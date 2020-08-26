Pacific Current : DRP Participation Form

How to complete this form

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Complete this section if you wish to have your cash dividends reinvested in the form of more company securities.

If you wish to reinvest all of your securities in the company's DRP, please cross the box marked ALL.

If you wish to reinvest part of your securities in the company's DRP, please show the number of securities that you wish to participate.

Please note that an election to participate fully in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will override any instruction on the registry record regarding direct payment of cash dividends into a nominated account.

This instruction only applies to the specific holding identified by the SRN/HIN and the name appearing on the front of this form.

Signature(s)

If you have chosen to have your cash dividends fully or partially reinvested into company securities and you have completed Section A, you must sign this form as follows in the spaces provided:-