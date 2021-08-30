Pacific Current : Appendix 4E and Financial Report for year ended 30 June 2021
30 August 2021
APPENDIX 4E AND FINANCIAL REPORT FOR PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), Pacific Current Group Limited encloses for immediate release the following information:
Appendix 4E, the Preliminary Final Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021; and
The Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021
ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi‐boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors, and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. At the date of this announcement, Pacific Current Group Limited has investments in 15 boutique asset managers.
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 39 006 708 792)
ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
The following information is presented in accordance with Listing Rule 4.3A of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period
Current reporting period
‐ the year ended 30 June 2021
Previous corresponding period
‐ the year ended 30 June 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
Year ended
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
Increase /(Decrease)
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
2.1
Revenue from ordinary activities
47,046
62,726
(15,680)
(25.00)
Net profit/(loss) before tax
23,465
(27,317)
50,782
185.90
Underlying net profit before tax
32,578
32,072
506
1.58
Underlying net profit after tax
26,540
26,254
286
1.09
2.2 Net profit profit/(loss) from
ordinary activities after tax
attributable to members
17,413
(17,509)
34,922
199.45
Underlying net profit (from
ordinary activities after tax
attributable to members
26,265
25,034
1,231
4.92
2.3
Net profit/(loss) for the period
(17,509)
34,922
199.45
attributable to members
17,413
Underlying net profit/(loss) for the
period attributable to members
26,265
25,034
1,231
4.92
Underlying results are unaudited Non‐IFRS measures. Refer to the attached Financial Report for details of these calculations.
2.4 Dividends (distributions)
Amount per
Franking amount
Conduit foreign
security (cents)
per security
income per security
2021 Final
26
100%
n/a
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend 9 September 2021
Commentary on "Results for Announcement to the Market"
A brief explanation of any figures in 2.1 to 2.4 above, necessary to enable the figures to be understood, is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
2
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 39 006 708 792)
ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
A statement of comprehensive income
A statement of comprehensive income together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
A statement of financial position
A statement of financial position together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
A statement of cash flows
A statement of cash flows together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
A statement of changes in equity
A statement of changes in equity together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments.
Type
Record date
Payment date
Amount
Total
Franked
Conduit
per
Dividend
amount
foreign
Security
($)
per
income
(cents)
security
per
security
2020 Final
18 September 2020
23 October 2020
25.0
12,427,121
100%
n/a
2021 Interim
5 March 2021
15 April 2021
10.0
5,081,797
100%
n/a
Details of any dividend or distribution reinvestment plans
On 27 August 2020, the Board approved a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") for the Company. The Company's DRP will apply to the FY21 Final dividend.
The last election date for the DRP will be 10 September 2021.
Net tangible assets per security
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
Net tangible assets per security
$6.89
$6.84
3
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 39 006 708 792)
ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period During the period, control was gained over the following entities:
Name of entity
Date control gained
Nil
During the period, control was lost over the following entities:
Name of entity
Date control lost
Seizert Capital Partners LLC
30 November 2020
11.
Details of associates and joint venture entities
Ownership %
Associates
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
Aether General Partners
25.00
25.00
ASOP Profit Share LP 1
39.31
‐
Astarte Capital Partners, LLP 1
44.90
‐
Blackcrane Capital, LLC
25.00
25.00
Capital & Asset Management Group, LLP 2
36.25
32.50
IFP Group, LLC
24.90
24.90
Northern Lights Alternative Advisors LLP
23.00
23.00
Roc Group
30.01
30.01
Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC
24.90
24.90
Victory Park Capital GP Holdco, LP
24.90
24.90
Copper Funding, LLC
50.00
50.00
Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC
16.50
16.50
30 June 2021
30 June 2020
$'000
$'000
PAC share of profits of associates/joint venture 3
6,608
1,751
Notes:
- Acquired on 19 March 2021 under one transaction.
- Additional capital contributions made during the year increased the ownership from 32.50% at 30 June 2020 to 36.25% as at 30 June 2021.
- Further information on the contribution of these entities to the financial performance and financial position of the entity is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
Any other significant information needed by an investor
Further significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the entity's financial performance and financial position is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the reportNot applicable
4
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 39 006 708 792)
ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
A commentary on the results for the period
A commentary, including any significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the entity's activities and results, is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
Audit / Review of Accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit / review
This Financial Report is based on the attached Annual Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021 which includes the Independent Auditors Report. The Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis or other matter paragraph.
5
