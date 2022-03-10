Pacific Construction : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors to issue corporate bonds

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: 1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific Construction Co., Ltd. in 2022 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:NTD 230,000,000 5.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000 6.Issue price:100% at par 7.Issuance period:5 years 8.Coupon rate:Fixed rate at 0.85% p.a. 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Bank guarantee 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:Pay the principal of 1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific Construction Co., Ltd. in 2017 11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Jih Sun International Bank Co., Ltd. 13.Underwriter or agent:Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Taiwan Cooperative Bank Co., Ltd. 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Taiwan Cooperative Bank Chung Hsiao Branch 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A 18.Sell-back conditions:N/A 19.Buyback conditions:N/A 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 22.Any other matters that need to be specified: If there are any changes to the issuance conditions, the chairman of the board is authorized to make a decision. The chairman is also authorized to sign the issuance of the company's bonds on behalf of the company and handle related issues.