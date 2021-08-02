Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – June 2021
30 July 2021
Funds under management as at 30 June 2021
Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce that total Funds under Management (FUM) controlled by boutique asset managers within Pacific Current Group increased 15.4% during the quarter ended 30 June 2021 to A$142.3b.
Highlights from the quarter include the following:
Strong inflows at GQG, Roc and Victory Park;
Carlisle restructured its open-end fund, moving significant FUM to a closed-end fund;
Equity market appreciation contributed to higher FUM;
In native currencies, USD-oriented fund managers saw FUM increase by 14.1%. When converting to AUD, the increase was slightly enhanced by the depreciation of the AUD against the USD.
FUM flows and balances as at 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, by boutique tier and category, are shown in the Appendix attached.
Pacific Current CEO, Paul Greenwood, stated, "Once again GQG delivered exceptional growth. We are also pleased by the large new allocations received by Roc and Victory Park. Despite the new commitments, Victory Park's FUM was flat because some of its accounts reached the end of their life." He added, "Over the last few months we have seen signs of broader FUM growth across our portfolio, which bodes well for FUM growth in FY22 and beyond."
Other Considerations
The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by PAC can vary dramatically based on factors such as:
the fees charged by each boutique on the assets it manages;
The varying size of PAC's ownership interest in each boutique; and
the unique economic terms negotiated between PAC and each boutique including the manner in which PAC expects to realize value from its investment.
Accordingly, PAC cautions against simple extrapolation of PAC's projected results based on FUM trends.
Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 30 July 2021, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.
Appendix
Funds Under Management - 30 June 2021
FUM by Pacific Current Group boutique manager in reporting currency
Open End
Closed End
Total FUM as at
Total FUM as at
$m
31 March 2021
30 June 2021
31 March 2021
30 June 2021
31 March 2021
30 June 2021
Beg FUM
Ending FUM
Beg FUM
Ending FUM
Tier 1 - Boutiques reporting in USD
Aether
-
-
1,536
1,536
1,536
1,536
Carlisle
1,937
1,343
529
979
2,466
2,321
GQG
72,250
84,735
-
-
72,250
84,735
Proterra1
-
-
3,662
3,639
3,662
3,639
Victory Park2
-
-
3,580
3,552
3,580
3,552
Total Tier 1
74,187
86,078
9,306
9,706
83,493
95,784
Tier 2 - Boutiques reporting in USD
-
-
Astarte3
-
-
339
339
339
339
Blackcrane
476
459
-
-
476
459
CAMG
-
-
-
-
-
-
EAM
1,433
1,570
-
-
1,433
1,570
Pennybacker1
-
-
2,122
2,103
2,122
2,103
SCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Tier 2
1,909
2,029
2,461
2,442
4,370
4,471
FUM (USD) - Boutiques reporting in USD
76,096
88,106
11,767
12,148
87,863
100,254
FUM (AUD) - Boutiques reporting in USD
99,954
117,551
15,457
16,208
115,410
133,759
Tier 2 - Boutique reporting in AUD
-
-
7,850
8,515
7,850
8,515
Roc
Total FUM (AUD) - PAC Boutiques
99,954
117,551
23,307
24,723
123,261
142,274
FUM for Proterra Investment Partners and Pennybacker Capital Management represent regulatory FUM from one quarter in arrears.
Victory Park Capital has sponsored multiple Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). SPACs do not represent funds under management, but rather may economically benefit Victory Park through enhanced performance fees generated from the vehicles/funds managed by Victory Park that provide risk capital to the SPACs
Astarte FUM represents aggregate FUM of funds managed by companies in which Astarte has an interest as well as the unallocated committed capital from funds managed by Astarte.
FUM by Pacific Current Group Tier 1/Tier 2 Classification in AUD
$Am
Total FUM as at
Net Flows4
Other5
FX movement6
Total FUM as at
31 March 2021
30 June 2021
Tier-1
109,670
8,747
7,219
2,158
127,794
Tier-2
13,591
635
161
94
14,480
Total
123,261
9,382
7,380
2,252
142,274
For Closed End funds, Net Flows only includes additional capital commitments. Distributions to limited partners of Closed End funds will be reflected as reduction in Net Asset Value, which is included in the 'Other' category for PAC reporting.
Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
The Australian dollar weakened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.7613 as at 31 March 2021 compared to 0.7495 as at 30 June 2021. The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.
Tier 1 Boutique is a term used to describe an asset manager that PAC expects to produce at least an average of AUD 4m of annual earnings for PAC over the next three years, while a Tier 2 Boutique is one that PAC expects will contribute less than this amount. Although there is no guarantee any Tier 1 boutique will meet this threshold, this categorisation is intended to provide insight into which boutiques are expected to be the most economically impactful to Pacific Current Group
Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice. Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.
