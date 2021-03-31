Pacific Century Premium Developments : Sustainability Report 2020 03/31/2021 | 06:24am EDT Send by mail :

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 CONTENTS 2 About PCPD's Sustainability Report 22 Environment 3 Deputy Chairman and Group Managing 22 Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Director's Message 24 Waste Management 24 Water Conservation PCPD at a Glance 25 Climate Change and Sustainable Building 5 26 Environmental Awareness Our Business Our Performance 7 Our Presence 27 People 8 Properties under Development 27 Health and Safety 8 Properties under Management 29 Talent Management 8 Hotel Operations 30 Equal Opportunities 9 Awards and Recognition 30 Labour Standards 30 Anti-Corruption 11 Approach to Sustainability 11 Sustainability Governance Structure 31 Community Sustainability Vision and Policy Key Areas of Management and Relevant Policies 32 Supporting Information 14 Stakeholder Engagement 32 Data Tables 15 Materiality Analysis 37 HKEX Reporting Guide Content Index Material Sustainability Issues Customer Product Quality and Responsibility Service Excellence Supply Chain Management 1 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 ABOUT PCPD'S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT This is the fifth sustainability report issued by Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (hereinafter referred to as "PCPD" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 00432). This report serves as a formal publication to communicate our sustainability commitments and performance to our stakeholders. REPORTING SCOPE This report provides an overview of the Group's sustainability performance during the reporting period of 1 January to 31 December 2020. It covers PCPD's operations in Hong Kong, Indonesia and Japan, as well as projects under development in Thailand, reflecting PCPD's role as a property developer, investor, manager and operator. In this reporting year, we have further expanded the reporting boundary to cover our hotel operation and laundry service operations in Japan. For further details, please refer to "Our Presence" section of this report. This report encapsulates the Group's approach, initiatives and performance in managing material sustainability issues through disclosing both qualitative and quantitative information. For more details on corporate governance, please refer to the "Corporate Governance Report" section on p.15 of our 2020 Annual Report. REPORTING STANDARDS This report is prepared in accordance with the "comply or explain" provisions of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (the "ESG Reporting Guide") in Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"). PCPD believes that our stakeholder should be well-informed by our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") information in order to make insightful decision. In this regard, we apply the reporting principles stated in the ESG Reporting Guide during the preparation of this report. REPORTING PRINCIPLES Materiality Stakeholder engagement and materiality review is conducted to ensure that the sustainability issues identified stay relevant and material to our business operations and stakeholders. The material issues identified serve as the basis in deciding the information to be disclosed during the preparation of this report. Balance To provide an unbiased and accurate depiction of PCPD's sustainability performance, we disclose information regarding both our achievements and areas for improvement. Quantitative Quantitative environmental and social performance is disclosed and where applicable, year-to-year comparative data and discussion on the trends observed are provided. Information on the calculation standards, conversion factors, changes in scope and boundary of figures are detailed in the remarks of the Data Tables. Consistency Consistent methodologies are used to allow for fair and meaningful comparisons of ESG data over time. Unless specified, percentage changes presented in this report represent the comparison of 2018, 2019 and 2020 data. PCPD's board of directors (the "Board") have reviewed and approved this report. Our Sustainability Report in both Chinese and English, is available on HKEX's websiteand the "Sustainability" section of our website. We highly value all the feedbacks and opinions from our stakeholders. Please let us know your thoughts and questions on our ESG management approach and performance by contacting our Investor Relations Department: Mail: 8th Floor, Cyberport 2, 100 Cyberport Road, Hong Kong Email: ir@pcpd.com 2 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 DEPUTY CHAIRMAN AND GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE In the reporting year, the global pandemic has affected every walks of life. As the world is yet to emerge from the pandemic, all businesses have to review and adapt their operations model to enhance resilience. The Group always upholds a strong commitment to sustainability. The difficult time in the reporting year has reinforced our beliefs that sustainability is integral to a business' long-term success. An integrative business model taking ESG into considerations allows more informed, forward-lookingdecision-making, through which our business can be better prepared for the unprecedented challenges ahead. SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT The Board is aware that ESG issues have material impacts on our business operations, and potentially have financial and operational implications to the Group. We take leadership and accountability in overseeing the Group's sustainability strategy, risk management and performance, and ensure alignment with the Group's overall business strategy. With the support from the Sustainability Committee, during the reporting year, the Board has maintained oversight on the Group's sustainability strategy, material sustainability risks and opportunities, and the corresponding management approaches. SAFEGUARDING STAKEHOLDERS' WELL-BEING The health and safety of our employees and customers is our upmost priority especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the years, robust management systems had been implemented to guide our safety management approaches, procedures and responsibilities in different operations under PCPD. Conducting risk assessment, practicing safe working procedures and providing training are the major strategies to realise our safety objectives. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have leveraged our well-established systems and taken prompt actions in activating a Group-wide crisis management procedure. Internal and external communications are critical to effectively contain transmission and handle suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. We work closely with different business units to ensure the procedures and measures are properly implemented. In line with the guidelines of local government authorities, special work and operation arrangements were adopted in our properties to strengthen environmental disinfection, monitor individuals' health status, contact tracing, early isolation and practice social distancing among our staff and customers. With a smooth communication and coordination mechanism in place, we were able to maintain close monitoring and adapt our response to the evolving situation. STEPPING UP CLIMATE ACTIONS In medium-to-long run, we foresee that climate change will have more obvious impact on the operation of PCPD given our global exposure. With our portfolio comprising a mix of property types across countries and regions of different climate, we adopt a life-cycle approach to mitigate the environmental impacts of our operations focusing on green building design and operational energy management. At PCPD, we seek to incorporate green building design into our developments. This is demonstrated by Pacific Century Place, Jakarta ("PCP Jakarta"), our flagship project in Indonesia. It is the first ever office building obtained with LEED Platinum Award, and subsequently attained Indonesian Greenship New Building V.1.2 Platinum Certification and Singapore Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Gold certification. Featuring integrative design, extensive greenery, and sustainable choice of materials and construction methods, it greatly improves energy and water efficiency, resource conservation and enhances climate resilience of the project. By maintaining good indoor air quality, we aim to provide a healthy indoor environment to support occupant's well-being. In the operation stage of a building, both energy conservation and efficiency enhancement are important mitigation strategies. We continuously review our energy consumption to understand the consumption pattern, evaluate current energy management strategies and explore further rooms for reduction. We also actively engage with our tenants, residents and suppliers through guidelines, surveys and awareness raising programmes, striving to influence our value chain to put sustainable use of resources in action. 3 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 EMBRACING A CHALLENGING FUTURE AHEAD Despite this difficult year, it is important to continue to build a solid sustainability foundation and relationship with our stakeholders. In the upcoming years, we will continue to respond to the evolving landscape and enhance our resilience responsiveness to sustainability risks and opportunities. PCPD is establishing targets to drive continuous improvement in our environmental performance. In addition to decarbonization efforts, we are exploring plans to enhance our climate risk identification and management and disclosure processes. The Board will be regularly updated on the Group's progress towards our sustainability targets and agenda. We would like to express our sincere gratitude towards all our stakeholders for the support to the Group's sustainability journey. Joining hands with our stakeholders towards a shared goal, we are confident in overcoming the challenges ahead and creating long-term positive value for the environment and society. Benjamin Lam Deputy Chairman and Group Managing Director 4 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 PCPD AT A GLANCE Majority-owned by PCCW Limited (Stock Code: 00008), PCPD is primarily involved in property development, investment and management. Our premium-grade properties include residential and office buildings, luxury resorts and hotels, spanning across Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Public health and climate change are some of the emerging sustainability challenges for everyone and every business in the world. It is our objective to explore opportunities to integrate more forward-looking initiatives in our operations to enhance our resilience in the new normal. OUR BUSINESS Property Investment & Development Recreation & Leisure PT. Prima Bangun Harmony TMK Phang-nga Paradise Nihon Harmony Investama Limited and Phang-nga Resorts KK Leisure Limited ("NHR") Indonesia Japan Thailand Japan Hotel Operation Property Management and Other Services PCPD South Village Triple8 KK Island South Property Kabushiki Yugenkaisha Hotel Co., Ltd. Management Limited Kaisha Niseko Hakuousha ("ISPML") Management Service Cleaning ("NMS") Company Japan Japan Hong Kong Japan Japan 5 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 OUR PERFORMANCE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION Customer satisfaction rate on general management - security and safety at Bel-Air 98.9% Ski operation 80% 26% Decrease in rate of customer complaints at Bel-Air ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT 2,260 tonnes of waste diverted from landfill through recycling 6 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 TALENT DIVERSITY AND DEVELOPMENT Total number of employees group-wide 986 1.52:1 Male to female employees 2.4 hours of training received per employee GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS LEED Platinum - PCP Jakarta, Indonesia Greenship New Building V.1.2 Platinum Certification - PCP Jakarta, Indonesia OUR PRESENCE LEGEND Property Investment & Recreation & Development Leisure Thailand Phang Nga, Southern Thailand development project ("Phang Nga Project") Employees - 17 Indonesia Pacific Century Place, Jakarta Employees - 45 * Newly included in the reporting boundary this year. 7 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Property Hotel Operation Management and Other Services Japan Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono Residences Nihon Harmony Resorts KK Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono Midtown Niseko* Yugenkaisha Hakuousha Cleaning Company* Employees - 507 Hong Kong Bel-Air ONE Pacific Heights Gough Hill 3-6 Glenealy, Central Employees - 416 PROPERTIES UNDER DEVELOPMENT Project Usage Size Year of completion Phang Nga, Residential Site area Golf and country club and Southern Thailand and approximately g o l f c o u r s e c o m p l e t e d hospitality 1,700,000 square i n 2 0 2 0 ; Fi r s t p h a s e o f metres residential development to be completed in stages from 2021 onwards 3-6 Glenealy, Residential/ Total gross floor area Planning stage Central, Hong Kong commercial of approximately 9,000 square metres PROPERTIES UNDER MANAGEMENT Project Usage Size Year of completion PCP Jakarta, Indonesia Commercial Total gross floor area 2017 of approximately 93,000 square metres Park Hyatt Niseko Residential Medium - over 100 2019 Hanazono Residences, residential units Hokkaido, Japan Bel-Air, Hong Kong Residential Large - over 2,000 2008 luxury residences ONE Pacific Heights, Residential Medium - over 100 2009 Hong Kong luxury boutique apartments Gough Hill, Hong Kong Residential Small - fewer than 10 2004 residential houses Size: Small (fewer than 100 units) Medium (between 100 to 2,000 units) Large (more than 2,000 units) HOTEL OPERATIONS Project Usage Size Year of completion Park Hyatt Niseko, Hospitality 100 rooms 2020 Hanazono, Hokkaido, Japan Midtown Niseko, Hospitality Midtown East: Midtown East: 2017 Hokkaido, Japan 82 rooms Midtown Niseko: 2019 Midtown Niseko: 278 rooms 8 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 AWARDS AND RECOGNITION In acknowledgement of our devoted efforts in environmental, social and governance, we have received numerous recognitions from local and international organisations in 2020 which are summarised below. Category Award, charters or membership Organisation Awardee Environmental stewardship Final Platinum Certification for LEED BD+C: U.S. Green Building PCP Jakarta Core and Shell Version 2009 Council Greenship New Building V.1.2 Platinum Green Building Council Certification Indonesia Highly Commended Best Green Development South East Asia Property Awards BCA Green Mark Award (Gold BCA Green Mark Building and Construction International for Non-Residential Buildings Version Authority of Singapore NRB/4.1) Winner of Best Green Development Indonesia Property Awards Highly Commended Best Office Development Special Recognition in Sustainable Development Highly Commended Best Office Architectural Design Hong Kong Green Organisation Certification - Environmental Campaign ISPML/Bel-Air Energywi$e Certificate Excellence Level Committee Hong Kong Green Organisation Hong Kong Green Organisation Certification - IAQwi$e Certificate Excellence Level and Good Level Hong Kong Green Organisation Certification - Wastewi$e Certificate Basic Level Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020 - The Hong Kong Institute Theme Award - Sustainability (Residential) - of Facility Management Bronze Award Limited Hong Kong Green Mark Certification Scheme Hong Kong Q-Mark ISPML (Until 30 June 2020) Council Federation of Hong Kong Industries Green Office Awards label World Green Organisation Cyberport Office Eco-Healthy Workplace label Quality Water Supply Scheme for Buildings - Water Supplies Department ISPML/Bel-Air Fresh Water (Management System) - Gold Quality Water Supply Scheme for Buildings - Flushing Water (Gold) Indoor Air Quality Certificate (Excellent Class) Environmental Protection Department 9 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Category Award, charters or membership Organisation Awardee Community care Caring Company Logo Hong Kong Council of PCPD Social Service 10 Years Plus Caring Company Logo ISPML Product and service excellence Registered Professional Facility Management The Hong Kong Institute ISPML Establishment of Facility Management Limited Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020 ISPML/Bel-Air (Large-Scale Residential) - Excellence Award Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020 - FM People Award (Supervisory) - Bronze Award Member The Hong Kong Association ISPML of Property Management Companies Limited Member The Hong Kong Management Association Member The Hong Kong Security Association Hong Kong Island Best Security Services Awards Crime Prevention Bureau ISPML/Bel-Air and 2019-2020 - Outstanding Security Services - and Regional Crime ONE Pacific Heights Residential Property Award Prevention Offices, Hong Kong Police Force Star Facility Certification Global Biorisk Advisory Park Hyatt Niseko, Council® Hanazono Best Snow Hotel in Japan - Winner Holidays with Kids World's Best New Ski Hotel 2020 - Winner World Ski Awards Employer of choice The 7th Best Property Safety Management Award - Occupational Safety and ISPML Merit Award Health Council 10 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY PCPD reckons that placing sustainability at the core of what we do is key to our long-term value creation. The adoption of a robust sustainability governance structure facilitates the alignment between PCPD's sustainability and corporate strategy. It also enables us to continuously identify opportunities to deliver environmental and social values across our business operations. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE Board Sustainability Committee Representatives from 12 functional departments As the highest governance body, the Board has the overall responsibility in overseeing the Group's sustainability strategy and performance. The Board also takes the responsibility in maintaining effective risk management and internal control systems to ensure our businesses are conducted in accordance with all relevant laws and regulations. Steered by the Board, the Sustainability Committee (the "Committee") is delegated with responsibilities to integrate the Group's sustainability vision and mission into our operations. Reporting to the Board and senior officers including the Group Managing Director, the Chief Financial Officer and the Project Director, the Committee undertakes the following duties: Review the Group's sustainability strategy, principles and policies;

