Pacific Edge : Investor Update - Q1 FY23 Test Volumes Rise 32%

useEffective communication and ngagement by Pacific Edge
across the breadth of stakeholders in the healthcare value chain is crucial to driving the adoption of our suite of advanced genomic biomarker Cxbladder tests.
As Pacific Edge seeks to
establish Cxbladder as the personalstandard of care for hematuria
evaluation and surveillance for the recurrence of urothelial cancer, there are many organizations and i dividual stakeholders with whom we must communicate effectively and engage in market. Foremost among these stakeholders are the clinicians. They order the tests, collect samples, administer associated paperwork and interpret the results. Then there are the patients taking the tests, the organizations funding them, the guidelines committees adjudicating
atient care protocols and our research collaborators building the evidence to support guideline inclusion.
For In this shareholder update, we highlight our enhanced focus on medical communications and our in-market activities in a few key areas. Firstly, at the start of this month, we appointed David Sosa into the new role of Vice President Market Access and Reimbursement (see page 4). This role is primarily responsible for driving additional revenue from various market access activities with government payors and private payors, increasing payment percentages and total revenue and looking at international
opportunities for growth, leveraging our US laboratory.
This follows on the appointment of Dr Tamer Aboushwareb into the new role of Vice President Medical Affairs in June. This role is responsible for the inbound enrolment of patients in our clinical studies to enhance our evidence generation program. Tamer will also drive the communication of existing and future clinical evidence to clinicians, provider administrations and payors.
Together, these positions elevate engagement and communication with key stakeholder groups.
David and Tamer will also play pivotal roles in the evolution of our commercialization strategies.
Secondly, we have increased our visibility at marquee conferences like the American Urological Association (AUA) annual conference (see page 8) and the total number of conferences we attend. Crucially, these activities, which are synergistic, are just a few among the myriad of channels we are using to engage with clinical stakeholders.
The recognition of the value we are creating similarly depends
on effective communication of our strategy and progress we are making against it to shareholders. For this reason, we have included quarterly test volumes in this update for the first time, an important leading indicator of the continued progress we are making commercializing Cxbladder. We have also provided historic figures to illustrate our progress quarter on quarter (see page 3).
Our intention is to report these figures to the NZX and ASX as soon as practicable after the end of each quarter, while continuing to deliver a comprehensive data set with our full and half year results in May and November of each year.
Before closing I want to pay tribute to Jackie Walker, who at the end of August, is retiring so stepping down as Chief Executive of Pacific Edge Diagnostics USA after 10 years with the company. She has made an enormous contribution to the business, including playing a key role is some of the company's most significant commercial achievements.
I want to thank her again on behalf of shareholders and personally for the way she has welcomed me into the business.
I look forward to seeing you at Pacific Edge's Annual Shareholder Meeting later this month.
Dr Peter Meintjes
Chief Executive
TEST VOLUME PROGRESS
BUILDING MOMENTUM FOR CXBLADDER IN THE US
onlyCxbladder test volumes continue to increase, building momentum from the early results we signaled in May.
Total tests processed at our laboratories set a record in the three months to the end of June 2022, and showed a quarter- on-quarter increase of 13% to
7,055 tests from the 6,242 tests useprocessed in the March 2022
quarter.
The result also represents an
increase of 32% over the June 2021 quarter result of 5,356 tests and reflects increasing numbers of US based unique ordering clinicians
In the Asia Pacific, where test numbers are dominated by New Zealand, volumes have been more muted, reflecting the local market's maturity relative to the US. At present 14 of the 20 new Health New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora, regional divisions representing 70% of the New Zealand population, cover the tests.
Total test volumes in the three months to the end of June in the APAC region increased 3% on the March 2022 quarter to 982 tests
from 952 but fell 9% on the 1,079 tests in the June 2021 quarter.
