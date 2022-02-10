Pacific Basin Shipping : Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors that, in light of the significantly improved dry bulk market outlook and the consequential increase in ship values, the Company expects to recognise a one-offnon-cash reversal of impairment provision on the Group's Handysize core fleet of approximately US$152 million (the "Expected Reversal") in the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Year").

The original impairment of US$198 million on our Handysize core fleet was taken as of 30 June 2020 in light of prevailing market weakness and the uncertain pandemic-related market outlook at that time. This impairment provision is now expected to be fully reversed, adjusted for depreciation and the sale of certain vessels.

Owing to the strong upward trend in the dry bulk freight market in 2021 driven by the global economic recovery, robust demand for commodities and reducing fleet growth which has contributed to the strong earnings of the Group as previously disclosed, and together with the Expected Reversal, the Group is expected to record a net profit attributable to shareholders for the Year in the range of approximately US$830 million to US$850 million as compared to the net loss of US$208 million recorded for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Expected Reversal will be a one-offnon-cash income and will increase the carrying value of the vessels by the same amount on the balance sheet. It will not impact the operating cash flows, EBITDA1 or available committed liquidity of the Group. However, it will increase the overall future depreciation charge of the Group's Handysize vessels by approximately US$16 million per year.

Note 1: EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is gross profit less indirect general and administrative overheads, excluding: depreciation and amortisation; exchange differences; share-based compensation; closed-out gains on fuel price hedges and net unrealised derivative income and expenses, as defined in the Company's 2020 annual report.