ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

DATE: 27 July 2023 TIME: 10.00am VENUE: Hybrid Meeting: Link Market Services, Auckland

MEETING MINUTES

CHAIRMAN OPENS MEETING:

Chairman:

Welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the 23 rd Annual Shareholder Meeting. Chairman introduced the Directors, CEO, and Senior Management in attendance. Chairman declared quorum present and meeting therefore duly convened.

The format of the ASM was outlined to all present.

APOLOGIES:

There were no apologies received.

MINUTES OF PREVIOUS ASM HELD ON 28 July 2022:

The minutes of the previous ASM dated 28 July 2022 are available to view on the Pacific Edge website.

CHAIRMAN ADDRESS:

The Chairman gave an overview on the past financial year, the Company's Medicare journey how the Company is positioning for the future.

CEO ADDRESS:

The CEO presented an overview of operational and financial performance and navigating coverage uncertainty. He invited the Executive Chairman of PEDUSA to present on the commercial plan for the US market and the Chief Medical Officer to present on Medical Affairs.