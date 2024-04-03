Press Release

Pacific Basin equips owned fleet with Starlink high-speed

connectivity

Hong Kong, 3 April 2024 - Pacific Basin is excited to announce the commencement of the rollout of Starlink's high- speed internet service across its owned fleet which is set to redefine maritime connectivity. This collaboration is not just a leap towards modernising operations but also a significant stride in enhancing the welfare and quality of life for seafarers. By integrating Starlink's cutting-edge technology, Pacific Basin vessels will now enjoy speeds surpassing 200Mbps and minimal latency, ensuring an unprecedented level of seamless connectivity at sea.

"Pacific Basin is focused on the highest possible quality operations and the promotion of the highest standards of welfare for our crews across our fleet," said Harsh Bhave, Director of Fleet Management, Pacific Basin. "This installation recognises the need to add smart bandwidth that can enable next level performance for our ships and our people."

The successful pilot program onboard five vessels showcased the transformative potential of high throughput, low latency service for both business operations and crew welfare, setting a new standard in maritime communications.

"Furthermore, by providing faster access to critical applications and enabling remote support and crew training, Starlink's connectivity will open up a plethora of new possibilities for our vessels. This investment underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure the well-being of our crews and to drive innovation within our fleet operations", Samar Das, Head of Technical Procurement.

As Pacific Basin embarks on this journey, it reaffirms our dedication to improving operational effectiveness, safety, digitalisation, and the welfare of our seafarers. This initiative not only aims at bolstering the retention and recruitment of skilled personnel for our vessels but also heralding a new era of connectivity at sea.

Link to press image:https://www.pacificbasin.com/upload/en/ir/news/press/PacBasin-Starlink-img.jpeg