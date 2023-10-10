Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (Pacific Current), I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pacific Current. The Notice of Meeting (including Explanatory Memorandum) and Proxy Form set out the business of the AGM and provide details of how you may participate.

Pacific Current's 2023 AGM will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 commencing at 10.00am (AEDT) at the Executive Room, The Westin, 205 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000.

The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form, and Shareholder Question Form (AGM Documents) are available on the Pacific Current website at https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/annual-general-meeting/. Only Shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy of the AGM Documents will be mailed a physical copy of these documents. If you have not elected to receive a hard copy of the AGM Documents, and you wish to do so, please contact Pacific Current's share registry, Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).

If you are unable to attend the AGM, you may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf via www.investorvote.com.auor by following the instructions on the Proxy Form. Proxy appointments must be received by 10.00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. I encourage you to read the Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the Proxy Form and consider directing your proxy on how to vote on each resolution.

Paul Greenwood, Pacific Current's Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and I will comment briefly on the performance of Pacific Current during the year ended 30 June 2023 at the meeting. For further information please also refer to the 2023 Annual Report, which is available on Pacific Current's website.

Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of Pacific Current unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.

Thank you for your continued support of Pacific Current and I look forward to your attendance at the 2023 AGM.

Yours sincerely,

Tony Robinson

Chairman

