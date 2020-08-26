Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Current Group Limited    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
5.83 AUD   +4.86%
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Participation Form
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Shareholder Letter
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC DRP Rules
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Current : DRP Shareholder Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:42pm EDT

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

27 August 2020

Dear Shareholder

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED (PAC) - DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) recently announced the introduction of a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

Under the DRP and subject to the terms of the DRP (DRP Terms), eligible shareholders may elect for all or part of any future dividends payable by PAC to be reinvested into new shares in PAC. Shares issued or transferred to shareholders participating in the DRP will be free of brokerage and other transaction costs and will be issued or transferred as soon as practicable following the payment of any future dividends by PAC to its shareholders.

Subject to the DRP Terms, all shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand are eligible to participate in the DRP.

To participate in the DRP, eligible shareholders must lodge a Participation Form in the form (enclosed) with the Share Registry (or record your election online) by one business day following the record date of any relevant dividend. The record date for any relevant dividend will be announced to the ASX at the time that the relevant dividend is determined. Participation in the DRP applies for all future dividends determined by PAC unless notice is given of suspension or termination of the DRP, or you change your participation instruction.

Enclosed are the following documents:

  1. DRP highlights and frequently asked questions;
  2. Participation Form; and
  3. a reply paid envelope.

If you wish to record your election online:

  • Go to www.investorcentre.com
  • Login or create an account - you will need your SRN or HIN and postcode; and
  • Click on the 'My Profile' tab then 'Reinvestment Plans' then select "Apply' and follow the prompts to record your instructions.

Interested shareholders are strongly encouraged to read the DRP Terms before electing to participate in the DRP. The DRP Terms are available on PAC's website at

https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/dividends/

If you have any questions, please contact the Share Registry on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) or online by visiting

https://www-au.computershare.com/Investor/Contact.

Yours faithfully

Clare Craven

Company Secretary

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Participation Form
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Shareholder Letter
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC DRP Rules
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC DRP Rules – Highlights and FAQs
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
07/30PACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – June 2020
PU
03/17PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
03/13PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
03/05PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Peter Kennedy
PU
03/05PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49,7 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2020 19,9 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2020 5,05 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 290 M 209 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,47 AUD
Last Close Price 5,83 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-7.46%198
BLACKROCK, INC.17.78%90 141
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.26%50 812
UBS GROUP AG-8.88%43 952
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.14%32 485
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.42%30 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group