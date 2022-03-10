Pacific Construction : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors to issue corporate bonds
03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Provided by: PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
16:28:54
Subject
Announce the approval of the company's board of directors
to issue corporate bonds
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific Construction
Co., Ltd. in 2022
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NTD 230,000,000
5.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000
6.Issue price:100% at par
7.Issuance period:5 years
8.Coupon rate:Fixed rate at 0.85% p.a.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Bank guarantee
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:Pay the
principal of 1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific
Construction Co., Ltd. in 2017
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Jih Sun International Bank Co., Ltd.
13.Underwriter or agent:Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Taiwan Cooperative Bank Co., Ltd.
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Taiwan Cooperative Bank Chung Hsiao Branch
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If there are any changes to the issuance conditions, the chairman of the
board is authorized to make a decision. The chairman is also authorized
to sign the issuance of the company's bonds on behalf of the company
and handle related issues.
Pacific Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.