Statement regarding‐ use of non‐GAAP financial measures

PacBio reports non GAAP results for basic and diluted net income and loss per share, net income, net loss, gross margins, gross profit and operating expenses in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or because it believes that such information is superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. PacBio believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of PacBio's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

PacBio's financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non‐GAAP financial measures included in this presentation. The amortization of acquired intangible assets excluded from GAAP financial measures relates to acquired intangible assets that were recorded as part of the purchase accounting during the year ended‐ December 31, 2021. Certain intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and its amortization will recur in future periods until they are fully amortized. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. In addition, management uses non-GAAP measures to compare PacBio's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark its performance externally against competitors.

PacBio encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation of PacBio's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this presentation. PacBio is unable to reconcile future looking non-GAAP guidance included in this presentation without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact this measure are out of PacBio's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our expectations for future operating results, revenue, revenue mix, margins, guidance, cash burn, goals, operating plans and long-term growth; expectations with respect to the commercial success of Revio and Onso; expectations with respect to development and commercialization timeframes; statements relating to the availability, uses, accuracy, coverage, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies; the impact of new products and technologies, including the Revio and Onso systems; throughput, scalability, affordability, coverage, run times, data, density, type and cost per genome; pricing, consumable requirements, number of genomes that can be sequenced per year; the use of AI-enable compute in the Revio system and related improvements in yield and accuracy; schedule flexibility and downtime; references that PacBio is the future of sequencing; expected delivery timeframes; expectations regarding competition in the short- and long-read sequencing technologies markets; market sizes, market and revenue growth and market opportunities, as well as our ability to capture market share; and statements relating to PacBio's cost-saving plans and initiatives as well as the expected financial impact and timing of these plans and initiatives. Reported results and orders for any instrument system should not be considered an indication of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling new products, and achieving anticipated new sales; potential cancellation of existing instrument orders; assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks related to PacBio's ability to successfully execute and realize the benefits of acquisitions; the impact of U.S. export restrictions on the shipment of PacBio products to certain countries; rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in genomic sequencing; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, PacBio products and products under development; potential product performance and quality issues and potential delays in development timelines; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; customers and prospective customers curtailing or suspending activities using PacBio's products; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; risks associated with international operations; and other risks associated with general macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K,10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in PacBio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