Review and monitor the Group's sustainability risk exposures;

Review the integration of the Group's ESG controls and procedures with its enterprise risk management programme;

Set guidance and direction;

Oversee practices and procedures;

Monitor the Group's progress on sustainability related activities;

Provide recommendations to the senior officers and the Board on sustainability matters; and

Chaired by General Counsel and Company Secretary and comprised of department heads or representatives from 12 different functional units across the Group, the composition of the Committee allows cross-functional coordination of sustainability efforts covering multiple geographical regions where PCPD operates in. Our governance structure promotes the incorporation of sustainability management at all levels of the Group, ensuring that all members of PCPD share the roles and responsibilities in managing sustainability matters. We conduct ongoing review of our sustainability performance and progress and discuss the results with the Group's senior officers in management meetings. Looking ahead, PCPD will continue to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of our sustainability management. The Group seeks to further enhance the Board's involvement in prioritizing the Group's sustainability issues. We are also in the process of establishing environmental targets and refining our review mechanisms accordingly to drive further efficiency in our operations. For more details on the composition and responsibilities of the Board and its committees, please refer to the "Corporate Governance Report" section on p.15 of the 2020 Annual Reportand the "Corporate Governance" section on PCPD's website. 11 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 SUSTAINABILITY VISION AND POLICY PCPD endeavours to achieve long-term business success while operating in a responsible manner, generating positive value that are shared with our customers, partners and employees. On top of achieving premium building design, construction and management standards, the Group is committed to maintaining a sustainable built environment that promotes the protection of the environment and the well-being of the society. PCPD's Sustainability Policyarticulates our overarching approaches in achieving the Group's five sustainability commitments. Amidst of our business growth in the Asia Pacific region, the policy serves a key guidance setting the directions for our teams located in different location to integrate local sustainability issues in daily operations and business decision-making. OUR SUSTAINABILITY OBJECTIVES Protect the natural Minimise any adverse environment and respect environmental and social the local culture impact in operation Empower employees to Engage and work with Collaborate with take responsibilities our stakeholders to governments and local for our sustainability improve our sustainability forums to promote industry commitments performance best practices 12 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 KEY AREAS OF MANAGEMENT AND RELEVANT POLICIES To put our sustainability commitments into practice, the Group has developed a suite of sustainability policies and guidelines, along with appropriate management systems and procedures guiding the implementation processes: OUR SUSTAINABILITY POLICIES Corporate Governance Corporate Responsibility Policy Improper Conduct Notification Policy Bribery, Gifts and Entertainment Policy Unethical Conduct Notification Procedures Manual Community Customers, Suppliers & Contractors • Community Engagement Policy • Six Data Protection Principles • Privacy Policy Statement • Managing Environmental and Social Risk of Supply Chain Policy Employees Environment • Human Resources Manual • Emission Policy • Occupational Safety and • Energy and Water Management Policy Health Policy • Environment and Natural Resources Policy

