ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING DATE: 29 July 2021 TIME: 3.00pm VENUE: Hybrid Meeting MEETING MINUTES

CHAIRMAN OPENS MEETING:

Chairman:

Welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the 21 st Annual Shareholder Meeting. Chairman introduced the Directors, CEO. Chairman declared quorum present and meeting therefore duly convened.

The format of the ASM was outlined to all present.

CHAIRMAN ADDRESS:

Chairman outlined an overview of the Company's milestones and future goals. Discussed the overview from the Board of Director's perspective.

CEO ADDRESS:

The CEO presented the key achievements for the preceding year and provided a snapshot of the focus for the 2021-2022 year.

APOLOGIES:

There were no apologies received.

MINUTES OF PREVIOUS ASM HELD ON 5 August 2020:

The minutes of the previous ASM dated 5 August 2020 are available to view on the Pacific Edge website.