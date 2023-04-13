Pacific Biosciences of California : ' 2022 Annual Report

Fellow Stockholders,
When I joined PacBio in late 2020, I worked with our team to develop a new strategic plan to drive our growth. The first phase of that plan, setting the foundation, is primarily comprised of three components: expanding our commercial footprint to increase Sequel IIe placements, innovating to create higher throughput sequencing platforms, and collaborating to demonstrate the power of HiFi, our long-read sequencing technology.
I'm pleased to report that despite an extremely challenging macroeconomic environment, we have made significant progress on all three strategic core pillars.
Before we review some of the accomplishments in 2022, I want to recognize the nearly 800 employees of PacBio whose efforts are pushing us toward our mission of enabling the power of genomics to improve human health. Their focus on innovation and collaborating with our customers has transformed our company.
Our investment in expanding the commercial organization is driving returns. In 2022, we grew the Sequel II/IIe installed base by 37%. As a result, we entered 2023 with an installed base of more than 500 units, making Sequel II/IIe the most successful sequencer in our history. Importantly, we added approximately 60 brand-new instrument customers in the period and had record consumable revenue of $60 million.
Second, we continued to drive innovation by launching several new products focused on the end-to-end sequencing workflow. This included innovations in our sample preparation methods to lower DNA input requirements, developing automation capabilities to enable higher throughput, and delivering new software tools that allow our customers to extract more insight from their sequencing results. These improvements to our workflow set the stage for the announcement of the Revio and Onso sequencing platforms.
In October, we announced two new groundbreaking sequencing instruments, Revio, a long-read sequencer with 15-fold higher throughput than the Sequel IIe platform, and Onso, a highly differentiated short-read sequencer capable of extraordinary accuracy.
The Revio platform can sequence more than 1,300 genomes per year at 30x coverage with a consumable cost of less than $1,000 per genome. This dramatic increase in capacity and reduced cost will enable new sequencing initiatives. Our customers responded to the announcement of Revio enthusiastically, ordering 76 instruments in the fourth quarter alone. This is by far the strongest response to a new platform in our history. This past March, we began shipping the instrument commercially, setting the stage for an exciting 2023.
Onso is our new short-read sequencer developed for our proprietary Sequencing by Binding (SBB®) chemistry, which we acquired from Omniome, Inc. in 2021. This revolutionary new sequencing chemistry can sequence at an extraordinary level of accuracy. Customer response has been extremely positive in our beta program, with one partner reporting accuracy above Q50 levels (1 error in every 100,000 bases!) through the entire sequencing run. We expect to begin commercialization of this platform during the second quarter of 2023.
The third part of our strategy was to collaborate with leading institutions around the world to demonstrate the power of HiFi sequencing. Some examples of the progress made during 2022 follow. In rare disease, new research was published in Genomics in Medicine demonstrating that using PacBio HiFi in pediatric rare disease research can significantly improve the understanding of the genetic drivers behind these rare disorders. Additionally, during the year, the first human pangenome reference was published with researchers using PacBio HiFi sequencing to make significant contributions to this important new reference genome. Also in 2022, published in Science, researchers shared the first telomere-to-telomere human genome. These landmark insights would likely not have been possible without PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing.
Looking forward to 2023, our focus will be on accelerating our business. In particular, in the first half of the year, we will focus on continuing the success of the Revio launch. This includes driving instrument placements, scaling manufacturing to support demand, and ensuring each customer has an excellent experience with their new Revio system.
Additionally, in the first half of 2023, we plan to incorporate feedback from our Onso beta partners into the final phase of development and prepare for the commercial launch, which we anticipate in late second quarter. We then plan to spend the second half of 2023 demonstrating the utility of SBB chemistry, driving demand, and scaling Onso manufacturing. We also plan to focus our efforts in 2023 on improving our workflows and supporting our customers with new informatics tools that leverage the power of HiFi.
As you can see, we believe 2023 promises to be a transformational year for PacBio!
In conclusion, on behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, I'd like to thank our stockholders for their support in a challenging yet highly productive 2022. As a result of this support, we believe we are now the only company with leading long and short-read technologies that will enable us to offer our customers highly differentiated products and create stockholder value.
I look forward to updating you on our progress over the course of the year.
Sincerely,
Christian Henry
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-K
(Mark One)
-
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
Or
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File Number 001-34899
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
16-1590339
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
incorporation or organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
1305 O'Brien Drive
|
|
Menlo Park, CA 94025
|
94025
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
(Zip Code)
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
|
|
(650) 521-8000
|
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
|
PACB
|
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
Large accelerated filer
|
|
Accelerated filer
|
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
|
Smaller reporting company
|
|
|
|
Emerging growth company
|
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. Yes No
If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements.
Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No
Aggregate market value of registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant on June 30, 2022, based upon the closing price of Common Stock on such date as reported by NASDAQ Global Select Market, was approximately $991,868,509. Shares of voting stock held by each officer and director have been excluded in that such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This assumption regarding affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes.
Number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock as of January 31, 2023: 247,079,374
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE:
Portions of the registrant's definitive Proxy Statement relating to its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K where indicated. Such Proxy Statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of the fiscal year to which this report relates.