Improper Conduct Notification Policy

Bribery, Gifts and Entertainment Policy

EXTERNAL STAKEHOLDERS Customers Suppliers and business partners Investors and analysts • Customer satisfaction surveys • Newsletters • Meetings • Newsletters and magazine • Direct communication • Annual general meetings • Weekly walkthroughs • Supplier trainings, workshops and • Annual, interim and • Mobile app forums sustainability reports • General meetings • Circulars and press releases • Email • Direct communication • Company website Government and regulators NGOs Community • Issue-specific collaboration • Corporate volunteering • Newsletters/Bulletins to • Collaborative projects residents of our managed properties • Press releases • Collaborative projects INTERNAL STAKEHOLDERS • Employee satisfaction surveys • Internal communication • Communication with employee representatives Management • Regular general staff meeting General Staff Monthly management meeting Monthly committee meeting Company intranet

Monthly committee meeting

Critical Highly important Important

Highly important

Important 17 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 CUSTOMER Support from our customers are the driving force of our product and service excellence. PCPD proactively engage our residents, tenants and guests and address their needs through rigorous quality management mechanisms. In particular, safeguarding customers' rights and interests, including their wellness and privacy is our focus. PRODUCT QUALITY AND RESPONSIBILITY Safety Management System Safety and quality management systems are established to delineate our management approach, standards and responsibilities of different level of staff. At our properties managed in ISPML, an Integrated Management System ("IMS") is in place. The IMS is certified with the requirements of multiple standards including ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, with operations commenced in early 2020, has achieved GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) Star accreditation for our effective cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program. ISPML completed the migration from OHSAS 18001:2007 to the latest ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, which puts more emphasis on stakeholder interests in safety aspects. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono is also planning to embark on the certification of ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP). Customer Health, Safety and Well-being PCPD's safety management approaches pay special attention to the identification, elimination and control of potential hazards in our properties, as well as safety awareness of our customers and employees. We identify potential health and safety risks through assessment and inspection. At our ski operation, we inspect the key facilities and equipment, including our ski lifts, on a daily basis. Maintenance are regularly conducted and monitored. At the managed properties under ISPML, we conduct risk assessment and enhancement for different operating activities. For instance, accident analysis was conducted to better understand and minimise the road safety risks. Improvement works of installing railings and water barriers along pedestrian pavements were implemented. Customer satisfaction rate on general management - security and safety at Bel-Air 98.9% Indoor environmental quality, including air quality and thermal comfort, is also one of our focus areas. To ensure good indoor air quality, overhaul monitoring and cleaning of indoor conditioning system is conducted regularly according to the maintenance plan. At NMS and Midtown Niseko, regular inspections and periodic filter cleaning are conducted. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, indoor air quality check and formaldehyde testing are performed every two months and on a yearly basis respectively. Common area temperature is logged and monitored daily. During the reporting year, ISPML continue to maintain the Indoor Air Quality Certificate (Excellent Class) at Club Bel-Air Bay Wing. We educate and engage our customers and employees on accident prevention awareness. Skier responsibility code and the Niseko Official Mountain Rules ("Niseko Rules") are disseminated to our guests through signage on ski lifts, trail maps, brochures, village magazines and public announcement system. Red Card system is in place that staff members who break the Rules are subject to immediate dismissal. We also promote the use of the Niseko mobile app developed by Niseko Tourism (formerly known as Niseko Promotion Board). It helps keep our guests informed of real-time weather forecast, snow report and interactive trail map with live ski lift and ski run opening status, such that they can plan for a safe and enjoyable journey. At properties managed by ISPML, staff members receive regular trainings on the implementation of the safety standards and procedures established under the system. Important safety matters are communicated to staff through quarterly Health, Safety and Environment Committee meeting and Safety Newsletter. To identify rooms for improvement in our safety management, at PCP Jakarta we launched a customer satisfaction survey in the reporting year to collect tenants' feedback on matters including health and well-being aspects. We received an average grade of 3 out of 7 (with 1st grade the top and the 7th grade the lowest). Enhancing emergency preparedness is another important line of defence in our safety management system. Periodic drills and training are arranged across our operations to ensure our staff can execute our procedures effectively in case of emergency. For instance, at Midtown Niseko, Fire Drill Procedures are established setting out the roles of respective staff members and evacuation plan. At our ski operation, we ensure that frontline staff receive adequate trainings on equipment operations and emergency handling, especially on accident black spots such as loading and unloading guests onto ski lifts. In case of injuries, on-site ski patrols are ready to provide immediate assistance to the injured and send them to local hospitals for medical treatment. Incident report will also be compiled for management review. 18 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 People First - Our COVID-19 Responses Our teams have been closely monitoring the development of COVID-19 pandemic. Booking and check-in arrangement At our hotels, anti-splash acrylic partitions and coin trays are placed at the reception desk to minimise in-person contacts between guests and our staff. Guests are encouraged to make online advance reservation and cashless payment. Free cancellation services at Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono and Midtown Niseko are provided for guests who suffer from fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 with medical proof.

anti-splash acrylic partitions and coin trays are placed at the reception desk to minimise in-person contacts between guests and our staff. Guests are encouraged to make online advance reservation and cashless payment.

Free cancellation services at Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono and Midtown Niseko are provided for guests who suffer from fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 with medical proof. Health monitoring Every hotel guest is required to submit a health declaration form upon check-in. Thermal temperature scanners are placed at all entrances and at F&B outlets.

check-in. Thermal temperature scanners are placed at all entrances and at F&B outlets. At Midtown Niseko, guests were encouraged to scan QR codes posted in the hotel for contact tracing. Similar measures are also in place in properties managed by ISPML through notices and activity posters.

Social distancing Signages and notice about social distancing and other preventive measures are displayed at guests lifts, common areas and social media channel of our hotels. In the F&B area of our hotels and ski operation, sneeze guards are provided and occupancy of seats was limited to maintain social distance. At Bel-Air, online courses were conducted and takeaway services from our club restaurants were available during temporary closure of clubhouses.

In the F&B area of our hotels and ski operation, sneeze guards are provided and occupancy of seats was limited to maintain social distance.

At Bel-Air, online courses were conducted and takeaway services from our club restaurants were available during temporary closure of clubhouses. Facility disinfection and suspension Disinfection at common areas and high touch points, such as shuttle buses, elevators, door handle and lift button, is strengthened.

Every parcel received at our hotels are cleaned to avoid cross-infection.

Response teams and procedures At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, our COVID - 19 responses are guided by the hotel's Crisis Management Procedure. Confirmed cases are promptly reported to the Travel Secretariat Office and Hokenjo, the local Health Department in Hokkaido. Announcements would also be made on our official website if any of our staff member is infected. For reported suspected cases, dedicated hotel rooms are provided for the guests to practice self-isolation. ISPML maintains close communication with the owners and residents through eSignage, website and push notification via mobile app whilst regular reporting to Owners' Committee of managed properties through emails, phone calls and video conferences so as to provide updates on our latest measures efficiently.

