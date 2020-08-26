Pacific Current : DRP Shareholder Letter

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

27 August 2020

Dear Shareholder

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED (PAC) - DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) recently announced the introduction of a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

Under the DRP and subject to the terms of the DRP (DRP Terms), eligible shareholders may elect for all or part of any future dividends payable by PAC to be reinvested into new shares in PAC. Shares issued or transferred to shareholders participating in the DRP will be free of brokerage and other transaction costs and will be issued or transferred as soon as practicable following the payment of any future dividends by PAC to its shareholders.

Subject to the DRP Terms, all shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand are eligible to participate in the DRP.

To participate in the DRP, eligible shareholders must lodge a Participation Form in the form (enclosed) with the Share Registry (or record your election online) by one business day following the record date of any relevant dividend. The record date for any relevant dividend will be announced to the ASX at the time that the relevant dividend is determined. Participation in the DRP applies for all future dividends determined by PAC unless notice is given of suspension or termination of the DRP, or you change your participation instruction.

Enclosed are the following documents:

DRP highlights and frequently asked questions; Participation Form; and a reply paid envelope.

If you wish to record your election online:

Go to www.investorcentre.com

Login or create an account - you will need your SRN or HIN and postcode; and

Click on the 'My Profile' tab then 'Reinvestment Plans' then select "Apply' and follow the prompts to record your instructions.

Interested shareholders are strongly encouraged to read the DRP Terms before electing to participate in the DRP. The DRP Terms are available on PAC's website at

https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/dividends/

If you have any questions, please contact the Share Registry on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) or online by visiting

https://www-au.computershare.com/Investor/Contact.

