Pacific Current : PAC DRP Rules – Highlights and FAQs

Dividend Reinvestment Plan Plan Highlights and Frequently Asked Questions Pacific Current Group Ltd ABN 39 006 708 792 27 August 2020

You may elect to have the Dividends on some or all of your Shares automatically reinvested in additional Shares.

Shares will be transferred or issued under the DRP at the arithmetic average of the daily Volume Weighted Average Price during the period determined by the Board from time to time, less any applicable discount determined by the Board from time to time. You do not have to pay any administrative, brokerage, commission or stamp duty costs. Shares issued under the DRP rank equally with existing Shares.

Participation in the DRP is optional. You may apply to participate in the DRP, vary your participation or withdraw from it at any time.

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan Statement providing details of your participation is sent to you on, or as soon as reasonably practicable after, the date Shares are issued or transferred to you. HOW TO PARTICIPATE To participate in the DRP: record your election online at Pacific Current Group Limited's (PAC)'s Share Registry's website at: www.investorcentre.com; or complete and sign the enclosed Participation Form and return it to PAC's Share Registry at the details below. Subject to the Board's discretion, participation in the DRP commences on the first Dividend payment after PAC receives and accepts the duly completed and executed DRP Participation Form. The Participation Form must be received by 5.00pm (AEST) on the first Business Day following the dividend Record Date. 3 FURTHER INFORMATION If you require further information about the DRP, please contact PAC's Share Registry, Computershare at: Post Pacific Current Group Limited c/- Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Melbourne VIC 3001 Australia Online Telephone www.investorcentre.com/contact 1300 850 505 web.queries@computershare.com.au Facsimile +61 3 9473 2500

DRP FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS 1 AM I ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE? All Shareholders with an Australian and New Zealand address on the Register are eligible to participate in the DRP, subject to the final discretion of the Directors. Shareholders who do not have an address in Australia or New Zealand may only participate in the DRP if the Directors in their absolute and unfettered discretion approve of the participation. Participation in the DRP by Eligible Shareholders is: optional and voluntary; and not transferable. HOW DO I PARTICIPATE?

You may elect to participate in the DRP by completing a Participation Form online at PAC's Share Registry's website at www.investorcentre.com

Subject to the Board's discretion, participation in the DRP commences on the first Dividend payment after PAC receives and accepts the duly completed and executed Participation Form. The Participation Form must be received by 5.00pm (AEST) on the first Business Day following the dividend Record Date. FULL OR PARTIAL PARTICIPATION? Shareholders may elect in their Participation Form to participate in the DRP as either: Full participation If you elect full participation, all Dividends for all of the Shares held by you at the relevant dividend Record Date are treated as Participating Shares. The Dividends on all of your Shares are reinvested as Participating Shares. Partial participation If you elect partial participation, only the specific number of Shares nominated are Participating Shares. For Shares not participating in the DRP, Dividends will be paid in accordance with your instructions. Any Shares issued or transferred to you under the DRP are eligible for participation in the DRP at your discretion on lodgement of a new valid Participation Form. DO I HAVE TO PARTICIPATE?

No, participation is optional. If you are unsure whether to participate, you should obtain your own independent advice before making a decision. IS THERE A DISCOUNT?

The Board will determine for each Dividend whether a Discount will be applied to the DRP. The Discount, if any, will be announced to the ASX at the time the relevant Dividend is announced to the ASX. WILL THESE SHARES BE THE SAME AS MY EXISTING SHARES?

Yes, Shares allotted or transferred under the DRP rank equally in all respects with existing Shares from the date of allotment, and are therefore eligible to participate in any subsequent dividend. Pacific Current Group Ltd ABN 39 006 708 792CM_ DRP Q and A Page 2 of 5

7 HOW MANY SHARES WILL I RECEIVE? The number of new Shares to be allotted or transferred to you depends on the value of the Dividend declared. The number of Shares that you will receive will be the value of the Dividend payable on your Participating Shares (net of Withholdings) divided by the Allocation Price, rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Note that the Allocation Price includes any Discount that may be applied. If you continue to hold Shares under your Shareholder Number at the dividend Record Date and continue to participate in the DRP, any balance remaining after rounding down that is less than the price of one new Share will be retained for you and used to subscribe for shares under the DRP with the next dividend. Where: the DRP is suspended or terminated by PAC pursuant to these Rules; or you cease to participate in the DRP for whatever reason (yet retain shares), any positive residual balance in your DRP account at that time will be paid to you at the time of the next dividend; or you are no longer a shareholder at the time of the next dividend, the residual balance is forfeited and PAC may, in its sole discretion, retain that residual balance or use those funds to make a donation to a charitable organisation chosen by PAC. Refer to clauses 9.1 - 9.4 of the DRP Plan Rules for further information about the residual balance. WILL I HAVE TO PAY ANYTHING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DRP?

No brokerage or other transaction or administration costs are payable by Participants on Shares allotted under the DRP at this time. You are responsible for costs associated with seeking independent advice concerning your participation in the DRP. WHAT IF I HAVE MORE THAN ONE SHAREHOLDING?

You will have to lodge a separate Participation Form for each shareholding registered under different names or for each shareholding that has a different shareholder registration number. HOW WILL I KNOW HOW MANY SHARES I HAVE BEEN ALLOTTED OR TRANSFERRED?

PAC's Share Registry will send you a Dividend Reinvestment Plan Statement after each Dividend. WHEN WILL SHARES BE RECORDED IN MY NAME?

Shares allotted or transferred under the DRP will be recorded in the Register under your name on or about the date of payment of the relevant Dividend.

You should confirm that the Shares have been recorded in your name before entering into any transaction involving Shares issued or transferred under the DRP. DOES PARTICIPATING IN THE DRP RESTRICT ME FROM SELLING MY SHARES? No. Participation in the DRP does not restrict you from selling your Shares. HOW DO I CHANGE OR TERMINATE MY PARTICIPATION IN THE DRP?

You may vary your level of participation or withdraw from the DRP at any time by completing a Participation Form (as defined in the DRP Plan Rules to include a variation or withdrawal notice) and forwarding it to PAC's Share Registry. Pacific Current Group Ltd ABN 39 006 708 792CM_ DRP Q and A Page 3 of 5

