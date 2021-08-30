Pacific Current : FY21 Results Announcement and Investor Presentation

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 30 August 2021, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

30 August 2021

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP FULL YEAR RESULTS

Year ended 30 June 2021

Pacific Current Group (ASX: PAC, "Pacific Current") is pleased to report the Company's full year results for the period ended 30 June 2021.

Funds under management ( FUM ) grew 52% to A$142.3b;

In US$, underlying net profit before tax ( NPBT ) grew 13% and underlying net profit after tax attributable to members ( NPAT ) grew 17%;

Underlying earnings per share ( EPS ) of A$0.52, up 1% from A$0.51 in FY20;

Substantial increase in value of GQG and EAM reflected on balance sheet but not in statutory earnings;

Underlying operating expenses declined 15%, from A$16.7m in FY20 to A$14.2m in FY21.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

PAC posted strong profitability growth in FY21 in local currency, though when translated into A$ the growth appears more modest. In US$, the source of more than 90% of PAC's revenues, underlying NPBT grew 13%, while underlying NPAT grew 17%. In A$, underlying NPBT grew 2% to A$32.6m and underlying NPAT grew 5% to A$26.3m. Declared dividends for the year were A$0.36 up from A$0.35m in FY20.

The revenue mix changed notably. Management fee related revenues, which comprise the majority of PAC's total revenues, increased 23% in US$ (10% in A$) on the strength of increased contributions from GQG, Victory Park, EAM, and Roc. Performance fees declined 33% in US$ (30% in A$) and commission revenues fell 45% in US$ (49% in A$) as GQG related sales commissions ran off.

Statutory NPAT was A$17.4m compared to a loss of A$17.5m in FY20. These results include modest impairments at Victory Park and CAMG. In aggregate, net tangible assets were flat year over year, though when viewed in US$ terms, PAC's NTA per share grew 10%.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

It was a quiet year in terms of portfolio activity. PAC made one new investment in Astarte Capital Partners LLP (Astarte). Astarte is a London-based investment manager offering a distinctive private equity real assets strategy. PAC also sold its interest in Seizert Capital for US$5.0m, which crystallized a capital loss, and a US$5.1m tax refund (upon filing PAC's next US tax return).

PIPELINE

Despite increasing competition, PAC's pipeline of new investment opportunities continues to be strong and it believes it is likely to deploy capital into new, diversifying investments in FY22, though in such a dynamic environment the timing is uncertain.

