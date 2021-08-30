Log in
Pacific Current : Appendix 4E and Financial Report for year ended 30 June 2021

08/30/2021
Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

30 August 2021

Company Announcements

For Immediate Release

ASX Code: PAC

APPENDIX 4E AND FINANCIAL REPORT FOR PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), Pacific Current Group Limited encloses for immediate release the following information:

  1. Appendix 4E, the Preliminary Final Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021; and
  2. The Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

The Board of Pacific Current Group Limited

‐ENDS‐

CONTACT

For Investor & Media Enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO
  1. pgreenwood@paccurrent.com
  1. (+1) 253 617 7815

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi‐boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors, and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. At the date of this announcement, Pacific Current Group Limited has investments in 15 boutique asset managers.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 3, Suite 3 257 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 39 006 708 792)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The following information is presented in accordance with Listing Rule 4.3A of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period

Current reporting period

‐ the year ended 30 June 2021

Previous corresponding period

‐ the year ended 30 June 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

Year ended

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Increase /(Decrease)

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

2.1

Revenue from ordinary activities

47,046

62,726

(15,680)

(25.00)

Net profit/(loss) before tax

23,465

(27,317)

50,782

185.90

Underlying net profit before tax

32,578

32,072

506

1.58

Underlying net profit after tax

26,540

26,254

286

1.09

2.2 Net profit profit/(loss) from

ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members

17,413

(17,509)

34,922

199.45

Underlying net profit (from

ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members

26,265

25,034

1,231

4.92

2.3

Net profit/(loss) for the period

(17,509)

34,922

199.45

attributable to members

17,413

Underlying net profit/(loss) for the

period attributable to members

26,265

25,034

1,231

4.92

Underlying results are unaudited Non‐IFRS measures. Refer to the attached Financial Report for details of these calculations.

2.4 Dividends (distributions)

Amount per

Franking amount

Conduit foreign

security (cents)

per security

income per security

2021 Final

26

100%

n/a

  1. Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend 9 September 2021
  2. Commentary on "Results for Announcement to the Market"
    A brief explanation of any figures in 2.1 to 2.4 above, necessary to enable the figures to be understood, is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.

2

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 39 006 708 792)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

  1. A statement of comprehensive income
    A statement of comprehensive income together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  2. A statement of financial position
    A statement of financial position together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  3. A statement of cash flows
    A statement of cash flows together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  4. A statement of changes in equity
    A statement of changes in equity together with notes to the statement is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  5. Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments.

Type

Record date

Payment date

Amount

Total

Franked

Conduit

per

Dividend

amount

foreign

Security

($)

per

income

(cents)

security

per

security

2020 Final

18 September 2020

23 October 2020

25.0

12,427,121

100%

n/a

2021 Interim

5 March 2021

15 April 2021

10.0

5,081,797

100%

n/a

  1. Details of any dividend or distribution reinvestment plans
    On 27 August 2020, the Board approved a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") for the Company. The Company's DRP will apply to the FY21 Final dividend.
    The last election date for the DRP will be 10 September 2021.
  2. Net tangible assets per security

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Net tangible assets per security

$6.89

$6.84

3

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 39 006 708 792)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period During the period, control was gained over the following entities:

Name of entity

Date control gained

Nil

During the period, control was lost over the following entities:

Name of entity

Date control lost

Seizert Capital Partners LLC

30 November 2020

11.

Details of associates and joint venture entities

Ownership %

Associates

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Aether General Partners

25.00

25.00

ASOP Profit Share LP 1

39.31

Astarte Capital Partners, LLP 1

44.90

Blackcrane Capital, LLC

25.00

25.00

Capital & Asset Management Group, LLP 2

36.25

32.50

IFP Group, LLC

24.90

24.90

Northern Lights Alternative Advisors LLP

23.00

23.00

Roc Group

30.01

30.01

Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC

24.90

24.90

Victory Park Capital GP Holdco, LP

24.90

24.90

Copper Funding, LLC

50.00

50.00

Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC

16.50

16.50

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

$'000

$'000

PAC share of profits of associates/joint venture 3

6,608

1,751

Notes:

    1. - Acquired on 19 March 2021 under one transaction.
    2. - Additional capital contributions made during the year increased the ownership from 32.50% at 30 June 2020 to 36.25% as at 30 June 2021.
    3. - Further information on the contribution of these entities to the financial performance and financial position of the entity is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  2. Any other significant information needed by an investor
    Further significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the entity's financial performance and financial position is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  3. For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the report Not applicable

4

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 39 006 708 792)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4E

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

  1. A commentary on the results for the period
    A commentary, including any significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of the entity's activities and results, is contained in the attached Audited Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021.
  2. Audit / Review of Accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit / review
    This Financial Report is based on the attached Annual Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2021 which includes the Independent Auditors Report. The Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis or other matter paragraph.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
