Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Current Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/18
7.8 AUD   +1.83%
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : 2021 Shareholder Question Form
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Online Meeting Guide
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Current : Change in Substantial Holding

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

14 October 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

12 October 2021

The previous notice was dated

12 October 2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Present Notice

Securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

COMMON

3,710,901

7.27%

2,694,594

5.28%

STOCK

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

Change

whose

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

relevant

to change (7)

securities

interest

affected

changed

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

15

15

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

72

72

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

96

96

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

96

96

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

98

98

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

174

174

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

254

254

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

450

450

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7970 AUD

869

869

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

66

66

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

418

418

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

544

544

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

545

545

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

568

568

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

1,025

1,025

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

1,211

1,211

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

2,687

2,687

10/11/2021

FIL

SELL

7.9001 AUD

5,140

5,140

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

338

338

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

1,606

1,606

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

2,121

2,121

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

2,121

2,121

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

2,165

2,165

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

3,856

3,856

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

5,619

5,619

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

9,956

9,956

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6048 AUD

19,254

19,254

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

31

31

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

147

147

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

195

195

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

195

195

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

199

199

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

354

354

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

516

516

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

914

914

10/12/2021

FIL

SELL

7.7627 AUD

1,767

1,767

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

894

894

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

1,093

1,093

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

1,937

1,937

10/13/2021

FIL

SELL

7.6002 AUD

3,746

3,746

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

5,936

5,936

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

31,571

31,571

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

41,966

41,966

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

41,980

41,980

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

42,856

42,856

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

77,036

77,036

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

112,473

112,473

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

199,286

199,286

10/14/2021

FIL

SELL

7.4700 AUD

385,381

385,381

Total Sells

(1,016,307)

(1,016,307)

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 18 October 2021 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL Investment

Level 11, 167

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

507,759

Management

Macquarie Street,

NATIONAL ASTL BK

44,675

(Australia) Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

MELBOURNE (S)

Australia

NORTHERN TRUST

7,731

LONDON (C)

STATE STREET

124,841

LUXEMBOURG

FIL Investment

Level 21, Two Pacific

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

1,299,871

Management (Hong

Place, 88 Queensway,

LTD LUX (C)

Kong) Limited

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

165,744

SA LUX (C)

Investment Discretion /

LANDESBANK

Voting Power

BADEN-WUERTTEMBER

250,375

G

FIL Investment

8 Marina View,

Management

#35-06, Asia Square

NORTHERN TRUST

88,462

(Singapore) Limited

Tower 1, 018960,

LONDON (C)

Singapore

FIL Investments

Beech Gate, Millfield

International

Lane, Lower

STATE STREET BANK

Kingswood, Tadworth,

1,813

AND TR CO

Surrey, KT20 6RP,

United Kingdom

FIL Responsible

Level 11, 167

Entity (Australia)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

203,323

Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

2,694,594

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : 2021 Shareholder Question Form
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Online Meeting Guide
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Shareholder Letter – 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting + Attachment A
PU
10/15PACIFIC CURRENT : Swings to After-Tax Profit in FY21
MT
10/12PACIFIC CURRENT : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
10/07PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
10/07PACIFIC CURRENT : GQG Listing
PU
09/28PACIFIC CURRENT : Dividend/Distribution – PAC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,6 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 7,10 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 398 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,58x
EV / Sales 2023 7,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,80 AUD
Average target price 8,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Greenwood CEO, MD, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Anthony David Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Trent Erickson Chief Operating Officer-North America
David Griswold Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED26.62%290
BLACKROCK, INC.25.74%138 081
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.16%92 252
UBS GROUP AG27.31%59 763
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.68%49 339
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.95%45 333