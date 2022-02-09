February 9, 2022: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Project Not Granted An Environmental Assessment Certificate

Company News Releases...



Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Project Not Granted An Environmental Assessment Certificate

Vancouver BC, February 9, 2022: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is announcing that an EAC will not be issued for the Morrison Copper/Gold Project, following a decision by George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

The Company has been advised that the Environmental Assessment Act allows PBM to submit another proposal based on a new project design in the future.

The correspondence in this matter can be found at: https://www.projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/588510b4aaecd9001b81467b/

Management is currently considering the options available for a path forward for the project.

