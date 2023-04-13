Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACB   US69404D1081

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(PACB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
11.49 USD   +6.49%
04:52pPacific Biosciences Of California : ' 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/05PacBio Announces New Nanobind Extraction Kits to Enable High-Throughput Workflows with Revio and Sequel Systems
PR
03/31Pacific Biosciences of California Shares Rise on TD Cowen Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Biosciences of California : ' 2022 Annual Report

04/13/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Fellow Stockholders,

When I joined PacBio in late 2020, I worked with our team to develop a new strategic plan to drive our growth. The first phase of that plan, setting the foundation, is primarily comprised of three components: expanding our commercial footprint to increase Sequel IIe placements, innovating to create higher throughput sequencing platforms, and collaborating to demonstrate the power of HiFi, our long-read sequencing technology.

I'm pleased to report that despite an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment, we have made significant progress on all three strategic core pillars.

Before we review some of the accomplishments in 2022, I want to recognize the nearly 800 employees of PacBio whose efforts are pushing us toward our mission of enabling the power of genomics to improve human health. Their focus on innovation and collaborating with our customers has transformed our company.

Our investment in expanding the commercial organization is driving returns. In 2022, we grew the Sequel II/IIe installed base by 37%. As a result, we entered 2023 with an installed base of more than 500 units, making Sequel II/IIe the most successful sequencer in our history. Importantly, we added approximately 60 brand-new instrument customers in the period and had record consumable revenue of $60 million.

Second, we continued to drive innovation by launching several new products focused on the end-to-end sequencing workflow. This included innovations in our sample preparation methods to lower DNA input requirements, developing automation capabilities to enable higher throughput, and delivering new software tools that allow our customers to extract more insight from their sequencing results. These improvements to our workflow set the stage for the announcement of the Revio and Onso sequencing platforms.

In October, we announced two new groundbreaking sequencing instruments, Revio, a long-read sequencer with 15-fold higher throughput than the Sequel IIe platform, and Onso, a highly differentiated short-read sequencer capable of extraordinary accuracy.

The Revio platform can sequence more than 1,300 genomes per year at 30x coverage with a consumable cost of less than $1,000 per genome. This dramatic increase in capacity and reduced cost will enable new sequencing initiatives. Our customers responded to the announcement of Revio enthusiastically, ordering 76 instruments in the fourth quarter alone. This is by far the strongest response to a new platform in our history. This past March, we began shipping the instrument commercially, setting the stage for an exciting 2023.

Onso is our new short-read sequencer developed for our proprietary Sequencing by Binding (SBB®) chemistry, which we acquired from Omniome, Inc. in 2021. This revolutionary new sequencing chemistry can sequence at an extraordinary level of accuracy. Customer response has been extremely positive in our beta program, with one partner reporting accuracy above Q50 levels (1 error in every 100,000 bases!) through the entire sequencing run. We expect to begin commercialization of this platform during the second quarter of 2023.

The third part of our strategy was to collaborate with leading institutions around the world to demonstrate the power of HiFi sequencing. Some examples of the progress made during 2022 follow. In rare disease, new research was published in Genomics in Medicine demonstrating that using PacBio HiFi in pediatric rare disease research can significantly improve the understanding of the genetic drivers behind these rare disorders. Additionally, during the year, the first human pangenome reference was published with researchers using PacBio HiFi sequencing to make significant contributions to this important new reference genome. Also in 2022, published in Science, researchers shared the first telomere-to-telomere human genome. These landmark insights would likely not have been possible without PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing.

Looking forward to 2023, our focus will be on accelerating our business. In particular, in the first half of the year, we will focus on continuing the success of the Revio launch. This includes driving instrument placements, scaling manufacturing to support demand, and ensuring each customer has an excellent experience with their new Revio system.

Additionally, in the first half of 2023, we plan to incorporate feedback from our Onso beta partners into the final phase of development and prepare for the commercial launch, which we anticipate in late second quarter. We then plan to spend the second half of 2023 demonstrating the utility of SBB chemistry, driving demand, and scaling Onso manufacturing. We also plan to focus our efforts in 2023 on improving our workflows and supporting our customers with new informatics tools that leverage the power of HiFi.

As you can see, we believe 2023 promises to be a transformational year for PacBio!

In conclusion, on behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, I'd like to thank our stockholders for their support in a challenging yet highly productive 2022. As a result of this support, we believe we are now the only company with leading long and short-read technologies that will enable us to offer our customers highly differentiated products and create stockholder value.

I look forward to updating you on our progress over the course of the year.

Sincerely,

Christian Henry

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-K

(Mark One)

    • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
      For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
      Or
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number 001-34899

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

16-1590339

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

1305 O'Brien Drive

Menlo Park, CA 94025

94025

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(650) 521-8000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

PACB

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. Yes No

If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements.

Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Aggregate market value of registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant on June 30, 2022, based upon the closing price of Common Stock on such date as reported by NASDAQ Global Select Market, was approximately $991,868,509. Shares of voting stock held by each officer and director have been excluded in that such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This assumption regarding affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes.

Number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of January 31, 2023: 247,079,374

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE:

Portions of the registrant's definitive Proxy Statement relating to its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K where indicated. Such Proxy Statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of the fiscal year to which this report relates.

Disclaimer

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 20:51:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
04:52pPacific Biosciences Of California : ' 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/05PacBio Announces New Nanobind Extraction Kits to Enable High-Throughput Workflows with ..
PR
03/31Pacific Biosciences of California Shares Rise on TD Cowen Upgrade
MT
03/31TD Cowen Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California to Outperform From Market Perform, ..
MT
03/28Pacific Biosciences, Corteva Develop New Workflows for Plant, Microbial Sequencing
MT
03/28PacBio and Corteva Agriscience Enable Groundbreaking Plant and Microbial Long-Read Sequ..
PR
03/26Certain Common Stock of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. are subject to a Lock-U..
CI
03/26Certain Restricted Stock Units of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. are subject t..
CI
03/26Certain Stock Options of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. are subject to a Lock..
CI
03/16Resolve Biosciences Announces Appointment of John Stark as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 173 M - -
Net income 2023 -313 M - -
Net Debt 2023 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 675 M 2 675 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 769
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,79 $
Average target price 12,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian O. Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan G. Kim Chief Financial Officer
John F. Milligan Chairman
Stephen W. Turner Chief Technology Officer
Jonas Korlach Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.31.91%2 675
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.20%223 454
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.85%182 255
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.97%91 687
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.63%66 982
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer