Pacific Current : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN 39 006 708 792

Name of Director Paul Greenwood Date of last notice 16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 21 July 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 654,781 ordinary shares 1,250,000 performance rights with a vesting date of 30 June 2021 1,250,000 performance rights with a vesting date of 30 June 2022 Class Performance Rights Number acquired Nil Number disposed 1,250,000 performance rights lapsed Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation