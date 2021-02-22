Pacific Current : Notice of Conference Call

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
22 February 2021
NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL
2021 Half Year Results
Pacific Current Group (ASX: PAC) would like to invite you to join our conference call to be held at 10:00am (AEDT) on Monday, 1 March 2021.
The presenters will be Paul Greenwood, CEO & CIO and Ashley Killick, CFO.
The dial-in details are as below:
Participant Passcode: 2650709
|
Location
|
Phone Number
|
Australia (toll free)
|
1800 573 793
|
Australia, Sydney
|
+61 2 9193 3706
|
New Zealand (toll free)
|
0800 423 970
|
New Zealand, Auckland
|
+64 9 9133 622
|
Singapore (toll free)
|
800 186 5107
|
Singapore
|
+65 6320 9025
|
United Kingdom (toll free)
|
0800 358 6377
|
United Kingdom
|
+44 330 336 9105
|
USA/Canada (toll free)
|
866 548 4713
|
USA, Los Angeles
|
+1 323 794 2093
Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the dial-in details and participant passcode listed above.
AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:
Paul Greenwood
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
-ENDS-
Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792) Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia www.paccurrent.com
Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410
Disclaimer
