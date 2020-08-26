Pacific Current : PAC DRP Rules
08/26/2020
Dividend Reinvestment
Plan Rules
Pacific Current Group Limited
ABN 39 006 708 792 (
Company)
Contents 1
1 Definitions and interpretation
1.1 The meanings of the terms used in this document are set out below.
Term
Meaning
Allocated Shares
the Shares allocated to the Participant under the DRP.
Allocated or Allocation
(a)
the issue of new Shares; or
(b)
the transfer of existing Shares,
to a Participant under the DRP, as the case may be.
Allocation Price
in respect of an Allocation, the price at which those Shares are Allocated,
calculated in accordance with rule 10.
ASX
ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691) or the market operated by ASX Limited (as
the case may be).
Average Market Price
the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of Shares
traded on ASX (and/or any other market determined by the Company) during
the relevant period:
(a)
adjusted by the Company to ensure that, as far as reasonably
possible, the calculation of entitlements is unaffected by the
method of Allocation, given that the Allocation of Shares may occur
by issue, transfer, or a combination of issue and transfer; and
(b)
excluding any trades that the Company determines to exclude on
the basis that the trades are not fairly reflective of natural supply
and demand or are not in the ordinary course of trading on the
relevant market.
Board
the board of directors of the Company.
Business Day
has the meaning given in the Listing Rules.
Company
Pacific Current Group Limited ACN 36 006 708 792.
Discount
the percentage discount (if any) determined by the Company from time to time
to be applied in calculating the Allocation Price per Share under rule 10.
page 2
Term
Meaning
Dividend
any dividend per Share announced and payable by the Company.
Dividend Payment
for a Shareholder, the relevant Dividend multiplied by the number of Shares
held by that Shareholder as at the relevant Dividend Record Date, subject to
rule 20.3 and less any resident and/or non resident withholding tax or any
other amounts the Company is entitled or required to deduct from the
payment.
Dividend Payment
means the date, as determined by the Board, on which a Dividend is paid.
Date
Dividend Record Date
the date and time, as determined by the Company, at which a person holds or
is taken to hold Shares for the purpose of determining the entitlement of
Shareholders to Dividends.
DRP
the Company's dividend reinvestment plan to which these Rules apply, as
varied from time to time.
DRP account
the account established and maintained by the Company for each Participant
under the DRP.
Eligible Shareholder
has the meaning given in rule 3.
Employee Incentive
Employee Incentive Scheme means each of the Employee Share
Scheme
Ownership Plan 2018, Long Term Incentive Plan, Officer and
Employee Option Plan and Share Purchase Plan.
Full Participation
has the meaning given in rule 7.2.
Last Election Date
the first Business Day following the Dividend Record Date for a Dividend, or
such other date determined by the Company to be the last date to elect to
participate in the DRP for a particular Dividend.
Listing Rules
the listing rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while
the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, except to the extent of any
waiver by ASX.
Maximum Participating
the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time
Holding
under rule 8.2.
page 3
Term
Meaning
Minimum Participating
the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time
Holding
under rule 8.1.
Partial Participation
has the meaning given in rule 7.3.
Participating Shares
Shares which a Participant has validly elected for participation in the DRP or
which are otherwise taken under these Rules to participate in the DRP.
Participant
a Shareholder some or all of whose Shares are Participating Shares.
Participation Notice
a form (including a Notice of Variation or Withdrawal), whether written or
electronic, used to apply for, vary or withdraw participation in the DRP, as
approved by the Company from time to time.
Pricing Period
in respect of a Dividend, the period determined by the Company, being the
period of 20 Trading Days (or such other period of not less than 5 Trading
Days as the Board may determine in their absolute and unfettered discretion)
commencing on and including the third Trading Day following the Record Date
(
Commencement Date) for that Dividend.
For the avoidance of doubt, a Pricing Period may be extended by the
Company to take account of any trading halts that occur during the Pricing
Period.
Record Date
Has the meaning given in the ASX Rules
Related Body
in relation to a body corporate, another body corporate that is related to the
Corporate
first-mentioned body by virtue of section 50 of the Corporations Act 2001
(Cth).
Requirements
the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Listing Rules and the operating rules of
ASX (and of any other relevant market determined by the Company).
Rules
these rules of the DRP as varied from time to time.
Share
a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company.
Shareholder
a registered holder of Shares at a relevant Dividend Record Date.
Share Registry
the share registry which maintains the Company's share register.
page 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:36:04 UTC