Longer term we believe the consolidation of the New Zealand healthcare system will be positive for the adoption of Cxbladder as engagement with the national health authority may accelerate the adoption across the remainder of New Zealand's population, and the focus will shift towards increasing awareness and adoption at primary care following the example set by Canterbury and the Manawatu.
using the test, an important
measure of market penetration. personalThis metric reached a record for the quarter of 894, up 36% from
the same quarter a year ago. Growth was weighted to the
US where test volumes showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 15% to 6,073 from the 5,290 in the three months to the end of March 2022 and a 42% increase on the 4,277 in the June 2021 quarter.
These numbers are encouraging and evidence of continued delivery against plan. The increase in volumes reflects growing awareness of the role Cxbladder can play in safely de-intensifying or intensifying the clinical workup for patients presenting with hematuria (blood in urine), resolving diagnostic dilemmas
Forduring hematuria evaluation (e.g., equivocal cystoscopy and atypical cytology), and monitoring for the recurrence of urothelial cancer in posttreatment patients. It also reflects the continued easing of COVID restrictions.
Despite a comprehensive program of virtual engagement, these restrictions had been limiting in person visits with clinicians and conference meetings. Importantly, COVID restrictions had also played a role in reducing patient visits creating significant disruption to the traditional care paradigm.
TOTAL TESTING VOLUME (PACIFIC EDGE GROUP)
8,000
54%
7,000
CAGR
982
6,000
952
5,000
1,079
1,074
1,117
volume
1,073
4,000
943
Test
1,088
6,073
3,000
5,290
852
4,706
4,591
4,277
2,000
3,824
3,110
2,791
2,133
1,000
-
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q4 FY21
Q1 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q3 FY22
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY23
US
NZ
UNIQUE ORDERING CLINICIANS (US)
1000
48%
900
CAGR
800
700
600
Clinicians
500
894
782
400
689
740
657
300
516
530
411
462
200
100
0
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q4 FY21
Q1 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q3 FY22
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY23
3
EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS IN THE US
DRIVING GROWTH WITH GREAT TESTS AND GREAT SERVICE
only
will also develop an understanding
a depth of experience in clinical,
Pacific Edge is working to drive
both the understanding of the
of our economic value proposition
medical research, and commercial
clinical evidence supporting our
among clinicians, hospital
roles in urological medicine in
tests as well as their adoption.
systems and payors and establish
Egypt and the US. He and his team
Clinicians, healthcare funders
Cxbladder in markets where we
will also be supporting market
and providers, patients and the
do not yet operate. Finally he will
access and reimbursement efforts
committees charged with setting
also build the right relationships
from a scientific and medical
standards of care need to be made
with strategic accounts like Kaiser
perspective.
aware of, and understand, the
Permanente and the US Veterans
use
Health Administration. David comes
vidence. At the same time the
ordering and paying for the tests
to Pacific Edge with more than 25
and the results delivery needs to be
years' experience working with
eamless.
diagnostic companies in the US.
Clinicians, healthcare funders
Meanwhile, Dr Tamer
and providers, patients and the
Aboushwareb has been appointed
committees charged with setting
Pacific Edge's Vice President
standards of care also need to be
of Medical Affairs and will lead
made aware of, and understand,
a new team of five Medical
personal
Science Liaison Officers providing
the evidence. At the same time the
ordering and paying for the tests
medical and scientific leadership
David Sosa
nd results delivery needs to be
for the company. The role is
seamless.
focused on engagement with
Two appointments in June into
key opinion leaders in urology
ew roles at Pacific Edge are aimed
and uro-oncology, the education
at delivering on these goals.
of clinicians in the utility of our
David Sosa has joined Pacific
products, the enrolment of patients
Edge as its new Vice President
into our clinical studies and the
Market Access and Reimbursement.
communication of our evidence
His position is focused on payor
generation program in conferences
elations to increase payment
across the USA and internationally.
