ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING
DATE:
29 July 2021
TIME:
3.00pm
VENUE:
Hybrid Meeting
MEETING MINUTES
CHAIRMAN OPENS MEETING:
Chairman:
- Welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the 21st Annual Shareholder Meeting.
- Chairman introduced the Directors, CEO.
- Chairman declared quorum present and meeting therefore duly convened.
The format of the ASM was outlined to all present.
CHAIRMAN ADDRESS:
Chairman outlined an overview of the Company's milestones and future goals. Discussed the overview from the Board of Director's perspective.
CEO ADDRESS:
The CEO presented the key achievements for the preceding year and provided a snapshot of the focus for the 2021-2022 year.
APOLOGIES:
There were no apologies received.
MINUTES OF PREVIOUS ASM HELD ON 5 August 2020:
The minutes of the previous ASM dated 5 August 2020 are available to view on the Pacific Edge website.
The Chairman and CEO both addressed the meeting along with a presentation.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
Directorship
Resolution 1
"That Anatole Masfen, who retires by rotation and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
Resolution 2
"That Anna Stove, who was appointed as a Director by the Board during the year, be elected as a Director of the Company."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
Resolution 3
"That Mark Green, who was appointed as a Director by the Board during the year, be elected as a Director of the Company."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
Director Remuneration
Resolution 4
"That pursuant to NZX Main Board Listing Rule 2.11, the maximum aggregate amount payable to non-executive Directors be increased to $465,000 per annum."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
Auditors
Resolution 5
"To record the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration for the ensuing year."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
COMPANY ADDRESS AND Q & A'S
CEO David Darling gave a presentation on the Company's progress over the last financial year. Outlined the future goals of Pacific Edge. Questions & Answers were provided.
GENERAL BUSINESS
Chairman asked if any shareholder wishes to raise any General Business.
A wide range of general business topics were discussed from questions off the floor.
Chairman thanked everyone for their attendance.
ASM closed at 4.30pm.
