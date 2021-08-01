Log in
    PAC   AU000000PAC7

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

(PAC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/30
5.68 AUD   -2.57%
PACIFIC CURRENT : Funds Under Management – June 2021
PU
PACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
PACIFIC CURRENT : Notification of Cessation of Securities
PU
Pacific Current : Notification of Cessation of Securities

08/01/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 26, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

PACAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,700,000

Lapse of conditional right to

21/07/2021

securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

39006708792

1.3

ASX issuer code

PAC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/7/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

PACAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

1,700,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

21/7/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PAC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,828,844

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PACAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,700,000

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 66,3 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2021 28,1 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 289 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Current Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,68 AUD
Average target price 6,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Greenwood CEO, MD, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Anthony David Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Trent Erickson Chief Operating Officer-North America
David Griswold Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED-7.79%212
BLACKROCK, INC.20.49%132 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.29.06%82 224
UBS GROUP AG19.81%57 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.72%46 331
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.95%44 307