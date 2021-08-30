Pacific Current : Dividend/Distribution – PAC

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
39006708792
1.3
ASX issuer code
PAC
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
30/8/2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code
PAC
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/6/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
9/9/2021
2A.5 Ex Date
8/9/2021
2A.6 Payment Date
7/10/2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.26000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.26000000
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.26000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday September 10, 2021 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
End Date
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The Allocation Price is calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of PAC Shares traded on ASX, excluding trades not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 10 consecutive Trading Days from 14 September 2021 to 27 September 2021, less any applicable Discount.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
7/10/2021
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://paccurrent.com/shareholders/document-library/dividends/
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Where there is a residual positive balance following suspension or termination by PAC of the DRP, or the DRP Participant ceased to participate in the DRP for whatever reason, any positive residual balance in the Participant's DRP account at that time will be paid to the Participant at the time of the next dividend; or if the Participant is no longer a shareholder at the time of the next dividend, the residual balance is forfeited and PAC may, in its sole discretion, retain that residual balance or use those funds to make a donation to a charitable organisation chosen by PAC.
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
