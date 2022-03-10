Pacific Construction : The Board of Directors resolved the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 1, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Taipei( Room 102, Taipei International Convention Center) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1 2021 Business Report 2 2021 Audit Committee' Report 3 2021 Report of Employee bonus and compensation of directors 4 2021 Profit Distribution of Cash Dividends Status Report 5 2021 Report on the Remuneration Received by Directors 6 Corporate Bond Execution Report 7 Amendment to the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best-Practice Principles". 8 Other Matters 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1 To approve 2021 business report and financial statements 2 To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amendment to the Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Re-election of Directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: The restriction of lifting directors ' prohibition of competition 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with the provisions of the company law,the acceptance of shareholders' nominations and proposals shall be accepted from 2022/4/9 to 2022/4/18. Receiving premises: The company's stock department (address:6F.-6, No. 495, Guangfu S. Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City )