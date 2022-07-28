Press Release: 2022 Interim Results

We expect our vessel purchasing activity to be less than last year as asset prices have approached historical highs, though we remain opportunistic where we see attractive second-hand acquisition opportunities. We currently own 117 Handysize and Supramax ships and, including chartered ships, we have approximately 240 ships on the water overall.

We remain committed to our long-term strategy to grow our owned fleet of Supramax ships by acquiring high-quality, modern, second-hand vessels, and to sell our older and less-efficient Handysize ships and replace them with younger and larger Handysize vessels. During the period we sold five of our older Handysize ships, while taking delivery of one Ultramax vessel purchased in 2021. This strategy is resulting in an even more efficient fleet with greater longevity, while crystallising value from historically high secondhand prices.

In light of a softening global economy, we expect dry bulk demand in the second half to moderate somewhat from recent highs but remain relatively firm mainly due to seasonal factors in the grain market, elevated coal demand for electricity production and continued investment in global infrastructure.

Any revival of the Chinese economy is expected to be supported by domestic property construction, manufacturing and infrastructure spending as government policies are needed to drive growth in light of continuing Covid restrictions.

Changes in trade flows caused by the conflict in Ukraine have positively impacted tonne-mile demand for some commodities to date, but we continue to monitor the impact that the conflict might have as we come close to the typical Black Sea grain export season.

Supply is still tied up in congestion around the world, and although vessel speeds remain elevated leaving limited scope to increase vessel capacity through higher speed, historically very high bunker costs have begun to lower speeds taking some supply out of the market.

We believe uncertainty over new environmental regulations and the high cost of newbuildings, will continue to discourage any significant new ship ordering. According to Clarksons Research, current orderbook is at a 30-year low of just 7.2% of total fleet and new ordering is down 60% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The low orderbook coupled with IMO regulations to reduce carbon intensity likely resulting in slower speeds and increased scrapping from 2024 onwards, bodes well for the long-term health of the dry bulk market.

Given the supportive fundamentals of our industry we are excited by the long-term prospects of dry bulk shipping despite any short-term headwinds. Our large and modern owned fleet of highly versatile Handysize and Supramax ships, combined with our close customer partnerships, enhanced access to cargo opportunities, and high vessel utilisation, enables us to outperform in this strong earnings environment.

Having significantly further strengthened our balance sheet in the first half of 2022, we anticipate that the still healthy dry bulk market, our strong cash generation and limited expected capital expenditure will enable us to continue to reward shareholders by returning capital and take advantage of opportunities to grow our fleet going forward."