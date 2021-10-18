Pacific Current : Change in Substantial Holding

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
14 October 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on
12 October 2021
The previous notice was dated
12 October 2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Present Notice
Securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
COMMON
3,710,901
7.27%
2,694,594
5.28%
STOCK
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
Change
whose
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
relevant
to change (7)
securities
interest
affected
changed
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
15
15
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
72
72
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
96
96
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
96
96
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
98
98
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
174
174
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
254
254
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
450
450
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7970 AUD
869
869
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
66
66
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
418
418
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
544
544
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
545
545
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
568
568
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
1,025
1,025
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
1,211
1,211
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
2,687
2,687
10/11/2021
FIL
SELL
7.9001 AUD
5,140
5,140
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
338
338
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
1,606
1,606
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
2,121
2,121
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
2,121
2,121
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
2,165
2,165
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
3,856
3,856
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
5,619
5,619
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
9,956
9,956
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6048 AUD
19,254
19,254
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
31
31
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
147
147
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
195
195
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
195
195
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
199
199
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
354
354
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
516
516
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
914
914
10/12/2021
FIL
SELL
7.7627 AUD
1,767
1,767
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
894
894
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
1,093
1,093
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
1,937
1,937
10/13/2021
FIL
SELL
7.6002 AUD
3,746
3,746
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
5,936
5,936
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
31,571
31,571
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
41,966
41,966
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
41,980
41,980
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
42,856
42,856
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
77,036
77,036
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
112,473
112,473
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
199,286
199,286
10/14/2021
FIL
SELL
7.4700 AUD
385,381
385,381
Total Sells
(1,016,307)
(1,016,307)
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 18 October 2021 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
