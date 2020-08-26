Log in
Pacific Current : DRP Participation Form

08/26/2020 | 11:42pm EDT

Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN 39 006 708 792

*M00000112Q05*

PAC

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Return your information:

Online:

www.investorcentre.com/contact

By Mail:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

GPO Box 2975 Melbourne

Victoria 3001 Australia

Enquiries:

(within Australia) 1300 850 505 (international) +61 3 9415 4000

Securityholder Reference Number (SRN)

For your security keep your SRN/HIN conﬁdential.

Use a blackpen.

A

B

C

1

2

3

Where a choice is required,

X

Print in CAPITAL letters

mark the box with an 'X'

inside the grey areas.

  • Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

ALL Please mark this box with an 'X' if you wish all of your holding to participate in the company's DRP.

PART

Show the number of securities you wish to participate in the company's DRP.

  • Sign Here - This section mustbe signed for your instructions to be executed.

I/We authorise you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We acknowledge that these instructions supersede and have priority over all previous instructions in respect to my/our securities. Where I/we have indicated participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, I/we hereby agree to be bound by the Terms and Conditions of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Individual or Securityholder 1

Securityholder 2

Securityholder 3

Director

Director/Company Secretary

Sole Director and Sole Company Secretary

Date - Day

Month

Year

Note: When signed under Power of Attorney, the attorney states that they have not received a notice of revocation. Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited needs to sight a certified copy of the Power of Attorney.

D I 0 0 1

P A C

0 1 D I

PAC

Samples/000001/000005/i12

How to complete this form

  • Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Complete this section if you wish to have your cash dividends reinvested in the form of more company securities.

If you wish to reinvest all of your securities in the company's DRP, please cross the box marked ALL.

If you wish to reinvest part of your securities in the company's DRP, please show the number of securities that you wish to participate.

Please note that an election to participate fully in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will override any instruction on the registry record regarding direct payment of cash dividends into a nominated account.

This instruction only applies to the specific holding identified by the SRN/HIN and the name appearing on the front of this form.

  • Signature(s)

If you have chosen to have your cash dividends fully or partially reinvested into company securities and you have completed Section A, you must sign this form as follows in the spaces provided:-

Joint Holding:

where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders must sign.

Power of Attorney:

to sign under Power of Attorney, you must have already lodged this document with the registry. If

you have not previously lodged this document for notation, please attach a certified photocopy of

the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it.

Companies:

where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form

must be signed by that person. If the Company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act

2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this

form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary.

Please indicate the office held by signing in the appropriate place.

D I 0 0 1

Please return the completed form to:

P A C

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne VIC 3001

Australia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 49,7 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2020 19,9 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2020 5,05 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 290 M 209 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,47 AUD
Last Close Price 5,83 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-7.46%198
BLACKROCK, INC.17.78%90 141
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.26%50 812
UBS GROUP AG-8.88%43 952
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.14%32 485
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.42%30 813
