    2343   BMG684371393

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED

(2343)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-28 am EDT
3.430 HKD   -0.87%
04:58aPRESS RELEASE : 2022 Interim Results
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022
PU
04:48aPACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING : Interim Dividend for the Six Months ended 30 June 2022 (Special Dividend)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release: 2022 Interim Results

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Press Release

Pacific Basin Announces 2022 Interim Results

We generated our best interim results ever of US$465.1 million net profit

The Board has declared an interim basic dividend of HK35 cents per share

and an additional special dividend of HK17 cents per share

Handysize and Supramax TCE earnings increased 83% and 85% respectively, compared to the

same period in 2021

Healthy dry bulk market, our strong cash generation and limited expected capital expenditure will

enable us to continue to reward shareholders

Hong Kong, 28 July 2022 - Pacific Basin Shipping Limited ("Pacific Basin" or the "Company", 2343.HK), one of the world's leading dry bulk shipping companies, today announced the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Mr. Martin Fruergaard, CEO of Pacific Basin, said:

"In the first half of 2022, we generated our best interim results ever, producing an underlying profit of US$457.5 million, a net profit of US$465.1 million and an EBITDA of US$566.9 million. This yielded an exceptionally strong return on equity of 48%, with basic EPS of HK74.5 cents.

Our results benefited from significantly higher average TCE earnings compared to the same period last year, strong operating activity results, and a competitive cost structure. We continued to significantly outperform the market index rates, especially in our Supramax business, which delivered an exceptional performance over the period.

Six Months Ended 30 June

US$ Million

2022

2021

Revenue

1,722.8

1,142.0

EBITDA #

566.9

244.6

Underlying Profit

457.5

150.4

Profit Attributable to Shareholders

465.1

160.1

Basic Earnings per Share (HK cents)

74.5

26.4

Interim Dividends per Share

including HK17 cents Special Dividend (HK cents)

52.0

14.0

  • EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is gross profit less indirect general and administrative overheads, excluding: depreciation and amortisation; exchange differences; share-based compensation and unrealised derivative income and expenses.

Global minor bulk loading volume grew approximately 9% in the first half compared to the same period last year. Construction materials were the main driver, in particular cement, clinker and aggregates where loadings were up 8% year on year. On the other hand, the global dry bulk fleet grew only 1.5% net during the half-year compared to 1.9% in the same period last year mainly due to slowing newbuilding deliveries. The global fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels grew by 1.6%, which despite slowing global economic growth has helped to support higher rates over the period.

Our core business generated average Handysize and Supramax daily time-charter equivalent earnings of US$26,370 and US$33,840 net per day in the first half, representing an increase of 83% and 85% compared to the same period in 2021, respectively. Our performance continues to benefit from our diverse cargo and customer base and the close customer interaction facilitated by our extensive global office network. Our operating activity contributed US$30.7 million, generating a margin of US$3,330 net per day over 9,200 operating days in the first half. While margins varied over the period, they still remain historically high.

Our financial position continues to strengthen with available committed liquidity of US$698.6 million and a net cash position of US$68.9 million as at 30 June 2022.

In light of the strong earnings, cash position and our confidence in the longer-term outlook for minor bulk shipping, the Board has declared an interim basic dividend of HK35 cents per share, representing 50% of our net profit for the period, and an additional special dividend of HK17 cents per share, representing 25% of our net profit for the period. The basic dividend and the special dividend together amount to a total dividend of HK52 cents per share.

1

We remain committed to our long-term strategy to grow our owned fleet of Supramax ships by acquiring high-quality, modern, second-hand vessels, and to sell our older and less-efficient Handysize ships and replace them with younger and larger Handysize vessels. During the period we sold five of our older Handysize ships, while taking delivery of one Ultramax vessel purchased in 2021. This strategy is resulting in an even more efficient fleet with greater longevity, while crystallising value from historically high secondhand prices.

We expect our vessel purchasing activity to be less than last year as asset prices have approached historical highs, though we remain opportunistic where we see attractive second-hand acquisition opportunities. We currently own 117 Handysize and Supramax ships and, including chartered ships, we have approximately 240 ships on the water overall.

As at 30 June 2022

  1. Average number of short-term and index-linked vessels operated in June 2022
  2. Supramax vessels in excess of 60,000 dwt are generally referred to as Ultramaxes
  3. Having redelivered a chartered 95,000 dwt Post-Panamax ship, we now refer to our owned 115,000 dwt bulker as a Capesize vessel, consistent with industry definitions

In light of a softening global economy, we expect dry bulk demand in the second half to moderate somewhat from recent highs but remain relatively firm mainly due to seasonal factors in the grain market, elevated coal demand for electricity production and continued investment in global infrastructure.

