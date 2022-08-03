Pacific Biosciences of California : Prepared Remarks

Todd Friedman (Investor Relations) Good afternoon and welcome to PacBio's second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investor's section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. With me today are: Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and

Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer

Christian Henry (President and CEO) Good afternoon, everybody. We appreciate you joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide ,an update on our outlook for 2022 revenue, highlight our results for the second quarter of 2022, and Discuss some recent business and commercial successes. Then Susan will get into our financial results and guidance in more detail. September will mark my two-year anniversary at PacBio, and in that time, we have undergone a remarkable transformation. First, we've been able to build a talented and experienced team to lead the company and execute a strategy that will leverage our technology and commercial scale to serve our customers around the globe and drive growth. We also acquired Omniome and Circulomics adding core products and technologies to our portfolio. As a result of these acquisitions and through our aggressive product development investments, we expect to be the first company to commercialize both highly accurate long read and short read technologies, providing our customers the right product for their application of interest and, as a result, serving the entire genomic sequencing landscape. Additionally, we believe that our portfolio will create significant value for our customers as we provide them with the capabilities required to discover novel biology with unprecedented detail at compelling scale and economics. We have not only invested in developing new technologies, we've also continued to improve our highly accurate Sequel IIe platform to provide even more customer value. For example, just this past quarter, we launched the ability for our customers to look at epigenetic markers with each sequencing run for no additional cost. Compared to various short read sequencing technologies, this feature dramatically simplifies the ability to see epigenetic markers because the workflow doesn't require multiple sequencing runs with different sample preparations to capture all the data. We've also collaborated with leading organizations to show how highly accurate, long reads can transform clinical research. I think you'll agree that the PacBio today looks a lot different than it did two years ago. There is no question, though, that we're operating in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. These macro issues do not change our, nor our customers', enthusiasm for PacBio sequencing. However, we are finding that these factors broadly play a role in customer purchasing patterns and their ability to operate at scale - especially as our business is currently dependent on large capital purchases. As a result, we have reevaluated our current outlook for the year to take these macroeconomic factors into account. Specifically, we expect EMEA to be lower than our original forecast as we see the region to be most affected by longer purchasing cycles. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds and increased competition are expected to have a greater impact there than in other parts of the world. We're also seeing that some of our larger customers in the region are ramping their utilization to pre-Omicron levels at a slower-than-anticipated pace, due to staffing shortages, among other things. We believe this has and will continue to have an impact on our consumables revenue for the remainder of the year. In China, the second quarter was impacted more than we expected from COVID lockdowns, and we expect it to take longer for customers to ramp back to pre-lockdown levels in addition to ongoing risk of localized lockdowns being reintroduced. For example, lockdowns at certain customer locations prevented us from installing newly acquired Sequel IIe systems which had an impact on consumable revenue in China. Excluding China, we are quite pleased with the performance in the rest of APAC, especially in Japan where commercial investments made in 2021 are driving significant

opportunities and growth for the region. As China returns to a more normal operating environment, we believe our strengthened commercial team will be able to drive diversified growth throughout APAC. In the Americas, recession fears, volatile capital markets, and a growing number of sequencing entrants are slowing purchasing patterns as well. However, the region remains mostly resilient as it posted record revenue and grew over 50% compared to the second quarter of last year as we're growing in multiple markets - from human genome to gene editing, to microbiome. The strength and diversity of our customers in the U.S. market gives me confidence that other regional headwinds are only temporary and will re-accelerate going into next year and beyond. Considering these broader issues, we have re-examined our full-year forecast, and we now expecting 2022 revenue to be in the range of $138 to $145 million - or about 8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We expect an improving environment throughout the balance of the year with both third and fourth quarter growing sequentially - both in total revenue and instruments placed. In fact, consumable shipments are off to a strong start for the quarter with July being the strongest month one of any quarter this year. While lower than we previously forecasted, I want to reiterate that we believe this is primarily due to macroeconomic factors, in particular outside of the United States - which we do believe to be transitory. Our market opportunity has not changed and we remain committed to our strategy to become a multi-platform company enabling the most complete and accurate view of the genome. I am confident in our strategy, and I am excited about our progress, in developing our revolutionary long- and short-read platforms, which we believe will be key drivers of our growth. Also, our balance sheet remains strong. At quarter end, we had $899 million in cash and investments. Today, I am reaffirming our belief that, even in spite of the short-term macroeconomic challenges we've seen, we have the capital required on our balance sheet to execute on our current development and commercialization plan which we believe will enable us to reach positive cash flow. This is a top priority for the company. Susan will expand further on guidance a little later, but first, I'd like to highlight our results for the second quarter. We reported $35.5 million in revenue in the second quarter representing 16% year-over-year growth - which was in line with our guidance for sequential growth. Q2 was our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digityear-over-year growth, and as I previously mentioned, our Americas region posted record revenue. In Q2, we were pleased to see that about one-third of our Sequel IIe placements were to brand new PacBio instrument customers across all of our target markets. This demonstrates that we continue to grow even amidst higher comps, a maturing product cycle, and broader macroeconomic factors. We've continued to see momentum in Human applications as well, with over 40% of our revenue in the first half to customers working on human genomics, compared to just over a third of our revenue in 2021. This includes applications in genetic disease research where highly accurate long reads can help better understand complex genomic variation. For example, another top-tier children's hospital in the U.S. received its first Sequel IIes in the second quarter to accelerate its studies into genetic disease. Notably, the customer cited our newly released methylation detection capability as a key differentiator in deciding to purchase these systems.

