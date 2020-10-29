Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Current Group Limited    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
5.97 AUD   -3.71%
06:50pPACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – September 2020
PU
10/23PACIFIC CURRENT : Cleansing Notice
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Amended Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 October 2020

Funds under management as at 30 September 2020

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce that total Funds under Management (FUM) controlled by boutique asset managers within Pacific Current Group increased 14.0% to AUD 106.4 billion (USD 78.3 billion) during the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Highlights from the quarter include the following:

  • Generally, a quiet quarter in terms of flows, with exception of notable inflows at GQG and Roc and outflows at Blackcrane and Carlisle;
  • Market appreciation and increased valuations on private capital portfolios contributed to higher FUM;
  • In native currencies, USD oriented fund managers saw FUM increase by 19.3%. When converting to AUD, the increase was partly offset by the significant appreciation of the AUD against the USD.

FUM flows and balances as at 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020, by boutique tier and category, are shown in the Appendix attached.

Pacific Current CEO, Paul Greenwood, stated, "COVID-19 has certainly been disruptive to institutional fundraising and investor demand. Thankfully the environment appears to be steadily improving, though we are still a long way from pre-pandemic levels of activity." Greenwood further noted, "The vast majority of FUM growth during the period came from GQG, which continues to grow exceptionally rapidly."

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by PAC can vary dramatically based on factors such as:

  • the fee structures of each boutique;
  • PAC's ownership interest in the boutique; and
  • the specific economic features of each relationship between PAC and the boutique.

Accordingly, PAC cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM trends.

Tier 1 Boutique is a term used to describe an asset manager that PAC expects to produce at least

an average of A$4m of annual earnings for PAC over the next three years, while a Tier 2 Boutique is one that PAC expects will contribute less than this amount. Although there is no guarantee any Tier 1 boutique will meet this threshold, this categorisation is intended to provide insight into which boutiques are expected to be the most economically impactful to Pacific Current Group.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Page 2 of 3

Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice. Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

-ENDS-

CONTACT

For Investor enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO
    1. pgreenwood@paccurrent.com
    1. (+1) 253 617 7815

For Media enquiries in the US:

  • Jessica Rettig - Director Marketing
    1. jrettig@paccurrent.com
    1. (+1) 720 398 6711

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 30 September 2020, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Page 3 of 3

Appendix

Funds Under Management - 30 September 2020

Open End

Closed End

Total FUM as at

A$millions

30 June 2020

30 September 2020

30 June 2020

30 September 2020

30 September 2020

Beg FUM

Ending FUM

Beg FUM

Ending FUM1

Tier 1 Boutiques

Aether

-

-

2,230

2,142

2,142

Carlisle

3,085

2,712

503

511

3,223

GQG

64,695

77,666

-

-

77,666

Proterra1

-

-

4,198

4,476

4,476

Victory Park

-

-

4,747

4,737

4,737

Total Tier 1 Boutiques

67,779

80,378

11,679

11,865

92,243

Tier 2 Boutiques

Blackcrane

724

509

-

-

509

CAMG

-

-

-

-

-

EAM

1,533

1,683

-

-

1,683

ROC

-

-

6,649

7,088

7,088

Pennybacker1

-

-

2,712

2,638

2,638

SCI

-

-

-

-

-

Seizert

2,245

2,204

-

-

2,204

Total Tier 2 Boutiques

4,502

4,395

9,361

9,726

14,121

Total FUM

72,281 2

84,773

21,040 2

21,591

106,364

Total FUM as at

Net Flows3

Other4

FX movement5

Total FUM as at

30 June 2020

30 September 2020

Tier-1

79,458

7,323

8,661

(3,198)

92,243

Tier-2

13,863

146

397

(286)

14,121

Total

93,321

7,469

9,059

(3,484)

106,364

  1. FUM for Proterra Investment Partners and Pennybacker Capital Management represent regulatory FUM from one quarter in arrears.
  2. Beginning FUM for 30 June 2020 has been adjusted to reclassify Pennybacker FUM as Closed End.
  3. For Closed End funds, Net Flows only includes additional capital commitments. Distributions to limited partners of Closed End funds will be reflected as reduction in Net Asset Value, which is included in the 'Other' category for PAC reporting.
  4. Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
  5. The Australian dollar strengthened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.6890 as at 30 June 2020 compared to 0.7174 as at 30 September 2020. The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:49:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
06:50pPACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – September 2020
PU
10/23PACIFIC CURRENT : Cleansing Notice
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Amended Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : 2020 Annual Report
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Shareholder Letter – 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/16PACIFIC CURRENT : Questions from Shareholders – 2020 AGM
PU
10/07PACIFIC CURRENT : Update – Dividend/Distribution – PAC
PU
10/01PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50,9 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2021 21,5 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net cash 2021 9,57 M 6,72 M 6,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,70%
Capitalization 303 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,47 AUD
Last Close Price 5,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Anthony David Robinson Chairman
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Melda Donnelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-5.24%223
BLACKROCK, INC.19.50%91 606
UBS GROUP AG-13.42%41 751
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.56%31 129
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.29%30 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.07%20 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group