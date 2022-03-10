Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Pacific Construction Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2506   TW0002506003

PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD

(2506)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Construction : The Board of Directors resolved the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:29:56
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolved the convening of
the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No. 1, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Taipei( Room 102, Taipei International
 Convention Center)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
  1 2021 Business Report
  2 2021 Audit Committee' Report
  3 2021 Report of Employee bonus and compensation of directors
  4 2021 Profit Distribution of Cash Dividends Status Report
  5 2021 Report on the Remuneration Received by Directors
  6 Corporate Bond Execution Report
  7 Amendment to the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best-Practice
    Principles".
  8 Other Matters
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
  1 To approve 2021 business report and financial statements
  2 To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
  Amendment to the Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
  Re-election of Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
  The restriction of lifting directors ' prohibition of competition
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 In accordance with the provisions of the company law,the acceptance of
 shareholders' nominations and proposals shall be accepted from 2022/4/9
 to 2022/4/18.
 Receiving premises: The company's stock department (address:6F.-6, No. 495,
 Guangfu S. Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City )

Disclaimer

Pacific Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
