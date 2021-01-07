Pacific Current : Change in Substantial Holding

Log in
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

05 January 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

16 October 2020

The previous notice was dated

16 October 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Present Notice

Securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

COMMON

4,236,280

8.52%

4,840,104

9.52%

STOCK

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person

Class and

whose

Person's

Date of

Consideration given in

number of

relevant

Nature of change (6)

votes

Change

relation to change (7)

securities

interest

affected

affected

changed

AUD$

Common

Common

Stock

Stock

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

18,688

18,688

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

4,965

4,965

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

3,769

3,769

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

57,798

57,798

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

12,578

12,578

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

1,056

1,056

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

11,918

11,918

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

51,439

51,439

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

5,600

5,600

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

7,124

7,124

REINVESTMENT

10/23/2020

FIL

DIVIDEND

5.6000

3,039

3,039

REINVESTMENT

11/06/2020

FIL

BUY

6.0100

315

315

11/09/2020

FIL

BUY

6.1945

2,468

2,468

11/09/2020

FIL

BUY

6.1945

1,407

1,407

11/09/2020

FIL

BUY

6.1945

1,111

1,111

11/10/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3142

10,152

10,152

11/10/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3142

5,790

5,790

11/10/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3142

3,338

3,338

11/11/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3539

17,434

17,434

11/11/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3539

9,943

9,943

11/11/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3539

5,733

5,733

11/12/2020

FIL

TRANSITION OUT

6.3400

278,885

278,885

11/12/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3493

10,590

10,590

11/12/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3493

6,041

6,041

11/12/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3493

3,482

3,482

11/17/2020

FIL

TRANSITION IN

6.1723

80,356

80,356

12/01/2020

FIL

BUY

6.4185

139,947

139,947

12/01/2020

FIL

BUY

6.4185

139,947

139,947

12/09/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3157

1,372

1,372

12/10/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3368

3,863

3,863

12/14/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3869

27,157

27,157

12/15/2020

FIL

BUY

6.3900

108,346

108,346

12/30/2020

FIL

BUY

6.2200

40

40

12/31/2020

FIL

BUY

6.1807

8,783

8,783

01/04/2021

FIL

BUY

6.2757

8,703

8,703

01/05/2021

FIL

BUY

6.3984

108,417

108,417

Total Buys

624,379

624,379

Total Sells

0

0

Total Dividend

177,974

177,974

Reinvestment

Total Transition In

80,356

80,356

Total Transition Out

278,885

278,885

Total Movement

603,824

603,824

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 07 January 2021 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL Investment

Level 11, 167

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

1,599,887

Management

Macquarie Street,

NATIONAL ASTL BK

139,694

(Australia) Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

MELBOURNE (S)

Australia

NORTHERN TRUST

24,730

LONDON (C)

STATE STREET

300,351

LUXEMBOURG

FIL Investment

Level 21, Two Pacific

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

1,619,173

Management (Hong

Place, 88 Queensway,

LTD LUX (C)

Investment Discretion /

Kong) Limited

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

Voting Power

141,202

SA LUX (C)

LANDESBANK

BADEN-WUERTTEMBER

255,446

G

FIL Investment

8 Marina View,

Management

#35-06, Asia Square

NORTHERN TRUST

279,894

(Singapore) Limited

Tower 1, 018960,

LONDON (C)

Singapore

FIL Limited

Pembroke Hall, 42

STATE STREET BANK

1,781

Crow Lane, Pembroke,

AND TR CO

Bermuda

FIL Responsible

Level 11, 167

Entity (Australia)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

477,946

Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

4,840,104

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:25:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 50,9 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net income 2021 21,5 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net cash 2021 9,57 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 6,32%
Capitalization 322 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,47 AUD
Last Close Price 6,33 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED3.08%251
BLACKROCK, INC.1.86%112 089
UBS GROUP AG6.74%54 142
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.06%39 885
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-1.52%34 311
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.66%27 388
