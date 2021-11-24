Pacific Construction : To announce the reasons for discrepancies between the unaudited and audited revenue for Q3 2021
11/24/2021 | 01:20am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/24
Time of announcement
13:57:57
Subject
To announce the reasons for discrepancies between
the unaudited and audited revenue for Q3 2021
Date of events
2021/11/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/24
2.Company name:PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself��
or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Du to the unaudited revenue add the adjustment of
Q2 2021,as the result the discrepancies between the unaudited and
audited revenue for Q3 2021.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The operating revenue in June to July, 2021 and the accumulated
operating revenue until the end of June 2021 and July 2021
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
The operating revenue in June�GNT$32,709 thousand
The accumulated operating revenue until the end of June 2021�G
NT$1,280,755 thousand
The operating revenue in July�GNT$21,842 thousand
The accumulated operating revenue until the end of July 2021�G
NT$1,303,377 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
The operating revenue in June�GNT$19,802 thousand
The accumulated operating revenue until the end of June 2021�G
NT$1,267,848 thousand
The operating revenue in July�GNT$35,529 thousand
The accumulated operating revenue until the end of July 2021�G
NT$1,303,377 thousand
9.Countermeasures:After correctian and Re-announce.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Pacific Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:19:01 UTC.