ates from existing payors and
Dr Aboushwareb is a urologist
contracting with new payors. He
who comes to Pacific Edge with
Dr Tamer Aboushwareb
CLINICAL STUDY PROGRESS
For
MARKING THE STEPS TO GUIDELINE INCLUSION
Two important clinical studies to
demonstrate how Cxbladder
tests to be inserted into the current
help Pacific Edge advance its case
can safely risk stratify patients
American Urological Association
for inclusion in global standards
presenting with hematuria into
(AUA) standard, and other global
of urothelial cancer care passed
those that may receive a less-
care standards, as part of the
important milestones.
intense evaluation for the presence
normal care management for those
First, the Safe Testing of Risk
of bladder cancer and those that
patients.
for Asymptomatic Microhematuria
should continue with a standard
Meanwhile, the Longitudinal
(STRATA) clinical study has
evaluation.
Bladder Cancer Study for Tumor
enrolled more than 50% of its
The results from STRATA will
Recurrence (LOBSTER), which is
subjects. The aims to further
strengthen the case for Cxbladder
seeking to benchmark the utility
continued on page 5
GUIDELINE STEPS CONTINUED FROM PAGE 4
of Cxbladder against the AUA
a significantly higher
proportion
risks, discomfort, and anxiety
protocols for the surveillance of
of patients than the current AUA
from cystoscopy and potentially
recurrent urothelial cancer, has
guidelines, translating to greater
overcome entrenched patient non-
enrolled its first patient.
focus on patients with disease.
compliance with management and
Both studies are key
surveillance regimes.
components of Pacific Edge's
Finally, a third study the
"
... the studies are
c inical evidence generation
company is conducting with the
program. Current AUA risk
aimed at further
US Veterans Health Administration
stratification protocols based
reinforcing the potential
- the Detection and Risk
on clinical risk factors alone are
Stratification in Veterans Presenting
for Cxbladder to reduce
insufficient to reliably de-intensify
with Hematuria (DRIVE) study
the burden of invasive
urological evaluation for low-risk
- has expanded the number of
only
cystoscopic evaluations"
actively enrolled sites by three to
patients. We expect the STRATA
study to demonstrate how
ten. The VA covers over 9 million
Cxbladder can satisfy this unmet
patients and includes 171 Medical
need.
The LOBSTER study is aimed
Centers and 1,113 outpatient
At present the AUA
at reinforcing the potential of
sites, representing a significant
microhematuria guideline
Cxbladder to assist clinicians
opportunity for Cxbladder.
recommends a shared patient-
in reducing the frequency of
The DRIVE clinical study is an
physician decision whether to
cystoscopies for patients under
important engagement with VA
proceed with cystoscopy for
surveillance for the recurrence of
urologists to determine utility in a
use
as low-risk, a
urothelial cancer.
cohort of VA patients, but it also
For personal
patients classified
cohort that currently represents
In both cases the studies
has relevance to the AUA. As the
only 5% of referred patients
are aimed at further reinforcing
study nears completion, Pacific
presenting with hematuria. We
the potential for Cxbladder to
Edge expects to slowly migrate the
expect the STRATA study to
reduce the burden of invasive and
study sites and other VA sites to
demonstrate how Cxbladder can
expensive cystoscopic evaluations,
commercial adoption as part of a
safely de-intensify evaluation for
spare patients the potential
site-by-site rollout.
Study
Locations
Enrolled sites*
Progress and targets
STRATA
USA, Canada
10/11
- 50% enrolled
- Full data targeted Q4 2023
DRIVE
USA
7/11
- Full data collected mid 2025
LOBSTER
USA, Australia
2/10
- First patient enrolled
- Full data targeted 2025
1 AUA Guideline and Woldu SL, Ng CK, Loo RK, Slezak JM, Jacobsen SJ, Tan WS, et al. (2021a). "Evaluation of the New American Urological Association Guidelines Risk Classification for Hematuria." J Urol 205(5): 1387-1393
*Intiated and enrolled
5
