    PACB   US69404D1081

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

(PACB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
10.01 USD   -3.56%
05:47pPacific Biosciences Of California : PacBio AGBT Workshop 2023
PU
02/07PacBio to Expand MAS-Seq Technology to 16S rRNA and Bulk RNA-Seq Solutions
PR
02/07PacBio to Expand MAS-Seq Technology to 16S rRNA and Bulk RNA-Seq Solutions
CI
Pacific Biosciences of California : PacBio AGBT Workshop 2023

02/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
The power of high-accuracysequencing

Game-changing sequencing capabilities

AGBT workshop

February 9, 2023

PacBio confidential

1

Forward-looking statements

All statements in this presentation (and any accompanying oral presentation) that are not historical of fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to future availability, uses, accuracy, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including the Revio and Onso systems; customers' ability to scale HiFi sequencing through the use of the Revio system; throughput, affordability, coverage, run times, data, density, cost per genome, pricing, number of genomes that can be sequenced per year, and the areas of study that can be explored using the Revio system and SMRT Cells; improvements in yield and accuracy for Revio and Onso; the use of fewer consumables required when using Revio; schedule flexibility and downtime; expected delivery timeframes; expected levels of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity; expected scalability, flexibility and cost optimization of the Onso and Revio systems; expected compatibility of the Onso system with products currently available for short-read sequencers and ability to support diverse library preparation types, single cell analysis solutions, whole-genome sequencing and other targeted methods; anticipated number of reads per run and cycle flow cells; anticipated pricing; expected ability to process more samples with the same

output as other commercially available platforms; expectations regarding data quality and efficiency in connection with genome interrogation; expected use in oncology research and agricultural biotechnology applications; expectations with respect to continue development and delivery timeframes, and other future events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including, among others, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling new products, and achieving anticipated new sales; the Onso and Revio systems are entering beta testing, are not yet commercially available, and remain subject to additional development and validation; potential product performance and quality issues and potential delays in development and delivery timelines; assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing that could make the products PacBio is developing obsolete or non-competitive; supply chain risks;

successfully completing development of a product that is not yet commercially available; customers and prospective customers curtailing or suspending activities utilizing our products; the impact of U.S. export restrictions on the shipment of PacBio products to certain countries; and third- party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Forms 8-K, 10- K, and 10-Q. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

PacBio confidential

2

Mark Van Oene

Chief Operating Officer

3

Our mission

Enabling the promise of

genomics to better human health

4

Celebrate 2022

A year of extraordinary innovation

2Q22

1Q22

HG002

HG005

Methylation calling

on instrument

HiFi improvements

High-throughput sample setup

in efficiency + usability

Gene editing QC workflow

4Q22

3Q22

Revio

Tandem repeat

genotyping tool (TRGT)

Onso

Twist Targeted

MAS-Seq kitted solution

Sequencing Panels

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
