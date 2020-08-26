Pacific Current : PAC Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne
27 August 2020
PAC DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
The Board of Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) (ASX:PAC) has introduced a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).
PAC invites all eligible shareholders to participate in the DRP subject to the terms of the DRP (DRP Terms). The DRP will be available for the final dividend for 2020 (if any) and applies for subsequent dividends unless notice is given of suspension or termination of the DRP.
The DRP allows eligible shareholders to reinvest part or all of their dividends into new PAC shares. Eligible shareholders may elect to participate in the DRP by lodging a Participation Form with the Share Registry (or by recording your election online) no later than one business day following the record date for any relevant dividend.
The DRP will be operated in accordance with the DRP Terms.
Shares provided under the DRP are free of brokerage and other transaction costs. DRP shares will be issued as soon as practical to participating shareholders following the payment of the dividend.
Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.10.8, the DRP Terms are attached.
Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.17.1, attached are the following documents that will be sent to shareholders:
-
letter to shareholders regarding the implementation of the DRP;
-
DRP highlights and frequently asked questions; and
-
Participation Form.
Authorised for lodgement by the Pacific Current Group Limited Board
Dividend Reinvestment
Plan Rules
Pacific Current Group Limited
ABN 39 006 708 792 (Company)
1 Definitions and interpretation
1.1 The meanings of the terms used in this document are set out below.
|
Term
|
Meaning
|
|
|
|
Allocated Shares
|
the Shares allocated to the Participant under the DRP.
|
|
|
|
Allocated or Allocation
|
(a)
|
the issue of new Shares; or
|
|
(b)
|
the transfer of existing Shares,
|
|
to a Participant under the DRP, as the case may be.
|
|
|
Allocation Price
|
in respect of an Allocation, the price at which those Shares are Allocated,
|
|
calculated in accordance with rule 10.
|
|
|
ASX
|
ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691) or the market operated by ASX Limited (as
|
|
the case may be).
|
|
|
Average Market Price
|
the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of Shares
|
|
traded on ASX (and/or any other market determined by the Company) during
|
|
the relevant period:
|
|
(a)
|
adjusted by the Company to ensure that, as far as reasonably
|
|
|
possible, the calculation of entitlements is unaffected by the
|
|
|
method of Allocation, given that the Allocation of Shares may occur
|
|
|
by issue, transfer, or a combination of issue and transfer; and
|
|
(b)
|
excluding any trades that the Company determines to exclude on
|
|
|
the basis that the trades are not fairly reflective of natural supply
|
|
|
and demand or are not in the ordinary course of trading on the
|
|
|
relevant market.
|
|
|
Board
|
the board of directors of the Company.
|
|
|
Business Day
|
has the meaning given in the Listing Rules.
|
|
|
Company
|
Pacific Current Group Limited ACN 36 006 708 792.
|
|
|
Discount
|
the percentage discount (if any) determined by the Company from time to time
|
|
to be applied in calculating the Allocation Price per Share under rule 10.
|
|
|
|
Term
|
Meaning
|
|
|
Dividend
|
any dividend per Share announced and payable by the Company.
|
|
|
Dividend Payment
|
for a Shareholder, the relevant Dividend multiplied by the number of Shares
|
|
held by that Shareholder as at the relevant Dividend Record Date, subject to
|
|
rule 20.3 and less any resident and/or non resident withholding tax or any
|
|
other amounts the Company is entitled or required to deduct from the
|
|
payment.
|
|
|
Dividend Payment
|
means the date, as determined by the Board, on which a Dividend is paid.
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Dividend Record Date
|
the date and time, as determined by the Company, at which a person holds or
|
|
is taken to hold Shares for the purpose of determining the entitlement of
|
|
Shareholders to Dividends.
|
|
|
DRP
|
the Company's dividend reinvestment plan to which these Rules apply, as
|
|
varied from time to time.
|
|
|
DRP account
|
the account established and maintained by the Company for each Participant
|
|
under the DRP.
|
|
|
Eligible Shareholder
|
has the meaning given in rule 3.
|
|
|
Employee Incentive
|
Employee Incentive Scheme means each of the Employee Share
|
Scheme
|
Ownership Plan 2018, Long Term Incentive Plan, Officer and
|
|
|
Employee Option Plan and Share Purchase Plan.
|
|
|
Full Participation
|
has the meaning given in rule 7.2.
|
|
|
Last Election Date
|
the first Business Day following the Dividend Record Date for a Dividend, or
|
|
such other date determined by the Company to be the last date to elect to
|
|
participate in the DRP for a particular Dividend.
|
|
|
Listing Rules
|
the listing rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while
|
|
the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, except to the extent of any
|
|
waiver by ASX.
|
|
|
Maximum Participating
|
the number of Shares (if any) determined by the Company from time to time
|
Holding
|
under rule 8.2.
|
|
