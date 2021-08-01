Pacific Current : Change of Director's Interest Notice
26 July 2021
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Greenwood
Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) attaches for release to the market an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for P Greenwood.
ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP
Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 26 July 2021, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.
