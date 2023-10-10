Dear Shareholders, The second quarter of the 2024 financial year was one of significant challenge and change for Pacific Edge. Despite this operating environment, Cxbladder throughput was 8,525 tests for the quarter, which is down 12% on prior quarter, but still our third highest quarter and an increase of 8% over the same quarter in the prior year. We started the quarter with Novitas, our Medicare Administrative Contractor, finalizing 'Genetic testing for oncology' (L39365) as 'future effective', a move that was set to end Medicare coverage of our tests. However, following pressure from Pacific Edge, peer companies, industry partners, healthcare providers and the clinical community, the determination was withdrawn, and a new, albeit unchanged draft (DL39365), was released for public review and comment in line with statutorily regulated procedures. This very welcome decision returned Pacific Edge to a condition we have endured for much of the last year. We remain a covered benefit by Medicare and continue to receive reimbursement for our tests. Yet once again we are having to make the case that Cxbladder is medically reasonable and necessary despite historical coverage from Novitas clearly indicating that this is the case. With uncertainty over whether our message will be heard, and uncertainty regarding when the determination will be finalized, there is naturally uncertainty regarding how long Medicare coverage will continue.

Notwithstanding the strength of our existing clinical evidence, the strength of our written arguments to Novitas, and the strong support we have received from the most significant organizations in the US urology community (see page 5), the risks of a non-coverage decision are now more elevated than we assessed for much of the last year. "Our operations are now configured to ride out a non-coverage determination..." In response we have restructured our business (see page 4) to reduce our cash burn. This contrasts with our prior focus on top line revenue growth. The approach we have taken is in line with our communications to investors at the Annual Shareholder Meeting in July. Our operations are now configured to ride out a non-coverage determination and regain Medicare coverage relying on our existing capital reserves. We now have a smaller sales force. Each team member has a larger territory, where the focus is on territory profitability, not throughput growth alone. The team is adopting refined value-based messaging to healthcare providers and clinicians emphasizing that the greatest clinical and economic value of Cxbladder is realized if the tests are protocolized in the clinical pathway to safely avoid or defer cystoscopies and imaging for hematuria evaluation or bladder