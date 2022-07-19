Pacific Edge : Investor Update - Q1 FY23 Test Volumes Rise 32% 07/19/2022 | 05:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only JULY 2022 INSIDE From the CEO 2 Test volume progress 3 Executive appointments in the US 4 Clinical study progress 4 Greenlight at Kaiser 6 US succession 7 Gaining traction at US events 8 FROM THE CEO EFFECTIVE ENGAGEMENT onlyACROSS THE CXBLADDER VALUE CHAIN DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, useEffective communication and ngagement by Pacific Edge across the breadth of stakeholders in the healthcare value chain is crucial to driving the adoption of our suite of advanced genomic biomarker Cxbladder tests. As Pacific Edge seeks to establish Cxbladder as the personalstandard of care for hematuria evaluation and surveillance for the recurrence of urothelial cancer, there are many organizations and i dividual stakeholders with whom we must communicate effectively and engage in market. Foremost among these stakeholders are the clinicians. They order the tests, collect samples, administer associated paperwork and interpret the results. Then there are the patients taking the tests, the organizations funding them, the guidelines committees adjudicating atient care protocols and our research collaborators building the evidence to support guideline inclusion. For In this shareholder update, we highlight our enhanced focus on medical communications and our in-market activities in a few key areas. Firstly, at the start of this month, we appointed David Sosa into the new role of Vice President Market Access and Reimbursement (see page 4). This role is primarily responsible for driving additional revenue from various market access activities with government payors and private payors, increasing payment percentages and total revenue and looking at international opportunities for growth, leveraging our US laboratory. This follows on the appointment of Dr Tamer Aboushwareb into the new role of Vice President Medical Affairs in June. This role is responsible for the inbound enrolment of patients in our clinical studies to enhance our evidence generation program. Tamer will also drive the communication of existing and future clinical evidence to clinicians, provider administrations and payors. "In this shareholder update, we highlight our enhanced focus on medical communications and our in-market activities in a few key areas." Together, these positions elevate engagement and communication with key stakeholder groups. David and Tamer will also play pivotal roles in the evolution of our commercialization strategies. Secondly, we have increased our visibility at marquee conferences like the American Urological Association (AUA) annual conference (see page 8) and the total number of conferences we attend. Crucially, these activities, which are synergistic, are just a few among the myriad of channels we are using to engage with clinical stakeholders. The recognition of the value we are creating similarly depends on effective communication of our strategy and progress we are making against it to shareholders. For this reason, we have included quarterly test volumes in this update for the first time, an important leading indicator of the continued progress we are making commercializing Cxbladder. We have also provided historic figures to illustrate our progress quarter on quarter (see page 3). Our intention is to report these figures to the NZX and ASX as soon as practicable after the end of each quarter, while continuing to deliver a comprehensive data set with our full and half year results in May and November of each year. Before closing I want to pay tribute to Jackie Walker, who at the end of August, is retiring so stepping down as Chief Executive of Pacific Edge Diagnostics USA after 10 years with the company. She has made an enormous contribution to the business, including playing a key role is some of the company's most significant commercial achievements. I want to thank her again on behalf of shareholders and personally for the way she has welcomed me into the business. I look forward to seeing you at Pacific Edge's Annual Shareholder Meeting later this month. Dr Peter Meintjes Chief Executive 2 PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022 TEST VOLUME PROGRESS BUILDING MOMENTUM FOR CXBLADDER IN THE US onlyCxbladder test volumes continue to increase, building momentum from the early results we signaled in May. Total tests processed at our laboratories set a record in the three months to the end of June 2022, and showed a quarter- on-quarter increase of 13% to 7,055 tests from the 6,242 tests useprocessed in the March 2022 quarter. The result also represents an increase of 32% over the June 2021 quarter result of 5,356 tests and reflects increasing numbers of US based unique ordering clinicians In the Asia Pacific, where test