self-isolation. ISPML maintains close communication with the owners and residents through eSignage, website and push notification via mobile app whilst regular reporting to Owners' Committee of managed properties through emails, phone calls and video conferences so as to provide updates on our latest measures efficiently. Protecting customers' privacy Protecting customer privacy and data security is critical to building customers' long-term trust in our services. PCPD make vigorous efforts in enforcing privacy and data security measures in all business operations. Our management approach follows the "Six Data Protection Principles" of the Hong Kong Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "Ordinance"), which guides our processes in handling sensitive customer information. At ISPML, as part of our ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, the Standard Working Instruction on Procedures for Handling Personal Data, Residents' Information and Confidential Documents and CCTV Surveillance Records were established to protect customers' data. Annual internal and external audits are conducted to ensure the procedures are implemented effectively. The representatives of ISPML management team are also required to attend trainings related to customers' data privacy held by the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, Hong Kong. It ensures our team has a comprehensive understanding of the legal requirements on handling of personal data. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there are occurrences that we need to inform the public and relevant parties of the confirmed or suspected cases of infection at our operating locations. With customers' privacy in mind, we ensure that only necessary information is disclosed. No personally identifiable information of the residents, guests or tenants concerned will be disclosed to the public when making announcements. During the reporting year, we have complied with the Ordinance in Hong Kong and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. 19 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 SERVICE EXCELLENCE Quality Management System PCPD ensures our premium service quality through management standards and staff capacity building . We define the responsibilities on quality assurance across our organization and ensure our people are equipped with the essential skillsets to deliver excellence. As part of the IMS, ISPML maintains and implements ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO 10002:2018 Customer satisfaction - Guidelines for complaints handling. Guidance documents that define the quality standards across services, environment, security, complaint handling and safety are provided to staff. At properties managed by ISPML, regular quality-related trainings covering customer services, special case handling and complaint handling are arranged from time to time. In 2020, we received 416 complaints, 99% of them were handled within 4 working days. We also received 1,344 compliments from customers. Connecting with Occupants, Hotel and Resort Guests Voices of customers is the momentum for PCPD to pursue stewardship in our products and services. We value customer engagement, which can help us understand their views and continuously evaluate our product and service quality. To this end, we conduct satisfaction survey in addition to customer feedback forms. At the managed properties of ISPML, customer satisfaction survey is conducted annually to understand residents' views on our property management, staff performance, resident programs and communication channels. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, guest feedback management platforms were established for guests to provide post-stay feedback. Similarly, at Midtown Niseko and our ski operation, guests are invited to rate and comment their experience through feedback form. They can leave also reviews on social media and booking platforms, which are closely monitored and evaluated by our marketing team. We also leverage other visitor satisfaction survey results, such as that by Niseko Tourism and RoomBoss, our partnering booking platform, to understand guests' satisfaction ratings on their visit to Niseko region. In the reporting year, digital engagement has been an extremely important strategy to keep our customers informed of the updates related to their experience with PCPD. For instance, push notification of our Bel-Air App is used to communicate with our residents on the status of our clubhouse services and facilities in response to the government's latest COVID-19 preventive guidelines. To replace face-to-face meetings, we also delivered our reports and updates via email to Bel-Air Owners' Committee. Management Engagement Management teams shoulder the responsibility of quality assurance. At ISPML, "Walk Management" approach is practiced where the management conduct regular property inspections to assess our service performance in-person. Duty Manager Inspection is also held on a weekly basis to spot-check our staff performance. As a post-inspectionfollow-up, reports are formulated to summarize the findings, and then evaluated in our Monthly Continuous Improvement Meeting. Findings are also discussed with our management team and the Owners' Committee members to develop solutions and management enhancement plans. We strive to ensure every complaint is handled in a professional and timely manner. At Bel-Air, any complaints and enquiries reported in person at Tower Concierge or Service Centre or by phone to Bel-Air Hotline, we will acknowledge within one working day and address within seven working days. Our management representatives are responsible for evaluating complaints, monitoring the handling procedures and reporting to top management with improvement recommendations. ISPML staff members receive on average two to four training sessions per year on complaint handling. At NHR, complaints are reported to the business unit manager who then responds directly to the guest. When needed, it will be escalated to General Manager level for further handling. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, standardised procedures supported by various tools and IT systems are in place to assure quality. These include the Duty Managers' log, record keeping of issue updates in guest profiles on our property management system, as well as central processing of all guests' request through our online workflow management system. 20 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT We work with our supply chain partners to put our sustainability vision in actions. It is our procurement practice to communicate with our contractors, subcontractors and business partners on our requirements and expectations on their social and environmental performance. This include designing and incorporating our environmental and social policies into the tender documents and organise workshops for these parties. At the tendering stage, contractors are carefully assessed against our criteria through the prequalification assessment. The criteria focus not only on the financial and technical abilities, but also sustainability performance including quality assurance and site safety plan, records of work-related accidents, injuries and fatalities, as well as the attained environmental certifications. A scorecard system is in place with weighting allocated to each of these assessment criteria. During the planning and design stage, we assure that the contractors acknowledge their understanding and adhere to our Managing Environmental and Social Risk of Supply Chain Policy. We keep track on information such as quality, material selection and production to ensure compliance with relevant supply chain and environmental and regulatory requirements. We evaluate our partners' performance regularly and provide them with guidance on our sustainability requirements. ISPML reviews contractors and suppliers quarterly on various aspects including but not limited to safety operation, workmanship, quality and environmental protection performance. Green Purchasing Guidelines are also in place, which reminds our staff to avoid purchase of products containing toxic pollutants and prioritize environmentally friendly preferable options, such as products that are reusable and recyclable. For example, in Jakarta project, FSC certified wood, low VOC materials, higher recycled content of materials, regional materials were incorporated in the construction. Our ESG requirements forms part of the conditions of Tender and whereas applicable our suppliers and contractors will be drawn to attention on ESG requirements through tender process. Similar procedures are performed at our other operations. For instance, at NHR, all local travel agents, land operators and accommodation providers are provided with quality-related training on our products and services. At PCP Jakarta, environmentally friendly materials to meet the green building criterion options are preferred during our procurement process. One example is the sourcing of disinfection products during the pandemic period, that the United States Environmental Protection Agency registered products are used for disinfection. Ensuring regulatory compliance across our operations is the bottom line of our operational management. During the reporting year, PCPD complied with laws and regulations related to customer health and safety and product responsibility in our operating locations. These include the Buildings Management Ordinance (Cap. 344) in Hong Kong; Building Standards Act, Real Estate Brokerage Act, Hotel Business Act, Food Sanitation Act and Railway Business Act in Japan; licensing requirements including the Minister of Manpower and Transmigration Regulations, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resource Regulations, Minister of Public Works Regulations, and Minister of Youth and Sport Regulations in Indonesia; and the building specification, permit and Environmental Impact Assessment Report requirements stipulated by local authorities and organizations in Thailand. 21 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 ENVIRONMENT Guided by the Sustainability Policy, PCPD is committed to creating positive values for the environment by identifying significant environmental impacts associated with our business and adopting mitigation measures across the whole building lifecycle. ENERGY AND GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS With the real estate sector being one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and climate change, we acknowledge the importance of optimising energy consumption and use of other resources in our daily operations. To effectively manage the impacts for our diverse property portfolio around the globe, we have established the Group-wise Energy and Water Management Policy and the Emission Policy to guide our progress with the transition towards a low-carbon economy. Energy Performance PCPD's Energy and Water Management Policy provides a clear guiding framework on our energy management approaches regarding machinery and equipment operation, procurement, green building certifications and green office practices. We require business units to formulate their energy management strategy based on their local contexts, including regulatory requirements, geographical and climatic factors, as well as stakeholder expectations. Accounting for the largest proportion of PCPD's total energy consumption, our managed properties have been our focus of energy efficiency improvement work. In the reporting year, we have conducted energy conservation review to explore the energy saving opportunities at Bel-Air. The following initiatives are adopted at Bel-Air, resulting in annual energy saving of over 1 million kWh. Air-conditioning Adjust operation time of chiller plants and air-conditioning systems of clubhouses and carpark according to residents' usage. Set air-conditioning system temperature at higher level during winter season in main tower lobbies and the carpark.

Lightings Adjust operation time of lightings in podium and outside tower lobbies at night and reduce numbers of decorative lightings. Replace fluorescent tube with LED lights.

