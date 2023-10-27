On October 16, 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (the Company) disclosing that the Board of Directors of the Company appointed David Meline to serve as a Class II director, with an initial term expiring at the Company?s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Committee assignments for Mr. Meline were not determined as of the filing of the Original Form 8-K. On October 24, 2023, the Board appointed Mr. Meline to its Audit Committee, effective October 24, 2023.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Appoints David Meline to Audit Committee
October 27, 2023 at 05:01 pm EDT