numbers are dominated by New Zealand, volumes have been more muted, reflecting the local market's maturity relative to the US. At present 14 of the 20 new Health New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora, regional divisions representing 70% of the New Zealand population, cover the tests. Total test volumes in the three months to the end of June in the APAC region increased 3% on the March 2022 quarter to 982 tests from 952 but fell 9% on the 1,079 tests in the June 2021 quarter. Longer term we believe the consolidation of the New Zealand healthcare system will be positive for the adoption of Cxbladder as engagement with the national health authority may accelerate the adoption across the remainder of New Zealand's population, and the focus will shift towards increasing awareness and adoption at primary care following the example set by Canterbury and the Manawatu. using the test, an important measure of market penetration. personalThis metric reached a record for the quarter of 894, up 36% from the same quarter a year ago. Growth was weighted to the US where test volumes showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 15% to 6,073 from the 5,290 in the three months to the end of March 2022 and a 42% increase on the 4,277 in the June 2021 quarter. These numbers are encouraging and evidence of continued delivery against plan. The increase in volumes reflects growing awareness of the role Cxbladder can play in safely de-intensifying or intensifying the clinical workup for patients presenting with hematuria (blood in urine), resolving diagnostic dilemmas Forduring hematuria evaluation (e.g., equivocal cystoscopy and atypical cytology), and monitoring for the recurrence of urothelial cancer in posttreatment patients. It also reflects the continued easing of COVID restrictions. Despite a comprehensive program of virtual engagement, these restrictions had been limiting in person visits with clinicians and conference meetings. Importantly, COVID restrictions had also played a role in reducing patient visits creating significant disruption to the traditional care paradigm. TOTAL TESTING VOLUME (PACIFIC EDGE GROUP) 8,000 54% 7,000 CAGR 982 6,000 952 5,000 1,079 1,074 1,117 volume 1,073 4,000 943 Test 1,088 6,073 3,000 5,290 852 4,706 4,591 4,277 2,000 3,824 3,110 2,791 2,133 1,000 - Q1 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY23 US NZ UNIQUE ORDERING CLINICIANS (US) 1000 48% 900 CAGR 800 700 600 Clinicians 500 894 782 400 689 740 657 300 516 530 411 462 200 100 0 Q1 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY22 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY23 PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022 3 EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS IN THE US DRIVING GROWTH WITH GREAT TESTS AND GREAT SERVICE only will also develop an understanding a depth of experience in clinical, Pacific Edge is working to drive both the understanding of the of our economic value proposition medical research, and commercial clinical evidence supporting our among clinicians, hospital roles in urological medicine in tests as well as their adoption. systems and payors and establish Egypt and the US. He and his team Clinicians, healthcare funders Cxbladder in markets where we will also be supporting market and providers, patients and the do not yet operate. Finally he will access and reimbursement efforts committees charged with setting also build the right relationships from a scientific and medical standards of care need to be made with strategic accounts like Kaiser perspective. aware of, and understand, the Permanente and the US Veterans use Health Administration. David comes vidence. At the same time the ordering and paying for the tests to Pacific Edge with more than 25 and the results delivery needs to be years' experience working with eamless. diagnostic companies in the US. Clinicians, healthcare funders Meanwhile, Dr Tamer and providers, patients and the Aboushwareb has been appointed committees charged with setting Pacific Edge's Vice President standards of care also need to be of Medical Affairs and will lead made aware of, and understand, a new team of five Medical personal Science Liaison Officers providing the evidence. At the same time the ordering and paying for the tests medical and scientific leadership David Sosa nd results delivery needs to be for the company. The role is seamless. focused on engagement with Two appointments in June into key opinion leaders in urology ew roles at Pacific Edge are aimed and uro-oncology, the education at delivering on these goals. of clinicians in the utility of our David Sosa has joined Pacific products, the enrolment of patients Edge as its new Vice President into our clinical studies and the Market Access and Reimbursement. communication of our evidence His position is focused on payor generation program in conferences elations to increase payment across the USA