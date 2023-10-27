Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a life science technology company. The Company designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. The Company has developed Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology, which accurately detects the nucleotide sequence and epigenetic status of individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules. The Company's products include Revio, Sequel, Sequel II and Sequel IIe instruments that conduct, monitor, and analyze single-molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The instruments use extremely sensitive imaging systems to collect the light pulses emitted by fluorescent reagents allowing the observation of biological processes. Once sequencing is started, the real-time data is delivered to the system's primary analysis pipeline, which outputs base identity and quality values.