Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKM   CA69403R1082

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

(BKM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

February 9, 2022: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Project Not Granted An Environmental Assessment Certificate

02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company News Releases...

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Project Not Granted An Environmental Assessment Certificate

Vancouver BC, February 9, 2022: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is announcing that an EAC will not be issued for the Morrison Copper/Gold Project, following a decision by George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

The Company has been advised that the Environmental Assessment Act allows PBM to submit another proposal based on a new project design in the future.

The correspondence in this matter can be found at: https://www.projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/588510b4aaecd9001b81467b/

Management is currently considering the options available for a path forward for the project.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as "measured,'' "indicated," and "inferred" "resources," that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.
02/08IIROC Trading Halt - BKM
AQ
2021Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : Announces Further Assessment Order Rescinded - Form 6-K
PU
2021Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Further Assessment Order Rescinded
CI
2021Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Further Assessment Order Rescinded
AQ
2021DECEMBER 8, 2021 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Further Assessment Order Rescind..
PU
2021IIROC Trading Resumption - BKM
AQ
2021IIROC Trading Halt - BKM
AQ
2021PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : Announces Further Assessment Options referred to Ministers - For..
PU
2021CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,64 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net cash 2021 1,48 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,8 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Joseph Plourde Director
Ruth Swan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William G. Deeks Chairman
Erik Anders Tornquist Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Franklin Webster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.3.75%55
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.43%177 328
RIO TINTO PLC14.82%125 999
GLENCORE PLC10.37%73 413
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.70%57 416
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.13%34 403