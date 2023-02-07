PacBio to Expand MAS-Seq Technology to 16S rRNA and Bulk RNA-Seq Solutions

End-to-End Solutions Planned to Support Key Customer Applications With Increased Cost Flexibility on Long-Read Sequencing Systems

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the commencement of a program intended to expand Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) for new assays on the Sequel II/IIe and Revio™ sequencing systems. This program builds on the successful MAS-Seq concatenation technology launched last year that enabled cost-effective single-cell isoform sequencing.

The MAS-Seq technology concatenates multiple shorter fragments which are then read on the system as one long HiFi read. This extends the effective throughput by up to 16-fold, where the throughput increase factor is determined by the size of the short fragment. We believe that extending MAS-Seq technology to key applications such as bulk RNA sequencing and 16S rRNA will provide customers with cost-effective kitted solutions and end-to-end software.

"Since our October announcement of the first MAS-Seq based kit, the customer demand has been extremely encouraging, to the point that customers have been asking us to expand the technology to their favorite application," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer at PacBio. "We believe applying MAS-Seq technology to these applications will help deepen our understanding of biology. In RNA sequencing studies, for example, MAS-Seq will help shift the field to true transcriptomics research. We are tremendously excited to build on the momentum of MAS-Seq to open new opportunities in Bulk RNA-Seq and 16S rRNA studies for our customers."

"We are excited that PacBio is addressing the unmet need for more cost-effective full-length RNA sequencing," said Jeremy Schmutz, Ph.D., co-director of the HudsonAlpha Genome Sequencing Center. "HudsonAlpha uses PacBio's Iso-Seq method (full-length RNA sequencing) for improved genome annotations and functional research. The new MAS-Seq kits for bulk Iso-Seq, combined with the expected increase in Revio's throughput, will enable cutting edge research in human, plant and animal genomics."

PacBio intends to launch this first expanded series of MAS-Seq kits in the second half of 2023. PacBio plans to share early data and a technical overview to interested parties at this week's Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting taking place February 6-9, 2023 in Hollywood, FL.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB™ short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to future availability, release time-frames, uses, accuracy, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including with respect to the potential expansion of MAS-Seq technology to new assays for use on the Sequel II/IIe and Revio systems; providing cost-effective kitted-solutions and end-to-end software by extending the MAS-Seq technology; plans to launch the expanded MAS-Seq kits in the second half of 2023 and share early data and a technical overview at AGBT; ability to open new opportunities for customers by extending the potential breakthroughs for patients that could result from the use of Twist Alliance panels and PacBio technology; ability of MAS-Seq kits and Revio to enable cutting edge research in human, plant and animal genomics collaborations to demonstrate SBB accuracy; and other forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including, among others, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling new products, and achieving anticipated new sales; assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; potential product performance and quality issues and potential delays in commercialization timelines; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing that could make the products PacBio is developing obsolete or non-competitive; supply chain risks; successfully completing development of a product that is not yet commercially available; customers and prospective customers curtailing or suspending activities utilizing our products; the impact of U.S. export restrictions on the shipment of PacBio products to certain countries; and third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in PacBio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q. PacBio disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

