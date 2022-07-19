Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Pacific Edge Limited
  News
  Summary
    PEB   NZPEBE0002S1

PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED

(PEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
0.7200 NZD   +1.41%
0.7200 NZD   +1.41%
05:44pPACIFIC EDGE : Investor Update - Q1 FY23 Test Volumes Rise 32%
PU
06/01Pacific Edge Announces Kaiser Permanente Agrees to Cxbladder Emr Integration
CI
05/26PACIFIC EDGE : FY22 Result
PU
Summary 
Summary

Pacific Edge : Investor Update - Q1 FY23 Test Volumes Rise 32%

07/19/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
For personal use only

JULY 2022

INSIDE

From the CEO

2

Test volume progress

3

Executive appointments in the US

4

Clinical study progress

4

Greenlight at Kaiser

6

US succession

7

Gaining traction at US events

8

FROM THE CEO

EFFECTIVE ENGAGEMENT onlyACROSS THE CXBLADDER

VALUE CHAIN

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

useEffective communication and ngagement by Pacific Edge

across the breadth of stakeholders in the healthcare value chain is crucial to driving the adoption of our suite of advanced genomic biomarker Cxbladder tests.

As Pacific Edge seeks to

establish Cxbladder as the personalstandard of care for hematuria

evaluation and surveillance for the recurrence of urothelial cancer, there are many organizations and i dividual stakeholders with whom we must communicate effectively and engage in market. Foremost among these stakeholders are the clinicians. They order the tests, collect samples, administer associated paperwork and interpret the results. Then there are the patients taking the tests, the organizations funding them, the guidelines committees adjudicating

atient care protocols and our research collaborators building the evidence to support guideline inclusion.

For In this shareholder update, we highlight our enhanced focus on medical communications and our in-market activities in a few key areas. Firstly, at the start of this month, we appointed David Sosa into the new role of Vice President Market Access and Reimbursement (see page 4). This role is primarily responsible for driving additional revenue from various market access activities with government payors and private payors, increasing payment percentages and total revenue and looking at international

opportunities for growth, leveraging our US laboratory.

This follows on the appointment of Dr Tamer Aboushwareb into the new role of Vice President Medical Affairs in June. This role is responsible for the inbound enrolment of patients in our clinical studies to enhance our evidence generation program. Tamer will also drive the communication of existing and future clinical evidence to clinicians, provider administrations and payors.

"In this shareholder update, we highlight our enhanced focus on medical communications and our in-market activities in a few key areas."

Together, these positions elevate engagement and communication with key stakeholder groups.

David and Tamer will also play pivotal roles in the evolution of our commercialization strategies.

Secondly, we have increased our visibility at marquee conferences like the American Urological Association (AUA) annual conference (see page 8) and the total number of conferences we attend. Crucially, these activities, which are synergistic, are just a few among the myriad of channels we are using to engage with clinical stakeholders.

The recognition of the value we are creating similarly depends

on effective communication of our strategy and progress we are making against it to shareholders. For this reason, we have included quarterly test volumes in this update for the first time, an important leading indicator of the continued progress we are making commercializing Cxbladder. We have also provided historic figures to illustrate our progress quarter on quarter (see page 3).

Our intention is to report these figures to the NZX and ASX as soon as practicable after the end of each quarter, while continuing to deliver a comprehensive data set with our full and half year results in May and November of each year.

Before closing I want to pay tribute to Jackie Walker, who at the end of August, is retiring so stepping down as Chief Executive of Pacific Edge Diagnostics USA after 10 years with the company. She has made an enormous contribution to the business, including playing a key role is some of the company's most significant commercial achievements.

I want to thank her again on behalf of shareholders and personally for the way she has welcomed me into the business.

I look forward to seeing you at Pacific Edge's Annual Shareholder Meeting later this month.

Dr Peter Meintjes

Chief Executive

2 PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022

TEST VOLUME PROGRESS

BUILDING MOMENTUM FOR CXBLADDER IN THE US

onlyCxbladder test volumes continue to increase, building momentum from the early results we signaled in May.

Total tests processed at our laboratories set a record in the three months to the end of June 2022, and showed a quarter- on-quarter increase of 13% to

7,055 tests from the 6,242 tests useprocessed in the March 2022

quarter.

The result also represents an

increase of 32% over the June 2021 quarter result of 5,356 tests and reflects increasing numbers of US based unique ordering clinicians

In the Asia Pacific, where test numbers are dominated by New Zealand, volumes have been more muted, reflecting the local market's maturity relative to the US. At present 14 of the 20 new Health New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora, regional divisions representing 70% of the New Zealand population, cover the tests.

Total test volumes in the three months to the end of June in the APAC region increased 3% on the March 2022 quarter to 982 tests

from 952 but fell 9% on the 1,079 tests in the June 2021 quarter.

Longer term we believe the consolidation of the New Zealand healthcare system will be positive for the adoption of Cxbladder as engagement with the national health authority may accelerate the adoption across the remainder of New Zealand's population, and the focus will shift towards increasing awareness and adoption at primary care following the example set by Canterbury and the Manawatu.

using the test, an important

measure of market penetration. personalThis metric reached a record for the quarter of 894, up 36% from

the same quarter a year ago. Growth was weighted to the

US where test volumes showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 15% to 6,073 from the 5,290 in the three months to the end of March 2022 and a 42% increase on the 4,277 in the June 2021 quarter.

