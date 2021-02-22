Pacific Current : Notice of Conference Call

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

22 February 2021

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL

2021 Half Year Results

Pacific Current Group (ASX: PAC) would like to invite you to join our conference call to be held at 10:00am (AEDT) on Monday, 1 March 2021.

The presenters will be Paul Greenwood, CEO & CIO and Ashley Killick, CFO.

The dial-in details are as below:

Participant Passcode: 2650709

Location Phone Number Australia (toll free) 1800 573 793 Australia, Sydney +61 2 9193 3706 New Zealand (toll free) 0800 423 970 New Zealand, Auckland +64 9 9133 622 Singapore (toll free) 800 186 5107 Singapore +65 6320 9025 United Kingdom (toll free) 0800 358 6377 United Kingdom +44 330 336 9105 USA/Canada (toll free) 866 548 4713 USA, Los Angeles +1 323 794 2093

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the dial-in details and participant passcode listed above.