Additionally, we shipped Sequel IIes to multiple genome centers in the second quarter in support of whole genome research initiatives in the U.S. And, in Japan we provided Sequel IIes to a large-scale service provider in support of ongoing and upcoming cancer research initiatives in the country. Our customers continue demonstrating the power of PacBio HiFi sequencing through numerous publications and preprints. Notably, the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium, or the HPRC, posted several preprints describing the first human pangenome reference this past quarter. HiFi directly assembled this reference from 47 genetically diverse individuals. The transition from the single, linear reference commonly used today to a pangenome reference represents a paradigm shift in human genetics. It improves variant calling and resolution of complex regions such as tandem repeats and segmental duplications and is more representative of a diverse population. Before building this reference, researchers first benchmarked the best sequencing approaches and determined that highly accurate long reads were the best-suited technology. Further, this is shifting the sequencing paradigm toward a fully-phased,6-gigabase genome versus the commonly used 3-gigabase genome, which the HPRC shows HiFi is uniquely suited to assemble. In plant and animal genomics, studies showed a sustained use case for HiFi, as accurate, long reads are best suited for assembling highly complex genomes. In a preprint last month, researchers from Utah State and other universities compared different long read technologies and showed that "HiFi reads consistently outperform all other data types for both plants and animals and may represent a particularly valuable tool for assembling complex plant genomes." In microbiology, Biopark, a service provider in Korea, purchased a Sequel IIe in the second quarter to advance human microbiome and drug-resistance microbial research with funding from the Korean government agency. Other emerging applications, like AAV gene vector sequencing, with our latest protocol and on-instrument workflow, continued to drive placements as we delivered multiple Sequel IIes in the second quarter to customers working on vector validation and research. In the second quarter, we've progressed our product development to enable more applications, better data, and higher levels of automation and standardization, all while making great progress toward future product launches. We've released new custom, targeted enrichment capabilities as part of our collaboration with Twist Bioscience. These panels can provide customers a cost-effective and high-throughput way to sequence particular genes of interest, delivering comprehensive detection of single nucleotide variants, structural variants, and indels for any genomic interval, including difficult-to-sequence or difficult-to-map regions of the genome. We also re-formatted and re-launched our Nanobind extraction technology from our Circulomics acquisition to be integrated with HiFi - allowing for a more seamless sequencing workflow. As it was only launched a few years ago, most of our instrument customers have not yet used Circulomics' Nanobind extraction. This integration opens up the opportunity to get the differentiated product into more customers' hands and fully recognize the synergies between the two technologies. Also on the workflow side, we've partnered with iLAC and the Robotic Biology Institute to develop fully automated end-to- end workflows for PacBio's Sequel II and Sequel IIe HiFi long-read sequencing systems by employing advanced robotics. And in the backdrop of these enhancements, our field performance of SMRT cells continues to improve as part of our most recent chemistry and software release earlier this year. In fact, the average yield per SMRT cell is hitting records