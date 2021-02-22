Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pacific Current Group Limited    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22
5.8 AUD   -1.19%
05:56pPACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Conference Call
PU
01/28PACIFIC CURRENT : Calendar of Events for 2021
PU
01/28PACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Current : Notice of Conference Call

02/22/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 February 2021

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL

2021 Half Year Results

Pacific Current Group (ASX: PAC) would like to invite you to join our conference call to be held at 10:00am (AEDT) on Monday, 1 March 2021.

The presenters will be Paul Greenwood, CEO & CIO and Ashley Killick, CFO.

The dial-in details are as below:

Participant Passcode: 2650709

Location

Phone Number

Australia (toll free)

1800 573 793

Australia, Sydney

+61 2 9193 3706

New Zealand (toll free)

0800 423 970

New Zealand, Auckland

+64 9 9133 622

Singapore (toll free)

800 186 5107

Singapore

+65 6320 9025

United Kingdom (toll free)

0800 358 6377

United Kingdom

+44 330 336 9105

USA/Canada (toll free)

866 548 4713

USA, Los Angeles

+1 323 794 2093

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the dial-in details and participant passcode listed above.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

-ENDS-

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792) Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 22:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
05:56pPACIFIC CURRENT : Notice of Conference Call
PU
01/28PACIFIC CURRENT : Calendar of Events for 2021
PU
01/28PACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – December 2020
PU
01/07PACIFIC CURRENT : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : invests in Astarte Capital Partners
PU
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : Buys Minority Stake in London-based Investment Manager Astarte..
MT
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC Constitution
PU
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : 2020 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
2020PACIFIC CURRENT : Selling Seizert Capital Partners Interest for $5 Million; Shar..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50,9 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2021 21,5 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2021 9,57 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 6,90%
Capitalization 295 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,47 AUD
Last Close Price 5,80 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul R. Greenwood CEO, MD, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Anthony David Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Trent Erickson Chief Operating Officer-North America
David Griswold Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-5.84%235
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.58%108 315
UBS GROUP AG11.55%55 226
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.28%37 528
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.52%37 103
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.15.52%26 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