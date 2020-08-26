Pacific Current : PAC DRP Rules

Term Meaning

Minimum Participating the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time

Holding under rule 8.1.

Partial Participation has the meaning given in rule 7.3.

Participating Shares Shares which a Participant has validly elected for participation in the DRP or

which are otherwise taken under these Rules to participate in the DRP.

Participant a Shareholder some or all of whose Shares are Participating Shares.

Participation Notice a form (including a Notice of Variation or Withdrawal), whether written or

electronic, used to apply for, vary or withdraw participation in the DRP, as

approved by the Company from time to time.

Pricing Period in respect of a Dividend, the period determined by the Company, being the

period of 20 Trading Days (or such other period of not less than 5 Trading

Days as the Board may determine in their absolute and unfettered discretion)

commencing on and including the third Trading Day following the Record Date

(Commencement Date) for that Dividend.

For the avoidance of doubt, a Pricing Period may be extended by the

Company to take account of any trading halts that occur during the Pricing

Period.

Record Date Has the meaning given in the ASX Rules

Related Body in relation to a body corporate, another body corporate that is related to the

Corporate first-mentioned body by virtue of section 50 of the Corporations Act 2001

(Cth).

Requirements the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Listing Rules and the operating rules of

ASX (and of any other relevant market determined by the Company).

Rules these rules of the DRP as varied from time to time.

Share a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company.

Shareholder a registered holder of Shares at a relevant Dividend Record Date.