Any revival of the Chinese economy is expected to be supported by domestic property construction, manufacturing and infrastructure spending as government policies are needed to drive growth in light of continuing Covid restrictions.

Changes in trade flows caused by the conflict in Ukraine have positively impacted tonne-mile demand for some commodities to date, but we continue to monitor the impact that the conflict might have as we come close to the typical Black Sea grain export season.

Supply is still tied up in congestion around the world, and although vessel speeds remain elevated leaving limited scope to increase vessel capacity through higher speed, historically very high bunker costs have begun to lower speeds taking some supply out of the market.

We believe uncertainty over new environmental regulations and the high cost of newbuildings, will continue to discourage any significant new ship ordering. According to Clarksons Research, current orderbook is at a 30-year low of just 7.2% of total fleet and new ordering is down 60% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The low orderbook coupled with IMO regulations to reduce carbon intensity likely resulting in slower speeds and increased scrapping from 2024 onwards, bodes well for the long-term health of the dry bulk market.

Given the supportive fundamentals of our industry we are excited by the long-term prospects of dry bulk shipping despite any short-term headwinds. Our large and modern owned fleet of highly versatile Handysize and Supramax ships, combined with our close customer partnerships, enhanced access to cargo opportunities, and high vessel utilisation, enables us to outperform in this strong earnings environment.

Having significantly further strengthened our balance sheet in the first half of 2022, we anticipate that the still healthy dry bulk market, our strong cash generation and limited expected capital expenditure will enable us to continue to reward shareholders by returning capital and take advantage of opportunities to grow our fleet going forward."

About Pacific Basin

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (www.pacificbasin.com) is one of the world's leading

owners and operators of modern Handysize and Supramax dry bulk vessels. Enhanced by a world-classin-house fleet management team, the Company is committed to sustainable shipping with a keen focus on seafarer safety, health and wellbeing, responsible environmental practice, performance optimisation for best fuel and carbon efficiency, and best-in-class service delivery. The Company currently operates around 240 dry bulk ships of which 117 are owned and the rest chartered. Pacific Basin is listed and headquartered in Hong Kong and provides a quality service to over 550 customers, with 13 offices in key locations around the world.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Peter Budd

Tel: +852 2233 7032

Mobile: +852 9436 6300

E-mail: pbudd@pacificbasin.com

2

Six months ended 30 June

2022

2021

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

1,722,828

1,142,072

Cost of services

(1,234,390)

(963,553)

Gross profit

488,438

178,519

Indirect general and administrative overheads

(5,661)

(4,178)

Other income and gains

12,856

4,911

Other expenses

(18,612)

(2,086)

Finance income

1,725

313

Finance costs

(12,908)

(16,771)

Profit before taxation

465,838

160,708

Tax charges

(710)

(604)

Profit attributable to shareholders

465,128

160,104

Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders (in US cents)

Basic earnings per share

9.53

3.40

Diluted earnings per share

8.79

3.04

3

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,828,059

1,906,019

Right-of-use assets

86,279

55,302

Goodwill

25,256

25,256

Derivative assets

4,190

496

Trade and other receivables

5,284

8,499

Restricted bank deposits

51

51

1,949,119

1,995,623

Current assets

Inventories

160,966

103,590

Derivative assets

36,309

14,710

Trade and other receivables

207,419

171,839

Assets held for sale

14,400

-

Cash and deposits

516,277

459,670

935,371

749,809

Total assets

2,884,490

2,745,432

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to shareholders

Share capital

52,497

47,858

Retained profits

839,525

744,553

Other reserves

1,144,684

1,038,815

Total equity

2,036,706

1,831,226

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

386,796

521,363

Lease liabilities

39,523

29,270

Derivative liabilities

4,145

6,540

Trade and other payables

-

17

430,464

557,190

Current liabilities

Borrowings

60,664

66,793

Lease liabilities

50,675

31,159

Derivative liabilities

19,388

10,232

Trade and other payables

285,129

247,554

Taxation payable

1,464

1,278

417,320

357,016

Total liabilities

847,784

914,206

For more details, please see our 2022 Interim Results Announcement in the Investor section of our website at (www.pacificbasin.com). Our full 2022 Interim Report will be published on or around 16 August 2022.

4

Disclaimer

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 465 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net cash 2022 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 23,1%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Fruergaard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Muir Turnbull Executive Chairman
Suresh Moganti Director-Information Technology
Suresh Prabhakar Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LIMITED20.98%2 318
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.78%51 509
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.02%45 763
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.94%31 025
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED34.03%21 570
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA15.53%12 512