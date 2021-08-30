Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Current : Dividend/Distribution – PAC

08/30/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PAC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

30/8/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.26000000

Ex Date

8/9/2021

Record Date

9/9/2021

Payment Date

7/10/2021

DRP election date

Friday September 10, 2021 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

39006708792

1.3

ASX issuer code

PAC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/8/2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PAC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

30/6/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

9/9/2021

2A.5 Ex Date

8/9/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

7/10/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.26000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.26000000

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.26000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 10, 2021 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

14/9/2021

27/9/2021

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The Allocation Price is calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of PAC Shares traded on ASX, excluding trades not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 10 consecutive Trading Days from 14 September 2021 to 27 September 2021, less any applicable Discount.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

7/10/2021

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/dividends/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Where there is a residual positive balance following suspension or termination by PAC of the DRP, or the DRP Participant ceased to participate in the DRP for whatever reason, any positive residual balance in the Participant's DRP account at that time will be paid to the Participant at the time of the next dividend; or if the Participant is no longer a shareholder at the time of the next dividend, the residual balance is forfeited and PAC may, in its sole discretion, retain that residual balance or use those funds to make a donation to a charitable organisation chosen by PAC.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 66,3 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net cash 2021 28,1 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 309 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,07 AUD
Average target price 6,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Greenwood CEO, MD, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Anthony David Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Trent Erickson Chief Operating Officer-North America
David Griswold Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-1.46%225
BLACKROCK, INC.32.35%145 338
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.82%89 216
UBS GROUP AG23.46%58 627
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.47.07%50 527
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)32.92%48 692