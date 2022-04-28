Log in
    2506   TW0002506003

PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD

(2506)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
9.680 TWD   -2.62%
04:16aPACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : Board of Directors resolved to renovate agenda of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/25PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : The Subsidiary PACIFIC DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD Sell real estate
PU
04/25PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION : Sell real estate
PU
Pacific Construction : Board of Directors resolved to renovate agenda of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 15:58:27
Subject 
 Board of Directors resolved to renovate
agenda of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No. 1, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Taipei( Room 102, Taipei International
 Convention Center)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
  1 2021 Business Report
  2 2021 Audit Committee' Report
  3 2021 Report of Employee bonus and compensation of directors
  4 2021 Profit Distribution of Cash Dividends Status Report
  5 2021 Report on the Remuneration Received by Directors
  6 Corporate Bond Execution Report
  7 Amendment to the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best-Practice
    Principles".
  8 Other Matters
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
  1 To approve 2021 business report and financial statements
  2 To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
  1.Amendment to the Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
  2.Amendment to the Guidelines for Loaning of Company Funds and Guarantees
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
  Re-election of Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
  The restriction of lifting directors ' prohibition of competition
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pacific Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
