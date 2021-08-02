Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – June 2021

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

30 July 2021

Funds under management as at 30 June 2021

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce that total Funds under Management (FUM) controlled by boutique asset managers within Pacific Current Group increased 15.4% during the quarter ended 30 June 2021 to A$142.3b.

Highlights from the quarter include the following:

Strong inflows at GQG, Roc and Victory Park;

Carlisle restructured its open-end fund, moving significant FUM to a closed-end fund;

open-end fund, moving significant FUM to a closed-end fund; Equity market appreciation contributed to higher FUM;

In native currencies, USD-oriented fund managers saw FUM increase by 14.1%. When converting to AUD, the increase was slightly enhanced by the depreciation of the AUD against the USD.

FUM flows and balances as at 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, by boutique tier and category, are shown in the Appendix attached.

Pacific Current CEO, Paul Greenwood, stated, "Once again GQG delivered exceptional growth. We are also pleased by the large new allocations received by Roc and Victory Park. Despite the new commitments, Victory Park's FUM was flat because some of its accounts reached the end of their life." He added, "Over the last few months we have seen signs of broader FUM growth across our portfolio, which bodes well for FUM growth in FY22 and beyond."

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by PAC can vary dramatically based on factors such as:

the fees charged by each boutique on the assets it manages;

The varying size of PAC's ownership interest in each boutique; and

the unique economic terms negotiated between PAC and each boutique including the manner in which PAC expects to realize value from its investment.

Accordingly, PAC cautions against simple extrapolation of PAC's projected results based on FUM trends.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

