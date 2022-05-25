Log in
PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED

End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-24
0.8300 NZD   +5.06%
05:01pPACIFIC EDGE : FY22 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05/10Pacific Edge to Start Clinical Trial of Bladder Cancer Diagnostic Test
MT
05/09Pacific Edge Limited Announces It Is Advancing Its Clinical Evidence Generation Program with Lobster
CI
Pacific Edge : FY22 Full Year Results Presentation

05/25/2022
PACIFIC EDGE

INVESTOR PRESENTATION FY 2022 RESULTS

26 MAY 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by Pacific Edge Limited (PEL) solely to provide interested parties with further information about PEL and its activities at the date of this presentation.

Information of a general nature

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in PEL or that would be required in a product disclosure statement, prospectus or other disclosure document for the purposes of the New Zealand Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA) or the Australian Corporations Act. PEL is subject to a disclosure obligation that requires it to notify certain material information to NZX Limited (NZX) and ASX Limited (ASX) for the purpose of that information being made available to participants in the market and that information can be found by visiting www.nzx.com/companies/PEB and www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/PEB. This presentation should be read in conjunction with PEL's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements released to NZX and ASX.

Not an offer

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction where such offer purchase or sale would not be permitted.

Not financial product advice

This presentation does not constitute legal, financial, tax, financial product advice or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire PEL securities, and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of investors. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and consult an NZX Firm, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor if necessary.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect PEL's current views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements,

by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many of those risks and uncertainties are matters which are beyond PEL's control and could cause actual results to differ from those predicted. Variations could either be materially positive or materially negative. The information is stated only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by law or regulation (including the NZX Listing Rules and ASX Listing Rules), PEL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the directors of PEL, PEL and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective officers, partners, employees, agents, associates and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of such information, or the likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward- looking statement, and disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Financial data

All dollar values are in New Zealand dollars unless otherwise stated. This presentation should be read in conjunction with, and subject to, the explanations and views of future outlook on market conditions, earnings and activities given in the announcements relating to the results, and report, for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022.

Effect of rounding

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.

Past performance

Investors should note that past performance, including past share price performance, cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future PEL performance, including future financial position or share price performance.

Investment risk

An investment in securities of PEL is subject to investment risk and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of PEL. PEL does not guarantee any particular return or the performance of PEL.

Disclaimer

None of PEL or PEL's advisers or any of their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents, have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this presentation and, except to the extent referred to in this presentation, none of them makes or purports to make any statement in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation which is based on any statement by any of them.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of PEL and its advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, nor their respective directors, officers, partners, employees and agents makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this presentation; and none of them shall have any liability (including for negligence) for:

  • any errors or omissions in this presentation; or
  • any failure to correct or update this presentation, or any other written or oral communications provided in relation to this presentation; or
  • any claim, loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) arising from the use of any information in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation or the information contained in it.

By receiving this presentation, you agree to the above terms and conditions.

DR PETER MEINTJES

GRANT GIBSON

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

AGENDA

  1. Highlights
  2. About Pacific Edge
  3. Operational performance
  4. Framing our investment Program
  5. Financial Performance
  6. Outlook
  7. Q&A

FY 22 HIGHLIGHTS: TEST VOLUMES ACCELERATE IN THE PIVOTAL US MARKET

46%

59%

49%

$19.8M

$105.4M

GLOBAL TESTING

US TESTING

GROWTH IN

CASH, CASH

NET LOSS AFTER

VOLUMES

VOLUMES (TLT*)

OPERATING

EQUIVALENTS &

TAX

(TLT*)

REVENUE

SHORT-TERM

DEPOSITS

Global TLT of 23,086 tests

US TLT of 18,864 tests

Operating revenue $11.4M

Increase from $14.2M in

Strong balance sheet

Commercial Tests increase

US Commercial Tests rise

Total revenue $13.9M

FY21 amid investment for

following $103.5M capital

48% to 19,196 tests

62% to 15,572 tests

future growth

raising in 2021

PACIFIC EDGE IS NOW SET TO BUILD ON THIS SUCCESS WITH AN INVESTMENT PROGRAM FRAMED BY THREE PILLARS

  • RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
  • EVIDENCE, COVERAGE AND GUIDELINES
  • ADOPTION, RETENTION & REVENUE GENERATION

*TLT is the Total Laboratory Throughput including commercial, pre-commercial and clinical studies testing

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:00:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
