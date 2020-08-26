Pacific Current : PAC Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2020

PAC DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) (ASX:PAC) has introduced a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

PAC invites all eligible shareholders to participate in the DRP subject to the terms of the DRP (DRP Terms). The DRP will be available for the final dividend for 2020 (if any) and applies for subsequent dividends unless notice is given of suspension or termination of the DRP.

The DRP allows eligible shareholders to reinvest part or all of their dividends into new PAC shares. Eligible shareholders may elect to participate in the DRP by lodging a Participation Form with the Share Registry (or by recording your election online) no later than one business day following the record date for any relevant dividend.

The DRP will be operated in accordance with the DRP Terms.

Shares provided under the DRP are free of brokerage and other transaction costs. DRP shares will be issued as soon as practical to participating shareholders following the payment of the dividend.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.10.8, the DRP Terms are attached.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.17.1, attached are the following documents that will be sent to shareholders:

letter to shareholders regarding the implementation of the DRP;

DRP highlights and frequently asked questions; and

Participation Form.

Authorised for lodgement by the Pacific Current Group Limited Board

CONTACT

For Investor Enquiries:

Paul Greenwood - MD & CEO & CIO - (+1) 253 380 4878

Tony Robinson - Chairman - (+61) 407 355 616

For Media Enquiries in the US:

Jessica Rettig - jrettig@paccurrent.com - (+1) 720 398 6711

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As at 27 August 2020, Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410