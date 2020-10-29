Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – September 2020

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 October 2020

Funds under management as at 30 September 2020

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce that total Funds under Management (FUM) controlled by boutique asset managers within Pacific Current Group increased 14.0% to AUD 106.4 billion (USD 78.3 billion) during the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Highlights from the quarter include the following:

Generally, a quiet quarter in terms of flows, with exception of notable inflows at GQG and Roc and outflows at Blackcrane and Carlisle;

Market appreciation and increased valuations on private capital portfolios contributed to higher FUM;

In native currencies, USD oriented fund managers saw FUM increase by 19.3%. When converting to AUD, the increase was partly offset by the significant appreciation of the AUD against the USD.

FUM flows and balances as at 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020, by boutique tier and category, are shown in the Appendix attached.

Pacific Current CEO, Paul Greenwood, stated, "COVID-19 has certainly been disruptive to institutional fundraising and investor demand. Thankfully the environment appears to be steadily improving, though we are still a long way from pre-pandemic levels of activity." Greenwood further noted, "The vast majority of FUM growth during the period came from GQG, which continues to grow exceptionally rapidly."

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by PAC can vary dramatically based on factors such as:

the fee structures of each boutique;

PAC's ownership interest in the boutique; and

the specific economic features of each relationship between PAC and the boutique.

Accordingly, PAC cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM trends.

Tier 1 Boutique is a term used to describe an asset manager that PAC expects to produce at least

an average of A$4m of annual earnings for PAC over the next three years, while a Tier 2 Boutique is one that PAC expects will contribute less than this amount. Although there is no guarantee any Tier 1 boutique will meet this threshold, this categorisation is intended to provide insight into which boutiques are expected to be the most economically impactful to Pacific Current Group.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410