Others • Adjust operation time of water features and passenger lifts. Total Energy Consumption and Intensity by Year 700,000 (GJ) 600,000 141,611 consumption 500,000 142,407 0.59 400,000 0.53 300,000 Energy 200,000 371,974 304,634 100,000 0 2018 2019* Reporting year Direct energy Indirect energy consumption consumption 0.94 155,231 467,174 2020 Energy intensity (GJ/m2) To ensure alignment with methodology adopted in 2020, energy data of 2019 was reviewed and restated. 22 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Emission Policy is in place to provide guiding principles for different business units to mitigate and monitor the emissions of different types of GHG and air pollutants. We further extend the scope of Policy to cover our supply chain, encouraging our suppliers to adopt this as a form of best practice. Reducing energy consumption in our managed properties is our key strategy to mitigate scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. For example, the aforementioned energy efficient initiatives implemented in Bel-Air alone can bring carbon footprints reduction equivalent to approximately 1,029 tCO2e annually. Carbon sequestration through tree planting and greening are also applied in many of our properties. Landscaping at Bel-Air Outdoor greening at PCP Jakarta Total GHG Emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by Year 70,000 0.090 60,000 2 e) (tCO 50,000 0.063 0.062 33,792 emissions 40,000 32,138 32,614 30,000 GHG 20,000 28,960 10,000 22,970 19,580 0 2018 2019* 2020 Reporting year Scope 1 Direct Scope 2 Indirect GHG emissions intensity emissions emissions (tCO e/m2) 2 To ensure alignment with methodology adopted in 2020, GHG emission data of 2019 was reviewed and restated. Air Quality Management In addition to GHG emissions, our Emission Policy also cover other types of air emissions including nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulphur oxide (SOx) and respirable suspended particulate (RSP). These emissions not only intensify global warming but also contribute to air pollution and destruction of the ozone layer. To PCPD, the source of these emissions is mainly mobile combustions from occupants' transportations. Hence, we continue to promote the use of green transport. At our ski operation, we accelerated the process of upgrading our vehicle fleets to minimise the air emissions. In 2020, 40% of our snow groomers and 80% of our buses are upgraded to the AdBlue®model, allowing the conversion of harmful nitrogen oxides in the exhaust into nitrogen and water only. For further procurement of snowmobiles, only low-emission models, such as 4-stroke model, will be considered. Currently, 100% of our snowmobiles have been upgraded to the model that emits less direct air pollutants. At PCP Jakarta, to encourage zero emission commuting, the project incorporated bicycle-friendly designs and 100 bicycle parking spaces in the building. We are also exploring the possibility of constructing an underpass which connects PCP Jakarta to the MRT to enhance accessibility to the public transportation network. Charging facilities and parking spaces for electric vehicles are also in place in our parking lot. During the reporting year, we complied with the Air Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap. 311) in Hong Kong, Air Pollution Control Law in Japan, Indonesian Air Pollution Management Law Act 41/1999, the Announcement of the Nation Environment Committee No. 10, 33 and 36 in Thailand and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. 23 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 WASTE MANAGEMENT PCPD strives to minimise the waste generation and promote waste diversion from landfill across our business units. As such, we have set out guidelines on how various types of waste are collected, recycled and disposed of. We also closely monitor the latest regulatory development and update our waste management approaches. In Hong Kong, ISPML advocates for recycling of a wide range of waste including plastic, paper, metals, batteries, clothing and food waste. Recycling bins or stations are available in all the properties under management. To promote recycling to our residents, we continued to organise the "Recycle & Get Rewarded!" Waste Reduction Campaign. They can collect stamps to redeem gifts when recycling at our designated collection points. Recycling programmes were also organised to collect seasonal items such as peach blossom tree and mooncake boxes. All recyclables are sent to local recyclers or charities for further handling. For hazardous waste, registered collectors are engaged to collect electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) for disposal or recycling in accordance with the Hong Kong Government's Producer Responsibility Scheme. Fluorescent lights and batteries are collected by Environmental Protection Department or registered hazardous waste collectors for further handling. For operations in other regions, waste reduction initiatives are adopted with the consideration of the business nature and local contexts. For example, wastes are sorted by category and recorded for each area at our hotels. Waste generated at our ski operation are sorted into recyclables, combustible and non-combustible before disposal to comply with relevant local laws and regulations. Obsolete staff and snow-sports school uniforms are donated to organisations. In 2020, 120 uniforms were donated to the Disabled Wintersport Australia. At PCP Jakarta, we provide our tenants with recycling bins on every floor. Collected recyclables are handled through a centralised procedure. In the reporting year, PCPD's operations complied with the Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 354) in Hong Kong, the Waste Disposal Law, Construction Recycling Law in Japan, the Indonesian Environment Waste Management and Disposal Law - Act 32/2009, the Ministerial Regulation No. 51 in Thailand and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. Recycled Wastes by Type in 2020 Others 2% Paper 21% Food 54% Plastic 23% Paper Plastic Food Others WATER CONSERVATION In PCPD, water is mainly used for irrigation, flushing and construction. While we do not operate in any water-stressed region, our Energy and Water Management Policy defines our general management approach and we strive to use water resources in a responsible way. Total Fresh Water Consumption by Year (m3) 500,000 450,000 400,000 consumption 200,000 0.34 431,391 350,000 0.59 0.65 300,000 Water 250,000 150,000 0.20 100,000 287,053 50,000 173,586 0 2018 2019* 2020 Reporting year Water consumption Water intensity (m3/m2) To ensure alignment with methodology adopted in 2020, water consumption data of 2019 was reviewed and restated. We constantly monitor the water supply conditions and promote conscious water use in our managed properties. If water leakage or plumbing defects are discovered, relevant department and personnel are promptly informed. When replacing fixtures, we give preference to models with higher water use efficiency certified by recognised accreditation bodies. At Bel-Air, irrigation is done by our landscaping team diligently leveraging their knowledge on micro-climate, weather and the plant species. This prevents water wastage from over-irrigation and evaporation, the downside of adopting automatic sprinkler system. Water reuse is another strategy adopted in our operations. At PCP Jakarta, rainwater, condensate water and treated greywater from showers, faucets and washbasins are reused for irrigation and flushing. At Phang Nga Project, wastewater is treated on-site and reused for irrigation. We are exploring the opportunity of utilising the natural stream water running across the property for irrigation at Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono. During the reporting year, our operations complied with the Water Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap. 358) in Hong Kong, the Water Pollution Control Law in Japan, the Indonesian Water Pollution and Quality Management Law - Act 82/2001, the Announcement of the Nation Environment Committee No. 8 in Thailand and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. 24 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABLE BUILDING PCPD is aware of the adverse impacts brought by climate change. As a responsible property developer, investor and manager, we are committed to mitigating the climate-related risks which can impact the long-term interests of our business, customers and stakeholders. These risks include: Physical Risks Transition Risks Arisen from extreme weather Arisen from the transition to conditions, such as extreme a low-carbon economy which precipitation, coastal flooding brings unprecedented changes and hurricanes which pose in regulatory requirements, physical threats to our customer preferences and properties and supply chain. technologies. We regard sustainable building development as our key strategy in response to climate change, as it takes mitigation and climate resilience into consideration at the very beginning of a building lifecycle with integrative planning and design. PCP Jakarta is the first office building in Indonesia to obtain LEED Platinum Award and Platinum Green Building Council Indonesia. Achieving these awards requires collective effort between us and our tenants in adopting a holistic environmental management approach. Ensuring efficient use of resources at operation stage is equally important. Hence, attention is also paid to regulate energy use of our customers. For instance, in PCP Jakarta, we have developed the Tenant Fit-out Guidelines. Specific sustainability requirements such as interior lighting, the use of daylight sensors and indoor pollutant source control based on LEED requirements, are integrated as part of the standard conditions in our leasing agreements. We also regularly engage our occupants for their feedbacks on facilities management and indoor environmental management through weekly walkthroughs. To further enhance our climate resilience, we have adopted adaptive designs and measures to cope with the future potential challenges brought by climate change. To mitigate the impacts of rainstorm and flooding at our Phang Nga Project, retention pond and infra lakes are built to manage stormwater runoff, which can then be fully utilised for irrigation for the golf course. At ISPML, we recently updated our Manual of Safety Measures Against Adverse Weather with new safety measures provided to enhance our preparedness to extreme weather events in Hong Kong. Support frames were installed at Bel-Air to minimise possible damage to glass panel, glass door and shuttle lift lobby by adverse weather. Arborists were engaged to conduct annual risk assessment of 500 trees in Bel-Air to help us better prepare for the typhoon season. 25 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS Effective stakeholder communication channels are critical to amplify the effectiveness of our environmental initiatives. We continuously keep our employees, tenants, occupants, guests and local communities engaged on environmental matters through various publications, programmes and activities. In May 2020, NMS organized the Annual Spring Cleanup, engaging 27 employees to clear the waste in our neighbourhood around the Hirafu area. At Bel-Air, newsletters are published regularly to communicate our environmental initiatives, including planned energy efficiency works, with our residents. To engage our residents in sustainable lifestyle, Bel-Air Community Vegetable Garden has been planned for launch once the spread of COVID-19 is effectively under control with the ease of social distancing restriction. In the reporting year, ISPML continued to support Earth Hour by switching off the lights in - The gym members in PCP selected public areas of Bel-Air Jakarta are encouraged bring and ONE Pacific Heights. their own towel and water bottle to the gym. 26 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 PEOPLE Employees are our most valuable asset. As a large employer of 986 people, PCPD aims to create a healthy, fulfilling and respectful work environment where employees are developed to realise their potentials. HEALTH AND SAFETY Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Management System A group-wide Occupational Safety and Health Policy sets out our general safety and health standards at work, covering job hazard analysis, safe working procedures, safety trainings and accident prevention. At PCPD, safety is a shared responsibility. All line managers and staff are responsible for identifying OHS hazard and preventing injury in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Policy. Guided by the Policy, respective OHS management systems were established in different operating locations of PCPD. As part of the IMS, ISPML maintains an ISO 45001:2018 certified OHS management system, with a Health, Safety and Environment Committee established to ensure effective implementation. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono is in the process of transitioning to the latest ISO 45001:2018 standards. Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono is also planning to certify their systems with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP). Hazard Identification and Controls At Bel-Air, the Health, Safety and Environment Committee conducts monthly audits to identify potential hazards and remedial measures. A third-party safety consultant is engaged to audit our system every year against ISO 45001:2018 requirements to evaluate its effectiveness. The results are communicated to our frontline staff. To pursue further improvement, ISPML set an annual target of controlling work injuries (with four days or above sick leave) below seven cases, and successfully achieved it in the reporting year. We perform job hazard analysis to identify factors that pose safety threats to certain work environment. Line managers and supervisors are responsible for conducting such analysis and recording the results, based on which respective safe working procedures will be formulated. For example, to protect maintenance technicians working at height, all suspended elevated platform operators need to attend training and equipped with suitable personal protective equipment. Working in extremely hot days is prohibited to prevent heatstroke. In unfortunate cases of work injuries, our employees are provided with comprehensive medical package with the work injury care programme, covering doctor consultation and rehabilitation treatments. We also emphasise OHS along our supply chain . Our requirements are incorporated in the tender documents of all our development projects. During the supplier due diligence process of the Phang Nga Project, our contractors are required to submit safety management plan to prove that appropriate site OHS controls are in place. Our project site is assigned with safety officers who received statutory training and obtained license in compliance with local laws and regulations. Safety Officers are responsible for conducting weekly site safety inspections with our project management team and site manager to identify OHS hazards, which are discussed in regular site meetings to formulate mitigation actions. In Hong Kong, OHS performance of major security service, cleaning service and construction contractors for our managed properties are evaluated annually by ISPML. Safety Training and Awareness Raising OHS trainings are organised for staff to equip them with knowledge on standard work procedures and precautionary measures. At properties managed by ISPML, a total of 26 sessions of Safety and Health Training Programmes and 22 drill sessions were arranged during the reporting year. Topics covered include elimination and mitigation of OHS hazards to prevent lift trap and traffic accident, and emergency handling under extreme weather. At Phang Nga Project, talks and morning calls on OHS topics are conducted for site workers. At Jakarta Office, first-aid training was also organised for employees to enhance their life-saving skills. Physical fitness and mental health are both valued by the Group. Regular health check-ups and inoculation are arranged for staff members. At NHR, all employees receive company-sponsored comprehensive health check once per year. Staff can also receive influenza vaccines on a voluntary basis at no cost. To enhance the health awareness of employees, we arrange talks with industrial physicians regularly on various health-related topics. Our management team discuss with the Health and Safety Committee in monthly meeting to evaluate relevant policies on a regular basis. During the reporting year, our operations complied with the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509) in Hong Kong, the Labour Standard Law and Industrial Safety and Health Law in Japan, the Occupational Safety and Health Ministerial Decree No. 5/2018 in Indonesia, the Environment Health and Safety Act (Year 2011) in Thailand and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. 27 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 People First - Our COVID-19 Responses In response to the pandemic, PCPD has taken proactive actions to reduce risk of transmission, ensure well-being of our staff while adapting our way of working across our operations. Flexible work arrangement Regular updates on the development of COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding measures on flexible workplace are duly announced to staff.

COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding measures on flexible workplace are duly announced to staff. Working from home and split-term work arrangement are provided for Hong Kong and overseas office staff at times when infected case record surge.

Health monitoring Staff are required to have daily temperature check, and those who experienced a temperature over 37.5 degrees were not allowed to enter the workplace. At our managed properties and hotel operations, COVID-19 risk assessments are conducted for different working groups. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, staff are required to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test regularly. All staff members must undertake a COVID-19 test prior to commencing their employment with NHR.

At our managed properties and hotel operations, COVID-19 risk assessments are conducted for different working groups.

COVID-19 risk assessments are conducted for different working groups. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, staff are required to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test regularly.

Workplace disinfection Extensive disinfection is conducted in office areas, in addition to regular cleaning. Common areas and high touch points such as mat and lift buttons are frequently sanitised.

Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers are installed in common areas.

Training, communication and response procedures Hyatt-wide Daily Pulse survey was conducted to understand the concerns and expectation of staff. Compulsory hygiene courses were arranged for Park Hyatt staff. The trainings were conducted in the form of zoom meeting and online quizzes to maintain social distancing.

Daily Pulse survey was conducted to understand the concerns and expectation of staff. Compulsory hygiene courses were arranged for Park Hyatt staff. The trainings were conducted in the form of zoom meeting and online quizzes to maintain social distancing. Response teams and procedures Action plans and procedures of handling COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases are in place.

COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases are in place. As part of the NHR COVID Safe Operating Plan implementation process, NHR has established internal guidelines on swift COVID-19 response, covering the handling of infection reports, information of local health centres and home office and flexible work arrangement.

