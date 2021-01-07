Pacific Current : Change in Substantial Holding

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
05 January 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on
16 October 2020
The previous notice was dated
16 October 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Present Notice
Securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
COMMON
4,236,280
8.52%
4,840,104
9.52%
STOCK
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person
Class and
whose
Person's
Date of
Consideration given in
number of
relevant
Nature of change (6)
votes
Change
relation to change (7)
securities
interest
affected
affected
changed
AUD$
Common
Common
Stock
Stock
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
18,688
18,688
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
4,965
4,965
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
3,769
3,769
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
57,798
57,798
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
12,578
12,578
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
1,056
1,056
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
11,918
11,918
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
51,439
51,439
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
5,600
5,600
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
7,124
7,124
REINVESTMENT
10/23/2020
FIL
DIVIDEND
5.6000
3,039
3,039
REINVESTMENT
11/06/2020
FIL
BUY
6.0100
315
315
11/09/2020
FIL
BUY
6.1945
2,468
2,468
11/09/2020
FIL
BUY
6.1945
1,407
1,407
11/09/2020
FIL
BUY
6.1945
1,111
1,111
11/10/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3142
10,152
10,152
11/10/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3142
5,790
5,790
11/10/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3142
3,338
3,338
11/11/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3539
17,434
17,434
11/11/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3539
9,943
9,943
11/11/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3539
5,733
5,733
11/12/2020
FIL
TRANSITION OUT
6.3400
278,885
278,885
11/12/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3493
10,590
10,590
11/12/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3493
6,041
6,041
11/12/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3493
3,482
3,482
11/17/2020
FIL
TRANSITION IN
6.1723
80,356
80,356
12/01/2020
FIL
BUY
6.4185
139,947
139,947
12/01/2020
FIL
BUY
6.4185
139,947
139,947
12/09/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3157
1,372
1,372
12/10/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3368
3,863
3,863
12/14/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3869
27,157
27,157
12/15/2020
FIL
BUY
6.3900
108,346
108,346
12/30/2020
FIL
BUY
6.2200
40
40
12/31/2020
FIL
BUY
6.1807
8,783
8,783
01/04/2021
FIL
BUY
6.2757
8,703
8,703
01/05/2021
FIL
BUY
6.3984
108,417
108,417
Total Buys
624,379
624,379
Total Sells
0
0
Total Dividend
177,974
177,974
Reinvestment
Total Transition In
80,356
80,356
Total Transition Out
278,885
278,885
Total Movement
603,824
603,824
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 07 January 2021 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager
Address
Custodian
Nature of Relevant Interest
Sum of Numerator Shares
FIL Investment
Level 11, 167
HSBC BANK PLC (C)
1,599,887
Management
Macquarie Street,
NATIONAL ASTL BK
139,694
(Australia) Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
MELBOURNE (S)
Australia
NORTHERN TRUST
24,730
LONDON (C)
STATE STREET
300,351
LUXEMBOURG
FIL Investment
Level 21, Two Pacific
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
1,619,173
Management (Hong
Place, 88 Queensway,
LTD LUX (C)
Investment Discretion /
Kong) Limited
Admiralty, Hong Kong
CLEARSTREAM BANKING
Voting Power
141,202
SA LUX (C)
LANDESBANK
BADEN-WUERTTEMBER
255,446
G
FIL Investment
8 Marina View,
Management
#35-06, Asia Square
NORTHERN TRUST
279,894
(Singapore) Limited
Tower 1, 018960,
LONDON (C)
Singapore
FIL Limited
Pembroke Hall, 42
STATE STREET BANK
1,781
Crow Lane, Pembroke,
AND TR CO
Bermuda
FIL Responsible
Level 11, 167
Entity (Australia)
Macquarie Street,
JP MORGAN,
477,946
Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
Australia
Grand Total
4,840,104
