Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Construction Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2506   TW0002506003

PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD

(2506)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Construction : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors to issue corporate bonds

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:28:54
Subject 
 Announce the approval of the company's board of directors
to issue corporate bonds
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific Construction
Co., Ltd. in 2022
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NTD 230,000,000
5.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000
6.Issue price:100% at par
7.Issuance period:5 years
8.Coupon rate:Fixed rate at 0.85% p.a.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Bank guarantee
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:Pay the
principal of 1st issue of secured corporate bonds of Pacific
Construction Co., Ltd. in 2017
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Jih Sun International Bank Co., Ltd.
13.Underwriter or agent:Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Taiwan Cooperative Bank Co., Ltd.
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Taiwan Cooperative Bank Chung Hsiao Branch
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If there are any changes to the issuance conditions, the chairman of the
board is authorized to make a decision. The chairman is also authorized
to sign the issuance of the company's bonds on behalf of the company
and handle related issues.

Disclaimer

Pacific Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD
03:43aPACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : The Board of Directors resolved the convening of the 2022 Annual Ge..
PU
03:43aPACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : Announce the approval of the company's board of directors to issue ..
PU
2021PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of The Company's Investor Conference
PU
2021PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : To announce the reasons for discrepancies between the unaudited and..
PU
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Announces Dismissal of Chi Ming Chang as Institutional Di..
CI
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Announces of the Change of Address of Stock Department
CI
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Appoints Te-Hsin Huang as Corporate Governance Officer
CI
2021Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 950 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2020 -54,7 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net Debt 2020 2 388 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,9x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 3 272 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Pacific Construction Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Hui Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Te Hsin Huang Head-Finance
I I Liu Chairman
Hao Yue Lin Independent Director
Chin Jung Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD-7.08%115
VINCI-2.35%56 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.00%35 522
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.74%31 125
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.87%22 308
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.12%20 632