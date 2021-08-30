Pacific Current : Appendix 4E and Financial Report for year ended 30 June 2021

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 39 006 708 792)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The following information is presented in accordance with Listing Rule 4.3A of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period

Current reporting period ‐ the year ended 30 June 2021 Previous corresponding period ‐ the year ended 30 June 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

Year ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Increase /(Decrease) $'000 $'000 $'000 % 2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities 47,046 62,726 (15,680) (25.00) Net profit/(loss) before tax 23,465 (27,317) 50,782 185.90 Underlying net profit before tax 32,578 32,072 506 1.58 Underlying net profit after tax 26,540 26,254 286 1.09

2.2 Net profit profit/(loss) from

ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 17,413 (17,509) 34,922 199.45 Underlying net profit (from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 26,265 25,034 1,231 4.92 2.3 Net profit/(loss) for the period (17,509) 34,922 199.45 attributable to members 17,413 Underlying net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members 26,265 25,034 1,231 4.92

Underlying results are unaudited Non‐IFRS measures. Refer to the attached Financial Report for details of these calculations.

2.4 Dividends (distributions) Amount per Franking amount Conduit foreign security (cents) per security income per security 2021 Final 26 100% n/a