COVID-19 response, covering the handling of infection reports, information of local health centres and home office and flexible work arrangement. PCP Jakarta formed the COVID-19 Response Team that meets regularly to monitor the situations and closely follow and evaluate the guidance and advisories from governments and public health organisations. The COVID-19 Response Team is composed of a small number of PCP Jakarta employees with designated authority to provide rapid mobilization at all hours 7 days per week. The team promotes the compliance to regulations and prioritizes the health and safety of the community and required to maintain confidentiality of personal health information. The local emergency plan - COVID-19 preparedness serves as guidance for the building management office speedy response. PCP Jakarta also collaborates with the estate management in the area where it locates and participates in education of the employees and tenants on the measures to minimise the potential infection of COVID-19. 28 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 TALENT MANAGEMENT Contributions of our talents is critical to the delivery of quality services and. We strive to empower our staff to thrive in their career development. Through providing a competitive remuneration package, development opportunities and an equal, inclusive and diverse workplace, we aim to grow our talents and business along our sustainability journey. During the reporting year, PCPD has complied with laws and regulations in our operating locations related to employment, non-discrimination, equal opportunities and labour standards. Key laws and regulations include the Employment Ordinance (Cap . 57), Sex Discrimination Ordinance (Cap . 480), Disability Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 487), Family Status Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 527) and Race Discrimination Ordinance (Cap. 602) in Hong Kong, Labour Standards Act (the "Act") and the local office's Anti-Harassment Regulations made under the Act and lodged with the Labour Office in Japan, Law no. 13 Year 2003 concerning Manpower in Indonesia, as well as Labour Protection Act (Issue 7) B.E. 2562 in Thailand. Training and Development PCPD continuously dedicate resources to training and review progression pathways of our people to foster their professional growth. Development Programmes PCPD provides full-time employees of different levels and departments with subsidies on training programmes and professional development schemes. Through our Educational and Training Sponsorship Scheme, eligible colleagues can receive training subsidies for enrolling in part-time education courses to acquire skills, knowledge and qualification for their career advancement. Colleagues who intend to obtain either bachelor's or master's degree in property management can receive scholarships from PCPD. At ISPML, more than 75 training sessions were arranged for staff from various functions on subjects covering leadership, security, safety and customer services. An Art Tour in Cultural Enrichment Programme was also organised for all staff, which we hope to cultivate their appreciation in arts whist deepen their knowledge in Bel-Air lifestyle brand image and quality services. To broaden their exposure to every aspects of property management, we also continued our job rotation programme this year. To nurture our future leaders, we provide tailored training programmes to supervisors and managers across all functional units. Our Supervisory Development Programme focuses on equipping supervisors with skills and tools to promote team diversity, staff motivation and constructive feedback. The Managerial Development Programme allows managers to acquire practical skills to cultivate their team members, such as leadership, coaching and delegation skills to boost staff performance. At Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, learning path of staff at all level are well defined and comprised of compulsory and additional courses. Compulsory online courses are automatically assigned through our e-learning platform. Additional learning opportunities, such as Japanese language, are provided based on functional or individual training needs. Annual refresher training related to ethics, cyber security, privacy, human trafficking and conflict of interest are arranged to all staff members. Specialised Training Specialised trainings are also conducted to meet the unique training needs of our local operations. At our ski operation, all employees receive regular safety training on Niseko Rules before the start of each winter season to refresh frontline employees' understanding of the local ski area rules. We also promote participation in external training and certification courses. NHR currently employs over 100 snow-sports instructors at Niseko International Snowsports School. All ski instructors receive continuous specialised, on-the-job trainings on skiing and snowboarding teaching technique throughout the snow season. This training prepares instructors for externally conducted internationally recognised (International Snowsports Instructor Association (ISIA)) certification courses and examinations. NHR's pay scale specifically recognises and rewards those instructors who achieve higher levels of certification. At our Niseko Sports stores, NHR trains all staff prior to the commencement of the winter business period. Topics covered include: Company and store rules (including labour/employment laws in Niseko and Japan). How to operate the point of sale (POS) system in order to minimise errors and confusion. Comprehensive technical product training (usually provided by a representative from the product manufacturer). As Niseko Sports now has a store located inside the Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, employees receive specific training in terms of customer service and quality expectations. All employees are required to read, adopt and sign the Niseko Sports employee manual prior to the commencement of employment. 29 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Talent Attraction and Retention PCPD provides equitable and competitive remuneration as a strategy to attract and retain talents . We offer a market-competitive remuneration package to ensure employees are paid commensurate with their experience and knowledge. Employee referral programme is in place to broaden our channel of recruitment and talent pool. Apart from annual leaves, we offer a range of special leaves including paid exam leave, volunteer leave, compassionate leave, marriage leave and parental leave to promote work-life balance. EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES Our equal opportunity and non-discrimination policies are set out in our Human Resources Manual. All staff should be valued and treated with respect and dignity, and enjoy equal rights in employment, training and career development. We have zero-tolerance on discrimination and harassment behaviours of any type, including gender, disability, pregnancy, family status, race, colour, descent, national or ethnic origins, religion, age, sexual orientation, trade union membership and any factors that are prohibited under the law. We emphasise workplace diversity and inclusiveness. The terms and conditions of employment are regularly reviewed to ensure equality. Our employees are assessed and rewarded based on the results of Annual Performance and Development Review. This ensures our remuneration and promotion decision-making is merit-based, without distinction of race, color, gender, language, religion, or other status that may constitute discrimination according to the applicable laws and regulations. We also strive to be a family-friendly employer. Facilities including a designated breastfeeding room are available in the head office to support working mums. PCPD respects employees' rights to be heard. Cases of suspected discrimination are handled in accordance with the guidelines of Human Resources Manual. We encourage employees to discuss with their supervisors regarding employment related concerns. If resolution is not reached, employees may further discuss the issue with the management team and request for a representative from human resources function as a third-party witness. LABOUR STANDARDS PCPD strictly abides by all relevant laws and regulations, ensuring that the labour standards are fully complied in our operations. This includes compliance with local minimum wage ordinance and prohibition of the use of child labour and forced labour across our operations around the globe. We keep a close eye on the development of laws and regulations related to labour and human rights, and take reference of best practices worldwide when reviewing and enhancing our labour policies. Human right non-compliances of our suppliers are also monitored throughout our procurement process. We have established reporting procedures regrading improper labour conduct. Parties who have reasonable evidence of actual or suspected labour misconduct are encouraged to report to the Group. Investigation would be carried out by an independent senior staff member of the Group on behalf of the Audit Committee. Impacts and follow up actions of the investigation, including the final disposition and recommendations for improvement, will be reported to Audit Committee and other directors of PCPD. ANTI-CORRUPTION It is our commitment to achieve strict ethical and governance standards across the operations. The Bribery, Gifts and Entertainment Policy sets out our management approaches, including guidelines and measures to prevent, identify and handle bribery and corruption affairs. We ensure our employees are well informed on PCPD's anti-corruption measures through trainings and awareness raising initiatives. For instance, at Park Hyatt Niseko, Hanazono, trainings on ethics and Code of Business Conduct is included as part of the new staff orientation program and promoted staff online program. Anti-corruption trainings were provided to employees ranked managerial grade and above, totalling 8 training hours in 2020. Whistleblowing procedures are established as part of our Improper Conduct Notification Policywhich is available on our website. Employees and business partners can report and raise concerns regarding any suspected misconduct accordingly. This mechanism allows reported cases to be handled confidentially to protect relevant parties from retaliation. Our Audit Committee is responsible for monitoring the investigation process and reviewing the results. In the reporting year, our operations complied with the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Cap. 201) and Competition Ordinance (Cap. 619) in Hong Kong, Labour Standards Act and Companies Act in Japan, Law no. 20 Year 2001 concerning Anti-Corruption Law in Indonesia, Securities and Exchange Commission's Rules and Regulations in Thailand and other relevant laws and regulations in our operating locations. No legal proceedings regarding dishonest, unethical and illegal behaviour were brought up against PCPD and our people. 30 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 COMMUNITY PCPD recognises our corporate social responsibility to give back to the society and address the community's needs. Through joint efforts with our community partners and other internal and external stakeholders, we endeavour to create greater social values through long-term partnerships. Our Community Engagement Policy sets out our general approach in community investment. We consider requests from the community for supports that serve the interests of needy people or benefit the community at large. Supports can be in form of cash sponsorship, in-kind donation, and corporate volunteer services. In view of the enormous challenge brought by COVID-19 to the society, relief programmes became the first priority of our community efforts in 2020. We had reallocated our resources from other forms of community activities to provide direct financial support to alleviate the immediate needs of our local communities. Examples include repurposing our sponsorship for Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation (HKSR), one of our long-term community partners, from organizing outing activities to direct cash donation. We also made another cash donation to the Hospital Authority to support the frontline medical workers. Besides, ISPML offered additional support, namely "tough times collaboration", to another community partner New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association ("New Life"). Food and COVID-19 protection packs were donated to support workers at New Life's Shek Pai Wan Integrated Work Centre. In recognition of our work on promoting community well-being, in the reporting year, PCPD was awarded the Caring Company Logo by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. 31 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 SUPPORTING INFORMATION DATA TABLES Environmental Performance Unit 2018 2019 2020 Air emissions from gaseous fuel consumption KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data NOx emission kg 1,298.3 843.51 1,436.4 SOx emission kg 6.5 4.21 7.2 Energy and carbon emissions KPI A1.2 Direct (Scope 1) and energy indirect (Scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions and intensity KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total and intensity Diesel litres 719,518.2 1,480,709.91 1,127,641.6 Petrol litres 361,126.2 115,916.01 60,268.3 Kerosene litres 161,332.8 40,680.51 144,010.3 Fuel oil litres 83,000.0 127,700.0 1,484,556.5 Liquified Petroleum Gas m3 12,325.7 9,642.61 15,975.5 Town Gas m3 190,930.0 197,018.3 103,581.5 Direct energy use GJ 50,415.1 304,633.91 467,173.72 Direct CO e emissions (Scope 1) tCO e 3,437.1 19,579.81 28,959.6 2 2 Electricity purchased kWh 39,336,298.9 39,557,492.61 43,119,800.2 Indirect energy use3 GJ 141,610.7 142,406.91 155,231.3 Indirect CO e emissions (Scope 2) tCO e 32,137.9 32,613.61 33,791.94 2 2 Total energy consumption GJ 513,584.8 447,040.81 622,405.0 Total greenhouse gas emissions tCO e 55,108.4 52,193.41, 2 62,751.5 2 Total gross floor area (GFA) of all properties/premises m2 869,254.1 835,817.01 433,037.0 Energy intensity GJ/m2 0.59 0.531 0.94 Greenhouse gas emission intensity from buildings tCO e/m2 0.063 0.0621 0.09 2 Figures are restated to reflect the actual situation in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Calculation is based on conversion factors provided by governments and research institutions: University of California at Berkeley (Diesel: 0.0386

Energy consumption from electricity is calculated based on the conversion factor (1 kWh = 0.0036 GJ) sourced from Electrical and Mechanical Services Department of HKSAR Government.

Petrol: 0.0346 GJ/litre), the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Town Gas: 0.01727 GJ/m 3 ), Toshi Gas (Town Gas: 0.045 GJ/m 3 , Liquified

