For Immediate Release. Vancouver, British Columbia, June 19, 2024. Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSX Venture: PBM, "Pacific Bay" or, the "Company") reports that the balance of its non-brokered private placement announced on March 18, 2024 and March 26, 2024 (the "Financing") will not be proceeding. The Company announced the closing of a First Tranche on May 13th, whereby the Company issued a total of 2,600,000 units (the "HardUnits") at $0.05 per Hard Unit, and 1,178,144 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at $0.07 per Flow-Through Unit, for aggregate total gross proceeds of $212,470.

About Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Pacific Bay Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining projects. Pacific Bay Minerals is focused on its 100% owned properties located in British Columbia: Sphinx Mountain Rare Earth Project near Dease Lake in northern BC and the Haskins Reed Polymetalic Project near Cassiar BC.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

Reagan Glazier, President and CEO

reagan@pacificbayminerals.com

(604) 682-2421

pacificbayminerals.com / Twitter / LinkedIn

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's expectations regarding, the closing date of the Financing, the use of proceeds of the Financing and other matters. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking-statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will may vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.