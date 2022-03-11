Pacific Basin Shipping : Re-election of Directors, General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Buy Back Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO
BUY BACK SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the 2022 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited to be held at 31/F One Island South, 2 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 22 to 25 of this circular. In view of the continuing and currently elevated risks posed by the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G of the laws of Hong Kong), the Company decided to implement certain precautionary and control measures at the AGM against the COVID-19, including limiting the number of attendees to Directors or other staff members of the Company who are shareholders or proxies. No other Shareholders shall attend the AGM in person. Any person who attempts to attend the AGM in person will not be permitted entry to the meeting. Shareholders may, however, view and participate in the AGM through a live webcast of the AGM ("Online AGM"). Please refer to the section headed "Arrangements for the AGM" of this circular for further details.
Shareholders who wish to vote are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (ie not later than 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 17 April 2022) and/or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). If you are not a registered Shareholder (if your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians, or the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited), you should consult your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) directly to assist you in the appointment of proxy.
Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as appropriate.
Important Information
Please see page 1 of this circular for the arrangements for the AGM, including guidance on joining the Online AGM. There will not be any provision of souvenir or gifts for attending the Online AGM.
11 March 2022
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE AGM
In view of the continuing and currently elevated risks posed by the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the latest Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G of the laws of Hong Kong), the AGM will be held in an online format ("Online AGM") and physical attendance by Shareholders will not be permitted. Any person who attempts to attend the AGM in person will not be permitted entry to the AGM.
Vote by proxy
The Company wishes to advise all Shareholders that in-person attendance at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders who wish to vote on any resolution will only be able to vote by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on their behalf by completing and returning the proxy form (if you are a registered Shareholder) attached to this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 17 April 2022). If you are not a registered Shareholder (if your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians, or the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited), you should consult your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) directly to assist you in the appointment of proxy.
Our Online AGM
Meeting Website
Shareholders may view and listen to the Online AGM through a live webcast of the AGM which can be accessed via http://meetings.computershare.com/PBSL_2022AGM on a smartphone, computer, tablet device or other browser enabled device. Please follow the instructions on the landing page on how to access the webcast. The online platform will be opened for registered Shareholders and non-registered Shareholders to log in approximately 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the AGM. Shareholders will be able to access the live webcast at the beginning of the AGM until its conclusion.
Login details for registered Shareholders
Details regarding the AGM arrangements including login details to access the online platform are included in the Company's notification letter to registered Shareholders ("Shareholder Notification") sent together with this circular.
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE AGM
Login details for non-registered Shareholders
Non-registered Shareholders who wish to attend the Online AGM should (1) contact and instruct their banks, brokers, custodians, nominees or the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited through which their shares are held (together, the "Intermediary") to appoint themselves as proxy to attend the Online AGM and (2) provide their e-mail address to their Intermediary before the time limit required by the relevant Intermediary. Details regarding the Online AGM arrangements including login details to access the online platform will be sent by the Company's Hong Kong share registrar to the e-mail addresses of the non-registered Shareholders provided by the Intermediary.
3. Questions for the Company prior to or at the AGM
Shareholders can submit questions relevant to the proposed resolutions of the AGM for the Board in advance of the AGM via email at: ir@pacificbasin.com no later than 11:00 a.m. on 14 April 2022. For registered Shareholders, please state the 10-digit shareholder reference number starting with "C" (SRN) which is printed on the top right corner of the Shareholder Notification.
Shareholders can also submit questions during the AGM through the online platform in accordance with the instructions on the platform. Whilst the Company will endeavour to address these questions at the AGM, if time permits, the Company may respond to any unanswered questions after the AGM as appropriate.
Registered and non-registered Shareholders should note that only one device is allowed per login. Please also keep the login details in safe custody for use at the AGM and do not disclose them to anyone else.
The Company is not required to, and will not, independently verify the accuracy of the e-mail addresses or other information provided by registered or non-registered Shareholders. The Company and its agents take no responsibility for all or any loss or other consequence caused by or resulting from any inaccuracy and/or deficiency in the information provided or any unauthorised use of the login details.
If Shareholders have any questions relating to the AGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong. Telephone: (852) 2862 8555. Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990. Website: www.computershare.com/ hk/contact.
We are closely monitoring the development and impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong and may implement further changes and precautionary measures. Should any changes be made to the AGM arrangements, we will notify Shareholders via an announcement posted on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.pacificbasin.com.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"2013 Share Award Scheme"
the share award scheme adopted by the Company on 28 February
2013 (as supplemented by the Company's announcement in
relation thereto dated 28 March 2013)
"AGM"
the 2022 annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
31/F One Island South, 2 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang,
Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m. or any
adjournment, notice of which is set out on pages 22 to 25 of this
circular
"associate"
has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules
"Awards"
include restricted share awards and restricted unit awards, which
are awards by the Board granted under the 2013 Share Award
Scheme, subject to the terms and conditions thereof respectively
"Board"
the board of Directors or a duly authorised committee thereof
"business day"
any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the business of
dealing in securities
"Buy-back Mandate"
the general and unconditional mandate enabling the Company to
buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution for
approving such general mandate
"Bye-laws"
the bye-laws of the Company
"Companies Act"
the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended)
"Company" or "Pacific Basin"
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, a company incorporated in
Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on
the Stock Exchange
"core connected person"
has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$" and "cents"
Hong Kong dollars and cents respectively, the lawful currency of
Hong Kong