and internationally. ates from existing payors and Dr Aboushwareb is a urologist contracting with new payors. He who comes to Pacific Edge with Dr Tamer Aboushwareb CLINICAL STUDY PROGRESS For MARKING THE STEPS TO GUIDELINE INCLUSION Two important clinical studies to demonstrate how Cxbladder tests to be inserted into the current help Pacific Edge advance its case can safely risk stratify patients American Urological Association for inclusion in global standards presenting with hematuria into (AUA) standard, and other global of urothelial cancer care passed those that may receive a less- care standards, as part of the important milestones. intense evaluation for the presence normal care management for those First, the Safe Testing of Risk of bladder cancer and those that patients. for Asymptomatic Microhematuria should continue with a standard Meanwhile, the Longitudinal (STRATA) clinical study has evaluation. Bladder Cancer Study for Tumor enrolled more than 50% of its The results from STRATA will Recurrence (LOBSTER), which is subjects. The aims to further strengthen the case for Cxbladder seeking to benchmark the utility continued on page 5 4 PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022 GUIDELINE STEPS CONTINUED FROM PAGE 4 of Cxbladder against the AUA a significantly higher proportion risks, discomfort, and anxiety protocols for the surveillance of of patients than the current AUA from cystoscopy and potentially recurrent urothelial cancer, has guidelines, translating to greater overcome entrenched patient non- enrolled its first patient. focus on patients with disease. compliance with management and Both studies are key surveillance regimes. components of Pacific Edge's Finally, a third study the " ... the studies are c inical evidence generation company is conducting with the program. Current AUA risk aimed at further US Veterans Health Administration stratification protocols based reinforcing the potential - the Detection and Risk on clinical risk factors alone are Stratification in Veterans Presenting for Cxbladder to reduce insufficient to reliably de-intensify with Hematuria (DRIVE) study the burden of invasive urological evaluation for low-risk - has expanded the number of only cystoscopic evaluations" actively enrolled sites by three to patients. We expect the STRATA study to demonstrate how ten. The VA covers over 9 million Cxbladder can satisfy this unmet patients and includes 171 Medical need. The LOBSTER study is aimed Centers and 1,113 outpatient At present the AUA at reinforcing the potential of sites, representing a significant microhematuria guideline Cxbladder to assist clinicians opportunity for Cxbladder. recommends a shared patient- in reducing the frequency of The DRIVE clinical study is an physician decision whether to cystoscopies for patients under important engagement with VA proceed with cystoscopy for surveillance for the recurrence of urologists to determine utility in a use as low-risk, a urothelial cancer. cohort of VA patients, but it also For personal patients classified cohort that currently represents In both cases the studies has relevance to the AUA. As the only 5% of referred patients are aimed at further reinforcing study nears completion, Pacific presenting with hematuria. We the potential for Cxbladder to Edge expects to slowly migrate the expect the STRATA study to reduce the burden of invasive and study sites and other VA sites to demonstrate how Cxbladder can expensive cystoscopic evaluations, commercial adoption as part of a safely de-intensify evaluation for spare patients the potential site-by-site rollout. Study Locations Enrolled sites* Progress and targets STRATA USA, Canada 10/11 - 50% enrolled - Full data targeted Q4 2023 DRIVE USA 7/11 - Full data collected mid 2025 LOBSTER USA, Australia 2/10 - First patient enrolled - Full data targeted 2025 1 AUA Guideline and Woldu SL, Ng CK, Loo RK, Slezak JM, Jacobsen SJ, Tan WS, et al. (2021a). "Evaluation of the New American Urological Association Guidelines Risk Classification for Hematuria." J Urol 205(5): 1387-1393 *Intiated and enrolled PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:43:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED 05:44p PACIFIC EDGE : Investor Update - Q1 FY23 Test Volumes Rise 32% PU 06/01 Pacific Edge Announces Kaiser Permanente Agrees to Cxbladder Emr Integration CI 05/26 PACIFIC EDGE : FY22 Result PU 05/25 TRANSCRIPT : Pacific Edge Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022 CI 05/25 PACIFIC EDGE : FY22 Full Year Results Presentation PU 05/25 Pacific Edge Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022 CI 05/10 Pacific Edge to Start Clinical Trial of Bladder Cancer Diagnostic Test MT 05/09 Pacific Edge Limited Announces It Is Advancing Its Clinical Evidence Generation Program.. CI 04/25 PACIFIC EDGE : Application for quotation of securities - PEB PU 03/29 PACIFIC EDGE : PEB Investor Update - March 2022 PU