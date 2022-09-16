Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKM   CA69403R1082

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

(BKM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:56 2022-09-16 pm EDT
0.8100 CAD   -15.63%
05:10pPACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K
PU
09/14Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
08/12AUGUST 10, 2022 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results and Project Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Booker Minerals : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K

09/16/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Company has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Suite 2200, 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3 to DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Suite 401 - 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6 effective the 31st day of August, 2022.

The Company advised the former auditor of the shareholders decision authorizing the board to appoint a new auditor.

The Company's former auditor has resigned on the auditor's own initiative and the resignation has been accepted by the Company's Audit Committee. The appointment of the successor auditor has also been approved by the Company's Audit Committee.

There were no modified opinions in the former auditor's reports for the audits of the Company's two most recent completed fiscal years, nor for any period subsequent to May 31, 2022, the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued by the former auditor, to July 28, 2022.

There are no reportable events between the Company and the former auditor.

The reporting package, comprising this Notice and letters of the former auditors and new auditors will be reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors prior to submission of same to the Regulatory Authorities.

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC.

Per: "John Plourde"

Authorized Signatory

Dated: August 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
