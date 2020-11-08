Log in
Pacific Current : Sells Seizert Capital Partners

11/08/2020 | 05:52pm EST

Tacoma // Denver // Sydney // Melbourne

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 November 2020

Pacific Current Sells Seizert Capital Partners

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC, Pacific Current), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, announces it has entered into an agreement to sell all its economic interest in Seizert Capital Partners (Seizert) to the current Seizert management team. PAC will receive pre-tax proceeds of US$5m no later than 30 November 2020 to consummate the sale. PAC CEO & CIO, Paul Greenwood stated that, "We appreciate the opportunity to have been in partnership with Seizert. We wish the Seizert management team all the best as they take the firm forward from here."

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY: Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

-ENDS-

CONTACT

For Investor Enquiries:

Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO - (+1) 253 617 7815

For Media Inquiries in the US:

Jessica Hedden - jhedden@paccurrent.com- (+1) 720 398 6711

-ENDS-

PacificABOUTCurrentPACIFICGroupCURRENTLimitedGROUPis a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. Following the sale of Seizert, Pacific Current Group has investments in 14 boutique asset managers globally.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 22:51:02 UTC
