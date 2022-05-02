Pacific Bauxite : Appendix 1A and Information Form and Checklists

Rule 1.7

Appendix 1A

Application for Admission to the ASX Official List

(ASX Listing)

Name of entity1

Pacific Bauxite Limited (subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

ABN/ARBN

Date of this form

62 112 914 459

14 February 2022

We (the entity named above) apply for admission to the +official list of ASX Limited (ASX) as an ASX Listing and for +quotation of the following +securities (or such other number of +securities as we may notify to ASX prior to the commencement of +quotation):

Number

+Class (quoted only)

Estimated maximum number and +class of +securities to be quoted on ASX at the commencement of quotation on ASX

79,122,506

Fully paid ordinary shares

By giving this form to ASX, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 1A of the ASX Listing Rules.

Notes:

1. If the entity seeking admission is a trust, the application should be in the form "[Name of responsible entity of trust] in its capacity as responsible entity of [Name of trust]".

2. An entity seeking admission to the official list as an ASX Listing must also provide to ASX the information and documents referred to in the Information Form and Checklist (ASX Listing) published on the ASX website.

Information Form and Checklist

(ASX Listing)

Type of Australian registration number given above (eg ABN, ACN, ARSN or ARBN) ACN Legal entity identifier, if applicable N/A Place of incorporation or establishment Western Australia Date of incorporation or establishment 14 February 2005 Legislation under which incorporated or established Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Address of registered office in place of incorporation or establishment Level 3, 33 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 Main business activity Mining Exploration Country where main business activity is mostly carried on Australia Other exchanges on which the entity is listed None

Name of entity

ABN/ACN/ARBN/ARSN

Pacific Bauxite Limited (subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

112 914 459

We (the entity named above) supply the following information and documents to support our application for admission to the official list of ASX Limited (ASX) as an ASX Listing.

Note: by giving an Appendix 1A Application for Admission to the ASX Official List (ASX Listing) to ASX, the entity is taken to have warranted that all of the information and documents it has given, or will give, to ASX in connection with its admission to the official list and the quotation of its securities are, or will be, accurate, complete and not misleading. It also indemnifies ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from, or connected with, any breach of that warranty (see Appendix 1A of the ASX Listing Rules).

The information and documents referred to in this Information Form and Checklist (including any annexures to it) are covered by the warranty and indemnity mentioned above.

Terms used in this Information Form and Checklist and in any Annexures have the same meaning as in the ASX Listing Rules.

Part 1 - Key Information

Instructions: please complete each applicable item below. If an item is not applicable, please mark it as "N/A".

All entities - corporate details1

1

If the entity applying for admission to the official list is a stapled group, please provide these details for each entity comprising the stapled group.

Full name and title of ASX contact(s) Melissa Chapman - Joint-Company Secretary Business address of ASX contact(s) 2A/300 Fitzgerald Street North Perth WA 6006

Street address of principal administrative office Level 3, 33 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 Postal address of principal administrative office Level 3, 33 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 Telephone number of principal administrative office +61 (08) 6166 9107 E-mail address for investor enquiries ir@pacificbauxite.com Website URL www.pacificbauxite.com All entities - board and senior management details2

Full name and title of chairperson of directors Peter Lewis - Non-Executive Chairman Full names of all existing directors Peter Lewis - Non-Executive Chairman Peter Michael - Non-Executive Director John Traicos - Non-Executive Director Full names of any persons proposed to be appointed as additional or replacement directors N/A Full name and title of CEO/managing director N/A Email address of CEO/managing director N/A Full name and title of CFO N/A Email address of CFO N/A Full name and title of company secretary Melissa Chapman - Joint Company Secretary Catherine Grant-Edwards - Joint Company Secretary Email address of company secretary mel@bellatrixcorp.com.aucath@bellatrixcorp.com.au

All entities - ASX compliance contact details3

2 If the entity applying for admission to the official list is a trust, enter the board and senior management details for the responsible entity of the trust.

3 Under Listing Rule 1.1 Condition 13, a listed entity must appoint a person responsible for communication with ASX on Listing Rule matters. You can appoint more than one person to cater for situations where the primary nominated contact is not available.

Annual balance date 30 June Month in which annual meeting is usually held (or intended to be held)7 November

Business phone number of ASX contact(s) +61 (08) 6424 9116 Mobile phone number of ASX contact(s) +61 488 099 831 Email address of ASX contact(s) mel@bellatrixcorp.com.au All entities - investor relations contact details

Full name and title of person responsible for investor relations Melissa Chapman - Joint-Company Secretary Business phone number of person responsible for investor relations +61 (08) 6166 9107 Email address of person responsible for investor relations ir@pacificbauxite.com

All entities - auditor details4

Full name of auditor Rothsay Auditing

All entities - registry details5

Name of securities registry Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Address of securities registry Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Phone number of securities registry 1300 850 505 Fax number of securities registry +61 08 9323 2033 Email address of securities registry web.queries@computershare.com.au Type of subregisters the entity will operate6 CHESS and issuer sponsored subregister

All entities - key dates

4 In certain cases, ASX may require the applicant to provide information about the qualifications and experience of its auditor for release to the market before quotation commences (see Guidance Note 1 section 2.12).

5 If the entity has different registries for different classes of securities, please indicate clearly which registry details apply to which class of securities.

6 Example: CHESS and issuer sponsored subregisters (see Guidance Note 1 section 3.23).

7 May not apply to some trusts.

Months in which dividends or distributions are usually paid (or are intended to be paid) N/A Trusts - additional details

Name of responsible entity N/A Full names of the members of the compliance committee (if any) N/A

Entities incorporated or established outside Australia - additional details

Name and address of the entity's Australian agent for service of process N/A Address of registered office in Australia (if any) N/A

Entities listed or to be listed on another exchange or exchanges

Name of the other exchange(s) where the entity is or proposes to be listed N/A Is the ASX listing intended to be the entity's primary or secondary listing N/A

Part 2 - Checklist Confirming Compliance with Admission Requirements

Instructions: please indicate in the "Location/Confirmation" column for each item below and in any Annexures where the information or document referred to in that item is to be found (eg in the case of information, the specific page reference in the Offer Document where that information is located or, in the case of a document, the folder tab number where that document is located). If the item asks for confirmation of a matter, you may simply enter "Confirmed"" in the "Location/Confirmation" column. If an item is not applicable, please mark it as "N/A".

In this regard, it will greatly assist ASX and speed up its review of the application if the various documents referred to in this Checklist and any Annexures (other than the 2 copies of the applicant's Offer Document (as lodged with ASIC) referred to in item 4 and the 10 printed versions of the final Offer Document referred to in note 10) are provided in a folder separated by numbered tabs and if the entity's constitution and copies of all material contracts are provided both in hard copy and in electronic format.

Note that completion of this Checklist and any Annexures is not to be taken to represent that the entity is necessarily in full or substantial compliance with the ASX Listing Rules or that ASX will admit the entity to its official list. Admission to the official list is in ASX's absolute discretion and ASX may refuse admission without giving any reasons (see Listing Rule 1.19).

A reference in this Checklist and in any Annexures to the "Offer Document" means the listing prospectus, product disclosure statement or information memorandum lodged by the applicant with ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 1.1 Condition 3.

If the applicant lodges a supplementary or replacement prospectus, product disclosure statement or information memorandum with ASX, ASX may require it to update this Checklist and any Annexures by reference to that document.

All entities - key supporting documents