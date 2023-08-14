ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING
DATE:
27 July 2023
TIME:
10.00am
VENUE:
Hybrid Meeting: Link Market Services, Auckland
MEETING MINUTES
CHAIRMAN OPENS MEETING:
Chairman:
- Welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the 23rd Annual Shareholder Meeting.
- Chairman introduced the Directors, CEO, and Senior Management in attendance.
- Chairman declared quorum present and meeting therefore duly convened.
The format of the ASM was outlined to all present.
APOLOGIES:
There were no apologies received.
MINUTES OF PREVIOUS ASM HELD ON 28 July 2022:
The minutes of the previous ASM dated 28 July 2022 are available to view on the Pacific Edge website.
CHAIRMAN ADDRESS:
The Chairman gave an overview on the past financial year, the Company's Medicare journey how the Company is positioning for the future.
CEO ADDRESS:
The CEO presented an overview of operational and financial performance and navigating coverage uncertainty. He invited the Executive Chairman of PEDUSA to present on the commercial plan for the US market and the Chief Medical Officer to present on Medical Affairs.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
Directorship
Resolution 1
"That Bryan Williams, who retires by rotation and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
Auditors
Resolution 2
"To record the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration for the ensuing year."
Poll called for by Chairman.
Motion Passed.
GENERAL BUSINESS and QUESTIONS:
The Chairman asked if any shareholder wished to raise any General Business.
A wide range of general business topics were discussed from questions off the floor.
The Chairman thanked everyone for their attendance.
ASM closed at 12.20pm.
