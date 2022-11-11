Advanced search
    PACB   US69404D1081

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(PACB)
2022-11-11
10.30 USD   +2.79%
PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2022
MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in New York
  • Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference at 4:20 PM ET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 (virtual)
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 AM ET on December 1, 2022 in New York

The live webcasts can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB™ short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
ir@pacb.com 

Media:
Lizelda Lopez
pr@pacb.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacbio-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301675915.html

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.


