Pacific Construction : To announce the reasons for discrepancies between the unaudited and audited revenue for Q3 2021

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/24 2.Company name:PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Du to the unaudited revenue add the adjustment of Q2 2021,as the result the discrepancies between the unaudited and audited revenue for Q3 2021. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The operating revenue in June to July, 2021 and the accumulated operating revenue until the end of June 2021 and July 2021 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: The operating revenue in June�GNT$32,709 thousand The accumulated operating revenue until the end of June 2021�G NT$1,280,755 thousand The operating revenue in July�GNT$21,842 thousand The accumulated operating revenue until the end of July 2021�G NT$1,303,377 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: The operating revenue in June�GNT$19,802 thousand The accumulated operating revenue until the end of June 2021�G NT$1,267,848 thousand The operating revenue in July�GNT$35,529 thousand The accumulated operating revenue until the end of July 2021�G NT$1,303,377 thousand 9.Countermeasures:After correctian and Re-announce. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA