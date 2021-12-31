ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 December 2021

PACIFIC BAUXITE TO ACQUIRE PGE PROJECTS AND RECAPITALISE

Pacific Bauxite Ltd (Pacific Bauxite or Company) (ASX:PBX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Western Yilgarn PGM Pty Ltd (Western Yilgarn) and AAM Resources Pty Ltd (AAM Resources), who own various projects located in the Eastern Goldfields and Pilbara regions of Western Australia prospective for platinum group metals, gold, nickel and other minerals (Proposed Acquisitions).

The tenement package to be acquired as a result of the Proposed Acquisitions comprises three exploration licences (E36/1010, E36/1011 and E70/5767) granted to Western Yilgarn, three exploration licences (E52/3861, E58/0562 and E59/2496) granted to AAM Resources and two exploration licence applications (E36/1025 and E70/5921) applied for by Western Yilgarn in its own name (collectively, the PGE Projects).

The material terms of the Proposed Acquisitions are summarised in Annexure A.

The Proposed Acquisitions are conditional on various conditions precedent including the Company obtaining all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals to effect the Proposed Acquisitions and satisfying all other requirements of the ASX for the reinstatement to official quotation of the Company's shares on ASX.

On completion, the Proposed Acquisitions, together with the transactions contemplated in connection with the recapitalisation of the Company pursuant to the Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) presented by Oceanic Capital Pty Ltd (Oceanic Capital) signed on 6 September 2021, as previously announced by the Company, will amount to a significant change to the scale of the Company's activities. As such, the Company will be required to obtain approval from shareholders and re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.

To facilitate its application for re-admission to the official list of the ASX and to provide funding for the Company's proposed activities, the Company proposes to undertake a capital raising to raise up to $4,500,000 (before costs) through the issue of shares at $0.20 per share and free attaching options on a 1:2 basis (each exercisable at $0.30 and expiring three years from issue) under a full form prospectus (Re-ListingProspectus) (Capital Raising).

The Company's securities have been suspended form quotation on the official list of ASX since 24 December 2019 (following the Company being placed into voluntary administration) and will remain suspended from quotation until the Company has re- complied with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, including by satisfying the conditions to reinstatement imposed by ASX. If the Proposed Acquisitions do not proceed, the Company may not complete the re-compliance.

Pursuant to ASX Guidance Note 33, ASX's policy is to remove from the official list an entity whose securities have been suspended from quotation for a continuous period of 2 years. Pursuant to ASX guidance, ASX may agree to a short extension of this 2 year deadline for delisting if the entity can demonstrate to ASX's satisfaction

