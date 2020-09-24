Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.    PBM   CA69403X1134

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD.

(PBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Bay Minerals : Announces Additions to Management Team, Flow-Through & Non Flow-Through Financing, and Sets Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:15am EDT

For Immediate Release. Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24, 2020. David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSX Venture: PBM, 'Pacific Bay' or the 'Company') reports that the Company has made a number of additions to its management team, arranged a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $625,000, and granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,400,000 shares of the Company at $0.15 per share for three years. The financing and stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Newly appointed officers joining the Company are Vice President of Exploration Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo, Vice President of Operations Antonio Vespa, P.Eng., and Vice President of Corporate Development Helder Carvalho, B. Comm. Joining the Company's board as an independent director is William H. Smith, QC.

The planned financing will consist of 1,500,000 non flow through units at $0.15 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of one year and 2,000,000 flow through units at $0.20 per unit consisting of one flow through share and one warrant to purchase one non flow through share at a price of $0.25 for a period of one year for gross proceeds of $225,000 non flow through funds and $400,000 flow through funds (the 'Offering'). The non flow through funds will be used for general working capital purposes and the flow through funds will be used to fund exploration of the Company's 100% owned Wheaton Creek Gold Property, and, to a lesser extent, the Company's other mineral properties. The Company plans to pay finders fees on all or part of the Offering.

William H. (Bill) Smith, QC is a lawyer with over 40 years of board, legal, finance and business experience with both private and public companies. Formerly a partner at McCarthy Tetrault LLP, Mr. Smith's experience spans the natural resource, technology and industrial sectors in Canada and overseas. A respected leader in corporate governance best practices, Mr. Smith served as interim Director of the Alberta Securities Commission and has served on the boards of companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX, the London Stock Exchange, and AIM. Mr. Smith is presently a director of Mosaic Capital Corp., PFB Corporation and Prospex Energy PLC.

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., VP Exploration, is a professional Geologist with nearly a decade of experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors. Sebastien has supervised geological drilling operations throughout North America totaling over $800 million CAD in project value. His experience includes several years as Project/Mine geologist at Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd., a southern BC high grade gold project. Sebastien's duties will include guiding and directing the Company's exploration programs and providing oversight as a Qualified Person for the Company's technical disclosures under National Instrument 43-101.

Antonio Vespa, P. Eng., VP Operations, is a Professional Chemical Engineer with broad experience in the design, construction and overall project management of energy facilities including 2 heavy oil upgraders with a combined project value of over $1 Billion. Antonio's duties will include project management, budgeting and support of the Company's permitting process and environmental compliance.

Helder Carvalho, B. Comm, VP, Corporate Development, is a marketing and business development professional with over ten years of experience in business analytics and marketing. Having led projects that range from line of business enhancement to market growth campaigns, he is well-versed at executing corporate development strategies. Helder's duties will include managing the Company's Investor Relations programs, corporate branding, and optimizing all public communications channels.

Following the above appointments, Pacific Bay's management team consists of David Brett, President, CEO and Director, Frank Moyle, Geologist, independent director, Guilford Brett, Chair of the Board, Bill Smith, independent director, Sebastien Ah Fat, VP Exploration, Leanora Brett, CFO, Helder Carvalho, VP Corporate Development and Antonio Vespa, VP Operations.

'I'm thrilled that Pacific Bay has been able to assemble such an accomplished management team,' said Pacific Bay President and CEO David Brett. 'We are now well positioned to leverage the Company's 100% owned portfolio of BC mineral properties and build shareholder value through growth and discovery.'

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.
Per/

David H. Brett, MBA
President & CEO
Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD.
09:15aPACIFIC BAY MINERALS : Announces Additions to Management Team, Flow-Through & No..
PU
09:05aPacific Bay Announces Additions to Management Team, Flow-Through & Non Flow-T..
NE
08/13Pacific Bay Trading Reinstatement Requirements
NE
08/12PACIFIC BAY MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - PBM
AQ
06/23PACIFIC BAY MINERALS : Provides Corporate Update
PU
06/22PACIFIC BAY MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - PBM
AQ
06/02Pacific Bay Provides Update on Interim Financial Filings
NE
04/27Pacific Bay Provides Update On Annual Financial Filings
NE
2019Wheaton Creek Gold Property Highlights Include 4.9 gpt Gold Drill Intercept O..
NE
2019Pacific Bay Intersects 2 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 13.71 g/t Silver over 4.61 ..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,15 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net Debt 2019 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,67 M 2,00 M 1,99 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Brett President & Chief Executive Officer
Guilford H. Brett Chairman
Leanora Brett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Frank Moyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD.0.00%2
BHP GROUP-4.55%123 844
RIO TINTO PLC6.11%101 581
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.55%28 885
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.84%19 145
FRESNILLO PLC88.14%11 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group