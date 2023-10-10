PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Dear Shareholder,
On behalf of the Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (Pacific Current), I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pacific Current. The Notice of Meeting (including Explanatory Memorandum) and Proxy Form set out the business of the AGM and provide details of how you may participate.
Pacific Current's 2023 AGM will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 commencing at 10.00am (AEDT) at the Executive Room, The Westin, 205 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000.
The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form, and Shareholder Question Form (AGM Documents) are available on the Pacific Current website at https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/annual-general-meeting/. Only Shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy of the AGM Documents will be mailed a physical copy of these documents. If you have not elected to receive a hard copy of the AGM Documents, and you wish to do so, please contact Pacific Current's share registry, Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).
If you are unable to attend the AGM, you may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf via www.investorvote.com.auor by following the instructions on the Proxy Form. Proxy appointments must be received by 10.00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. I encourage you to read the Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the Proxy Form and consider directing your proxy on how to vote on each resolution.
Paul Greenwood, Pacific Current's Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and I will comment briefly on the performance of Pacific Current during the year ended 30 June 2023 at the meeting. For further information please also refer to the 2023 Annual Report, which is available on Pacific Current's website.
Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of Pacific Current unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions.
Thank you for your continued support of Pacific Current and I look forward to your attendance at the 2023 AGM.
Yours sincerely,
Tony Robinson
Chairman
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
1. CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS
The first item of business is to receive and consider the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.
All Shareholders can view the Company's Annual Report, which contains the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June
2023 on the Company's website at: https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/annual-report/.
Shareholders are not required to vote on this item.
2. REMUNERATION REPORT
RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding Ordinary Resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 be adopted."
The Remuneration Report is contained in the 2023 Annual Report (available on the Company's website). Please note that, in accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
3. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF ANTONY (TONY) ROBINSON
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution:
"That Antony (Tony) Robinson, who retires in accordance with rule 7.1(g)(1) of the Constitution and being eligible for election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company."
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
ABN 39 006 708 792
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
4. INCREASE IN NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S REMUNERATION POOL
RESOLUTION 3 - INCREASE IN NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POOL
To consider and, if considered appropriate, pass the following Ordinary Resolution:
"To approve, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule
10.17 and article 7.3(b) of the Company's Constitution, the increase in total aggregate maximum annual remuneration payable to Non-Executive Directors of the Company by way of Directors' fees from $750,000 per annum to a maximum of $1,000,000 per annum."
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Clare Craven
Company Secretary
11 October 2023
