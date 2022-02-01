Log in
    PBX   AU000000PBX1

PACIFIC BAUXITE LIMITED

(PBX)
Pacific Bauxite : Proposed issue of securities - PBX

02/01/2022 | 02:02am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PACIFIC BAUXITE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options (20c expiring 7 March 2025)

32,440,000

confirmed

PBX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

32,440,000

Proposed +issue date

7/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

PACIFIC BAUXITE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

62112914459

1.3

ASX issuer code

PBX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

31/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PBX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 32,440,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of shares and options to Oceanic and/or its nominee/s (Refer to the Notice of 2021 AGM dated 30 December 2021 - Resolution 9)

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.050000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

use

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options (20c expiring 7 March 2025)

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

32,440,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of shares and options to Oceanic and/or its nominee/s (Refer to the Notice of 2021 AGM dated 30 December 2021 - Resolution 9)

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

use

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.2000

7/3/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

PBX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

32,440,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Pa t 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

7/3/2022

Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

31/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Bauxite Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
