9 November 2020

Pacific Current Sells Seizert Capital Partners

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC, Pacific Current), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, announces it has entered into an agreement to sell all its economic interest in Seizert Capital Partners (Seizert) to the current Seizert management team. PAC will receive pre-tax proceeds of US$5m no later than 30 November 2020 to consummate the sale. PAC CEO & CIO, Paul Greenwood stated that, "We appreciate the opportunity to have been in partnership with Seizert. We wish the Seizert management team all the best as they take the firm forward from here."

