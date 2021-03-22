Pacific Current : Completion of Investment in Astarte Capital Partners

Log in
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 March 2021

Completion of Investment in Astarte Capital Partners

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC)(Pacific Current or the Company), a global multi-boutique asset management firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its investment in Astarte Capital Partners LLP (Astarte) after having received the necessary regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Astarte is a London-based investment manager focused on private markets real asset strategies. PAC will invest GBP4.4m into Astarte. Approximately 35% of the consideration will be deferred until July 2021. In exchange for its investment, PAC will receive approximately 40% of Astarte's net income.

AUTHORISED FOR LODGEMENT BY:

Paul Greenwood

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

For Investor Enquiries:

  • Paul Greenwood - Managing Director & CEO and CIO - (+1) 253 617 7815

For Media Inquiries in the US:

  • Margaret Chang -mchang@paccurrent.com- (+1) 714 393 0632

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

ABOUT ASTARTE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Astarte Capital Partners is a private markets asset management firm with a focus on real assets in Europe and North America. Astarte's primary focus is to provide institutional investors access to specialist areas of natural resources, infrastructure, and real estate. It combines over 200 years of asset management and investment fund formation experience with a strategy of working closely with operating teams to help them "institutionalize."

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
