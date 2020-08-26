Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
5.83 AUD   +4.86%
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Participation Form
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : DRP Shareholder Letter
PU
08/26PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC DRP Rules
PU
Pacific Current : PAC DRP Rules

08/26/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

Dividend Reinvestment

Plan Rules

Pacific Current Group Limited

ABN 39 006 708 792 (Company)

Contents 1

1 Definitions and interpretation

1.1 The meanings of the terms used in this document are set out below.

Term

Meaning

Allocated Shares

the Shares allocated to the Participant under the DRP.

Allocated or Allocation

(a)

the issue of new Shares; or

(b)

the transfer of existing Shares,

to a Participant under the DRP, as the case may be.

Allocation Price

in respect of an Allocation, the price at which those Shares are Allocated,

calculated in accordance with rule 10.

ASX

ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691) or the market operated by ASX Limited (as

the case may be).

Average Market Price

the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of Shares

traded on ASX (and/or any other market determined by the Company) during

the relevant period:

(a)

adjusted by the Company to ensure that, as far as reasonably

possible, the calculation of entitlements is unaffected by the

method of Allocation, given that the Allocation of Shares may occur

by issue, transfer, or a combination of issue and transfer; and

(b)

excluding any trades that the Company determines to exclude on

the basis that the trades are not fairly reflective of natural supply

and demand or are not in the ordinary course of trading on the

relevant market.

Board

the board of directors of the Company.

Business Day

has the meaning given in the Listing Rules.

Company

Pacific Current Group Limited ACN 36 006 708 792.

Discount

the percentage discount (if any) determined by the Company from time to time

to be applied in calculating the Allocation Price per Share under rule 10.

page 2

Term

Meaning

Dividend

any dividend per Share announced and payable by the Company.

Dividend Payment

for a Shareholder, the relevant Dividend multiplied by the number of Shares

held by that Shareholder as at the relevant Dividend Record Date, subject to

rule 20.3 and less any resident and/or non resident withholding tax or any

other amounts the Company is entitled or required to deduct from the

payment.

Dividend Payment

means the date, as determined by the Board, on which a Dividend is paid.

Date

Dividend Record Date

the date and time, as determined by the Company, at which a person holds or

is taken to hold Shares for the purpose of determining the entitlement of

Shareholders to Dividends.

DRP

the Company's dividend reinvestment plan to which these Rules apply, as

varied from time to time.

DRP account

the account established and maintained by the Company for each Participant

under the DRP.

Eligible Shareholder

has the meaning given in rule 3.

Employee Incentive

Employee Incentive Scheme means each of the Employee Share

Scheme

Ownership Plan 2018, Long Term Incentive Plan, Officer and

Employee Option Plan and Share Purchase Plan.

Full Participation

has the meaning given in rule 7.2.

Last Election Date

the first Business Day following the Dividend Record Date for a Dividend, or

such other date determined by the Company to be the last date to elect to

participate in the DRP for a particular Dividend.

Listing Rules

the listing rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while

the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, except to the extent of any

waiver by ASX.

Maximum Participating

the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time

Holding

under rule 8.2.

page 3

Term

Meaning

Minimum Participating

the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time

Holding

under rule 8.1.

Partial Participation

has the meaning given in rule 7.3.

Participating Shares

Shares which a Participant has validly elected for participation in the DRP or

which are otherwise taken under these Rules to participate in the DRP.

Participant

a Shareholder some or all of whose Shares are Participating Shares.

Participation Notice

a form (including a Notice of Variation or Withdrawal), whether written or

electronic, used to apply for, vary or withdraw participation in the DRP, as

approved by the Company from time to time.

Pricing Period

in respect of a Dividend, the period determined by the Company, being the

period of 20 Trading Days (or such other period of not less than 5 Trading

Days as the Board may determine in their absolute and unfettered discretion)

commencing on and including the third Trading Day following the Record Date

(Commencement Date) for that Dividend.

For the avoidance of doubt, a Pricing Period may be extended by the

Company to take account of any trading halts that occur during the Pricing

Period.

Record Date

Has the meaning given in the ASX Rules

Related Body

in relation to a body corporate, another body corporate that is related to the

Corporate

first-mentioned body by virtue of section 50 of the Corporations Act 2001

(Cth).

Requirements

the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Listing Rules and the operating rules of

ASX (and of any other relevant market determined by the Company).

Rules

these rules of the DRP as varied from time to time.

Share

a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company.

Shareholder

a registered holder of Shares at a relevant Dividend Record Date.

Share Registry

the share registry which maintains the Company's share register.

page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:36:04 UTC
