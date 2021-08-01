Log in
    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/30
5.68 AUD   -2.57%
Pacific Current : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/01/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26 July 2021

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Greenwood

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) attaches for release to the market an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for P Greenwood.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Tony Robinson

Chairman

-ENDS-

CONTACT for Investor and Media enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
    1. pgreenwood@paccurrent.com
    1. (+1) 253 617 7815

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 26 July 2021, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Suite 3, Level 3, 257 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN

39 006 708 792

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Greenwood

Date of last notice

16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

21 July 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

654,781 ordinary shares

1,250,000 performance rights with a

vesting date of 30 June 2021

1,250,000 performance rights with a

vesting date of 30 June 2022

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

1,250,000 performance rights lapsed

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

654,781

ordinary shares

0 performance rights with a vesting

date of 1 July 2021

1,250,000

performance rights with a

vesting date of 30 June 2022

Nature of change

1,250,000

performance rights lapsed as

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

vesting conditions were not met.

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related

N/A

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

N/A

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

N/A

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
