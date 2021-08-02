Log in
    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/30
5.68 AUD   -2.57%
12:02aPACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – June 2021
PU
08/01PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/01PACIFIC CURRENT : Notification of Cessation of Securities
PU
Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – June 2021

08/02/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 July 2021

Funds under management as at 30 June 2021

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce that total Funds under Management (FUM) controlled by boutique asset managers within Pacific Current Group increased 15.4% during the quarter ended 30 June 2021 to A$142.3b.

Highlights from the quarter include the following:

  • Strong inflows at GQG, Roc and Victory Park;
  • Carlisle restructured its open-end fund, moving significant FUM to a closed-end fund;
  • Equity market appreciation contributed to higher FUM;
  • In native currencies, USD-oriented fund managers saw FUM increase by 14.1%. When converting to AUD, the increase was slightly enhanced by the depreciation of the AUD against the USD.

FUM flows and balances as at 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, by boutique tier and category, are shown in the Appendix attached.

Pacific Current CEO, Paul Greenwood, stated, "Once again GQG delivered exceptional growth. We are also pleased by the large new allocations received by Roc and Victory Park. Despite the new commitments, Victory Park's FUM was flat because some of its accounts reached the end of their life." He added, "Over the last few months we have seen signs of broader FUM growth across our portfolio, which bodes well for FUM growth in FY22 and beyond."

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by PAC can vary dramatically based on factors such as:

  • the fees charged by each boutique on the assets it manages;
  • The varying size of PAC's ownership interest in each boutique; and
  • the unique economic terms negotiated between PAC and each boutique including the manner in which PAC expects to realize value from its investment.

Accordingly, PAC cautions against simple extrapolation of PAC's projected results based on FUM trends.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

-ENDS-

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Page 2 of 4

CONTACT

For Investor & Media enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO
    1. pgreenwood@paccurrent.com
    1. (+1) 253 617 7815

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 30 July 2021, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Page 3 of 4

Appendix

Funds Under Management - 30 June 2021

FUM by Pacific Current Group boutique manager in reporting currency

Open End

Closed End

Total FUM as at

Total FUM as at

$m

31 March 2021

30 June 2021

31 March 2021

30 June 2021

31 March 2021

30 June 2021

Beg FUM

Ending FUM

Beg FUM

Ending FUM

Tier 1 - Boutiques reporting in USD

Aether

-

-

1,536

1,536

1,536

1,536

Carlisle

1,937

1,343

529

979

2,466

2,321

GQG

72,250

84,735

-

-

72,250

84,735

Proterra1

-

-

3,662

3,639

3,662

3,639

Victory Park2

-

-

3,580

3,552

3,580

3,552

Total Tier 1

74,187

86,078

9,306

9,706

83,493

95,784

Tier 2 - Boutiques reporting in USD

-

-

Astarte3

-

-

339

339

339

339

Blackcrane

476

459

-

-

476

459

CAMG

-

-

-

-

-

-

EAM

1,433

1,570

-

-

1,433

1,570

Pennybacker1

-

-

2,122

2,103

2,122

2,103

SCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Tier 2

1,909

2,029

2,461

2,442

4,370

4,471

FUM (USD) - Boutiques reporting in USD

76,096

88,106

11,767

12,148

87,863

100,254

FUM (AUD) - Boutiques reporting in USD

99,954

117,551

15,457

16,208

115,410

133,759

Tier 2 - Boutique reporting in AUD

-

-

7,850

8,515

7,850

8,515

Roc

Total FUM (AUD) - PAC Boutiques

99,954

117,551

23,307

24,723

123,261

142,274

  1. FUM for Proterra Investment Partners and Pennybacker Capital Management represent regulatory FUM from one quarter in arrears.
  2. Victory Park Capital has sponsored multiple Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). SPACs do not represent funds under management, but rather may economically benefit Victory Park through enhanced performance fees generated from the vehicles/funds managed by Victory Park that provide risk capital to the SPACs
  3. Astarte FUM represents aggregate FUM of funds managed by companies in which Astarte has an interest as well as the unallocated committed capital from funds managed by Astarte.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Page 4 of 4

FUM by Pacific Current Group Tier 1/Tier 2 Classification in AUD

$Am

Total FUM as at

Net Flows4

Other5

FX movement6

Total FUM as at

31 March 2021

30 June 2021

Tier-1

109,670

8,747

7,219

2,158

127,794

Tier-2

13,591

635

161

94

14,480

Total

123,261

9,382

7,380

2,252

142,274

  1. For Closed End funds, Net Flows only includes additional capital commitments. Distributions to limited partners of Closed End funds will be reflected as reduction in Net Asset Value, which is included in the 'Other' category for PAC reporting.
  2. Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
  3. The Australian dollar weakened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.7613 as at 31 March 2021 compared to 0.7495 as at 30 June 2021. The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.

Tier 1 Boutique is a term used to describe an asset manager that PAC expects to produce at least an average of AUD 4m of annual earnings for PAC over the next three years, while a Tier 2 Boutique is one that PAC expects will contribute less than this amount. Although there is no guarantee any Tier 1 boutique will meet this threshold, this categorisation is intended to provide insight into which boutiques are expected to be the most economically impactful to Pacific Current Group

Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice. Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
