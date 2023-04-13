Pacific Biosciences of California : ' 2022 Annual Report

Fellow Stockholders,

When I joined PacBio in late 2020, I worked with our team to develop a new strategic plan to drive our growth. The first phase of that plan, setting the foundation, is primarily comprised of three components: expanding our commercial footprint to increase Sequel IIe placements, innovating to create higher throughput sequencing platforms, and collaborating to demonstrate the power of HiFi, our long-read sequencing technology.

I'm pleased to report that despite an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment, we have made significant progress on all three strategic core pillars.

Before we review some of the accomplishments in 2022, I want to recognize the nearly 800 employees of PacBio whose efforts are pushing us toward our mission of enabling the power of genomics to improve human health. Their focus on innovation and collaborating with our customers has transformed our company.

Our investment in expanding the commercial organization is driving returns. In 2022, we grew the Sequel II/IIe installed base by 37%. As a result, we entered 2023 with an installed base of more than 500 units, making Sequel II/IIe the most successful sequencer in our history. Importantly, we added approximately 60 brand-new instrument customers in the period and had record consumable revenue of $60 million.

Second, we continued to drive innovation by launching several new products focused on the end-to-end sequencing workflow. This included innovations in our sample preparation methods to lower DNA input requirements, developing automation capabilities to enable higher throughput, and delivering new software tools that allow our customers to extract more insight from their sequencing results. These improvements to our workflow set the stage for the announcement of the Revio and Onso sequencing platforms.

In October, we announced two new groundbreaking sequencing instruments, Revio, a long-read sequencer with 15-fold higher throughput than the Sequel IIe platform, and Onso, a highly differentiated short-read sequencer capable of extraordinary accuracy.

The Revio platform can sequence more than 1,300 genomes per year at 30x coverage with a consumable cost of less than $1,000 per genome. This dramatic increase in capacity and reduced cost will enable new sequencing initiatives. Our customers responded to the announcement of Revio enthusiastically, ordering 76 instruments in the fourth quarter alone. This is by far the strongest response to a new platform in our history. This past March, we began shipping the instrument commercially, setting the stage for an exciting 2023.

Onso is our new short-read sequencer developed for our proprietary Sequencing by Binding (SBB®) chemistry, which we acquired from Omniome, Inc. in 2021. This revolutionary new sequencing chemistry can sequence at an extraordinary level of accuracy. Customer response has been extremely positive in our beta program, with one partner reporting accuracy above Q50 levels (1 error in every 100,000 bases!) through the entire sequencing run. We expect to begin commercialization of this platform during the second quarter of 2023.

The third part of our strategy was to collaborate with leading institutions around the world to demonstrate the power of HiFi sequencing. Some examples of the progress made during 2022 follow. In rare disease, new research was published in Genomics in Medicine demonstrating that using PacBio HiFi in pediatric rare disease research can significantly improve the understanding of the genetic drivers behind these rare disorders. Additionally, during the year, the first human pangenome reference was published with researchers using PacBio HiFi sequencing to make significant contributions to this important new reference genome. Also in 2022, published in Science, researchers shared the first telomere-to-telomere human genome. These landmark insights would likely not have been possible without PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing.

Looking forward to 2023, our focus will be on accelerating our business. In particular, in the first half of the year, we will focus on continuing the success of the Revio launch. This includes driving instrument placements, scaling manufacturing to support demand, and ensuring each customer has an excellent experience with their new Revio system.