Petroleum Gas: 0.0508 GJ/kg) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (Liquified Petroleum Gas: 0.0473 GJ/kg). 3 4 Energy consumption from electricity is calculated based on the conversion factor (1 kWh = 0.0036 GJ) sourced from Electrical and Mechanical Services Department of HKSAR Government. Indirect CO2e emissions (Scope 2) is calculated based on default factors provided by suppliers and governments: Indonesia - Faktor Emisi GRK Sistem Interkoneksi Tenaga Listrik (0.877 CO2e kg/kWh), HK Electric (0.81 CO2e kg/kWh), Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (0.4954 CO2e kg/kWh), Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. (0.601 CO2e kg/kWh) and TEPCO (0.500 CO2e kg/kWh). Excluding grease trap waste (in litres). 1.9 4.8 Weight of non-hazardous waste recycled tonnes 2,800.81 2,215.3 2,260.1 Non-hazardous waste produced Total non-hazardous waste produced tonnes 14,419.71 6,419.71 6,629.4 Non-hazardous waste intensity tonnes/m2 0.01 0.00771 0.0153 Hazardous waste produced Fluorescent light bulbs and tubes tonnes 0.01 0.13 0.08 Battery tonnes - 0.30 0.13 Waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) tonnes - 0.20 0.08 Other (e.g. filter) tonnes - - 102.0 Total hazardous waste produced tonnes 0.01 1.24 102.33 Hazardous waste intensity tonnes/m2 0.00000001 0.000001 0.000236 Water KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity Total fresh water consumption m3 173,586.00 287,052.91 431,390.75 Water Intensity m3/sqm 0.20 0.341 0.65 Recycled water m3 - 92,441.0 107,585.0 5 Excluding grease trap waste (in litres). 33 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Social Performance Workforce profile KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and geographical region 2018 2019 2020 By gender Male 496 682 595 Female 306 441 391 By employment type Permanent full-time staff 471 729 798 Temporary staff 102 70 8 Seasonal part-time staff 229 324 180 By age group Under 30 years old 191 356 203 30 to 50 years old 335 460 476 Over 50 years old 276 307 307 By geographical region Hong Kong 422 411 416 Japan 334 665 507 Indonesia 27 29 45 Thailand 15 16 17 Other locations 4 2 1 Total workforce 802 1,123 986 Staff turnover KPI B1.2 Employee turnover rate* by gender, age group and geographical region 2018 2019 2020 Total % Total % Total % By gender Male 39 13.2% 70 15.5% 87 17.7% Female 32 18.2% 34 12.3% 52 16.9% By age group Under 30 years old 14 21.9% 28 21.1% 46 30.0% 30 to 50 years old 38 15.4% 49 14.5% 63 16.7% Over 50 years old 19 11.9% 27 10.5% 30 11.3% By geographical region Hong Kong 63 18.2% 83 20.2% 78 19.0% Japan 7 8.3% 14 5.2% 53 16.3% Indonesia 1 3.7% 3 10.3% 7 15.6% Thailand 0 - 2 12.5% 0 - Other locations 0 - 2 100% 1 100% Total number of leavers and turnover rate 71 15.1% 104 14.3% 139 17.4% * Turnover rate = Number of leavers/Total number of permanent full-time staff 34 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Occupational health and safety KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities occurred in each of the past three years including the reporting year KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury 2018 2019 2020 Total work-related fatalities 0 0 0 Number of lost days 369 63 432.5 Employee training KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by gender and employee category KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by gender and employee category 2018 2019 2020 Employee trained Average Employee trained Average Employee trained Average training training training Total % hour Total % hour Total % hour By gender Male 290 58.5% 3.6 240 35.2% 4.8 223 37.5% 2.6 Female 147 48.0% 1.8 108 24.5% 2.4 105 26.9% 2.1 By employee category Operational staff 317 55.7% 3.2 270 31.0% 4.1 263 36.1% 2.3 Administrative staff 117 52.7% 2.4 76 31.5% 2.9 63 25.6% 2.7 Executive staff 3 27.3% 1.3 2 18.2% 3.4 2 18.2% 2.0 Total number and percentage of employee trained and average training hour 437 54.5% 2.9 348 31.0% 3.8 328 33.3% 2.4 35 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Supply chain KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region 2018 2019 2020 By geographical region Total % Total % Total % Group Local 436 84.8% 412 90.5% 412 92.8% Non-local 78 15.2% 43 9.5% 32 7.2% Hong Kong Local 265 83.9% 226 89.3% 191 88.8% Non-local 51 16.1% 27 10.7% 24 11.2% Japan Local 34 85.0% 33 91.7% 42 89.4% Non-local 6 15.0% 3 8.3% 5 10.6% Indonesia Local 83 83.0% 49 84.5% 57 98.3% Non-local 17 17.0% 9 15.5% 1 1.7% Thailand Local 54 93.1% 104 96.3% 122 98.4% Non-local 4 6.9% 4 3.7% 2 1.6% Other locations Local 0 - 0 - 0 - Non-local 0 - 0 - 0 - Total number of suppliers 514 100.0% 455 100.0% 444 100.0% Community investment KPI B8.2 Resources contributed Other Total Hong Kong Japan Indonesia Thailand locations Financial contributions (HK$) 744,673.32 143,000.00 600,497.17 0 1,176.15 - Volunteering hours contributed (Hour) 193 30 253 0 0 - 36 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 HKEX REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX Newly added disclosure items of the HKEX's revised ESG Reporting Guide to be implemented from financial years commencing on or after 1 July 2020. General Disclosures and KPIs Reference / Remarks Aspect A1 - Emissions General Disclosure Environment - Energy and Greenhouse Gas Information on: Emissions; (a) the policies; and Waste Management compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data. Supporting Information - Data Tables KPI A1.2 Direct (Scope 1) and energy indirect (Scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity. KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity. KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) and, where appropriate, intensity. KPI A1.5 Description of emission target(s) set and steps taken to Environment - Energy and Greenhouse Gas achieve them. Emissions KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes Environment - Waste Management are handled, and a description of reduction target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. Aspect A2 - Use of Resources General Disclosure Environment - Energy and Greenhouse Gas Policies on the efficient use of resources, including energy, water and other raw Emissions; materials. Water Conservation KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total Supporting Information - Data Tables (kWh in '000s) and intensity. KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity. KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency target(s) set and steps Environment - Energy and Greenhouse Gas taken to achieve them. Emissions KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water Environment - Water Conservation that is fit for purpose, water efficiency target(s) set and steps taken to achieve them. KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products (in This is not considered material to the Group as tonnes) and, if applicable, with reference to per unit our finished products do not involved the usage of produced. packaging. Aspect A3 - The Environmental and Natural Resources General Disclosure Environment Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on the environment and natural resources. KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the environment and natural resources and the actions taken to manage them. 37 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 General Disclosures and KPIs Reference / Remarks *Aspect A4 - Climate Change General Disclosure Policies on identification and mitigation of significant climate-related issues which have impacted, and those which may impact, the issuer. KPI A4.1 Description of the significant climate-related issues which have impacted, and those which may impact, the issuer, and the actions taken to manage them. Environment - Climate Change and Sustainable Building Aspect B1 - Employment and Labour Practices General Disclosure People - Talent Management Information on: the policies; and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and Supporting Information - Data Tables geographical region. KPI B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and geographical region. Aspect B2 - Health and Safety General Disclosure People - Health and Safety Information on: the policies; and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities occurred in each Supporting Information - Data Tables of the past three years including the reporting year. KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury. KPI B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures People - Health and Safety adopted, and how they are implemented and monitored. Aspect B3 - Development and Training General Disclosure People - Talent Management Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by gender and Supporting Information - Data Tables employee category. KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by gender and employee category. Aspect B4 - Labour Standards General Disclosure People - Labour Standards Information on: the policies; and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labour. KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices to avoid child and forced labour. KPI B4.2 Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices when discovered. 38 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 General Disclosures and KPIs Reference / Remarks Aspect B5 - Supply Chain Management General Disclosure Customer - Supply Chain Management Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the supply chain. KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region. KPI B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, Customer - Supply Chain Management number of suppliers where the practices are being implemented, and how they are implemented and monitored. KPI B5.3 Description of practices used to identify environmental and social risks along the supply chain, and how they are implemented and monitored KPI B5.4 Description of practices used to promote environmentally preferable products and services when selecting suppliers, and how they are implemented and monitored.

KPI B5.4 Description of practices used to promote environmentally preferable products and services when selecting suppliers, and how they are implemented and monitored. Aspect B6 - Product Responsibility General Disclosure Customer Information on: the policies; and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. KPI B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to This is not applicable to the Group's nature of recalls for safety and health reasons. operation. KPI B6.2 Number of products and service related complaints received Customer - Service Excellence - Quality and how they are dealt with. Management System KPI B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing and protecting This is not considered material to the Group. intellectual property rights. KPI B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and recall Customer - Service Excellence - Quality procedures. Management System KPI B6.5 Description of consumer data protection and privacy Customer - Product Quality and Responsibility - policies, and how they are implemented and monitored. Protecting Customers' Privacy Aspect B7 - Anti-corruption General Disclosure People - Anti-Corruption Information on: the policies; and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. KPI B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases. KPI B7.2 Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing procedures, and how they are implemented and monitored. KPI B7.3 Description of anti-corruption training provided to directors and staff. 39 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 General Disclosures and KPIs Reference / Remarks Aspect B8 - Community Investment General Disclosure Community Policies on community engagement to understand the needs of the communities where the issuer operates and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. KPI B8.1 Focus areas of contribution. KPI B8.2 Resources contributed to the focus area. Supporting Information - Data Tables 40 PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020 Attachments Original document

