Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACB   US69404D1081

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(PACB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
7.790 USD   -2.87%
04:06pPacBio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
12/16Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
12/06Pacific Biosciences' Sequencing Technology to be Used at Boston Children's Hospital Project; Shares Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PacBio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the following events at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference:

  • Panel | Multiomics: Markers for Modern Medicine on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 5:15 PM PT.
  • Company presentation and Q&A session on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM PT.

The live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB™ short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
ir@pacb.com 

Media:
Lizelda Lopez
pr@pacb.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacbio-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710738.html

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
04:06pPacBio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
12/16Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
12/06Pacific Biosciences' Sequencing Technology to be Used at Boston Children's Hospital Pro..
MT
12/06PacBio and Boston Children's Hospital Collaborate to Investigate Novel Variants Inacces..
PR
12/06Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and Boston Children's Hospital Collaborate to I..
CI
12/02Insider Sell: Pacific Biosciences Of California
MT
11/16Canaccord Genuity Ups Price Target on Pacific Biosciences to $14 From $12, Reiterates B..
MT
11/15Pacific Biosciences Of California : PacBio 2022 Investor Day Presentation
PU
11/15Transcript : Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/11PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
More recommendations