0.01

USD

360,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

USD

Balance at close of the month

36,000,000,000

USD

0.01

USD

360,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: USD

360,000,000

Remarks:

N/A

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02343

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

5,253,090,713

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

5,253,090,713

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

02343

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

US$175 million 3.00%

USD

70,081,000

70,081,000

284,539,753

Guaranteed Convertible

Bonds due 2025

Type of convertibles

Bond/Notes

Stock code of the Convertibles

40097

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

1.93

General Meeting approval date

02 December 2019

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

Remarks:

Conversion price : HK$1.93 per share (adjusted from HK$2.24 per share on 21 April 2022)

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 04:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
