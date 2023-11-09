MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 16, 2023 , at 2:00 PM ET in New York, NY

, at in Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 , at 3:00 PM ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our existing HiFi long-read sequencing technology and our emerging short-read Sequencing by Binding (SBB™) technology. Our products address solutions across a broad set of applications, including human genomics, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