These numbers are encouraging and evidence of continued delivery against plan. The increase in volumes reflects growing awareness of the role Cxbladder can play in safely de-intensifying or intensifying the clinical workup for patients presenting with hematuria (blood in urine), resolving diagnostic dilemmas

Forduring hematuria evaluation (e.g., equivocal cystoscopy and atypical cytology), and monitoring for the recurrence of urothelial cancer in posttreatment patients. It also reflects the continued easing of COVID restrictions.

Despite a comprehensive program of virtual engagement, these restrictions had been limiting in person visits with clinicians and conference meetings. Importantly, COVID restrictions had also played a role in reducing patient visits creating significant disruption to the traditional care paradigm.

TOTAL TESTING VOLUME (PACIFIC EDGE GROUP)

8,000

54%

7,000

CAGR

982

6,000

952

5,000

1,079

1,074

1,117

volume

1,073

4,000

943

Test

1,088

6,073

3,000

5,290

852

4,706

4,591

4,277

2,000

3,824

3,110

2,791

2,133

1,000

-

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q4 FY22

Q1 FY23

US

NZ

UNIQUE ORDERING CLINICIANS (US)

1000

48%

900

CAGR

800

700

600

Clinicians

500

894

782

400

689

740

657

300

516

530

411

462

200

100

0

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q4 FY22

Q1 FY23

PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022

3

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS IN THE US

DRIVING GROWTH WITH GREAT TESTS AND GREAT SERVICE

only

will also develop an understanding

a depth of experience in clinical,

Pacific Edge is working to drive

both the understanding of the

of our economic value proposition

medical research, and commercial

clinical evidence supporting our

among clinicians, hospital

roles in urological medicine in

tests as well as their adoption.

systems and payors and establish

Egypt and the US. He and his team

Clinicians, healthcare funders

Cxbladder in markets where we

will also be supporting market

and providers, patients and the

do not yet operate. Finally he will

access and reimbursement efforts

committees charged with setting

also build the right relationships

from a scientific and medical

standards of care need to be made

with strategic accounts like Kaiser

perspective.

aware of, and understand, the

Permanente and the US Veterans

use

Health Administration. David comes

vidence. At the same time the

ordering and paying for the tests

to Pacific Edge with more than 25

and the results delivery needs to be

years' experience working with

eamless.

diagnostic companies in the US.

Clinicians, healthcare funders

Meanwhile, Dr Tamer

and providers, patients and the

Aboushwareb has been appointed

committees charged with setting

Pacific Edge's Vice President

standards of care also need to be

of Medical Affairs and will lead

made aware of, and understand,

a new team of five Medical

personal

Science Liaison Officers providing

the evidence. At the same time the

ordering and paying for the tests

medical and scientific leadership

David Sosa

nd results delivery needs to be

for the company. The role is

seamless.

focused on engagement with

Two appointments in June into

key opinion leaders in urology

ew roles at Pacific Edge are aimed

and uro-oncology, the education

at delivering on these goals.

of clinicians in the utility of our

David Sosa has joined Pacific

products, the enrolment of patients

Edge as its new Vice President

into our clinical studies and the

Market Access and Reimbursement.

communication of our evidence

His position is focused on payor

generation program in conferences

elations to increase payment

across the USA and internationally.

ates from existing payors and

Dr Aboushwareb is a urologist

contracting with new payors. He

who comes to Pacific Edge with

Dr Tamer Aboushwareb

CLINICAL STUDY PROGRESS

For

MARKING THE STEPS TO GUIDELINE INCLUSION

Two important clinical studies to

demonstrate how Cxbladder

tests to be inserted into the current

help Pacific Edge advance its case

can safely risk stratify patients

American Urological Association

for inclusion in global standards

presenting with hematuria into

(AUA) standard, and other global

of urothelial cancer care passed

those that may receive a less-

care standards, as part of the

important milestones.

intense evaluation for the presence

normal care management for those

First, the Safe Testing of Risk

of bladder cancer and those that

patients.

for Asymptomatic Microhematuria

should continue with a standard

Meanwhile, the Longitudinal

(STRATA) clinical study has

evaluation.

Bladder Cancer Study for Tumor

enrolled more than 50% of its

The results from STRATA will

Recurrence (LOBSTER), which is

subjects. The aims to further

strengthen the case for Cxbladder

seeking to benchmark the utility

continued on page 5

4 PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022

GUIDELINE STEPS CONTINUED FROM PAGE 4

of Cxbladder against the AUA

a significantly higher

proportion

risks, discomfort, and anxiety

protocols for the surveillance of

of patients than the current AUA

from cystoscopy and potentially

recurrent urothelial cancer, has

guidelines, translating to greater

overcome entrenched patient non-

enrolled its first patient.

focus on patients with disease.

compliance with management and

Both studies are key

surveillance regimes.

components of Pacific Edge's

Finally, a third study the

"

... the studies are

c inical evidence generation

company is conducting with the

program. Current AUA risk

aimed at further

US Veterans Health Administration

stratification protocols based

reinforcing the potential

- the Detection and Risk

on clinical risk factors alone are

Stratification in Veterans Presenting

for Cxbladder to reduce

insufficient to reliably de-intensify

with Hematuria (DRIVE) study

the burden of invasive

urological evaluation for low-risk

- has expanded the number of

only

cystoscopic evaluations"

actively enrolled sites by three to

patients. We expect the STRATA

study to demonstrate how

ten. The VA covers over 9 million

Cxbladder can satisfy this unmet

patients and includes 171 Medical

need.

The LOBSTER study is aimed

Centers and 1,113 outpatient

At present the AUA

at reinforcing the potential of

sites, representing a significant

microhematuria guideline

Cxbladder to assist clinicians

opportunity for Cxbladder.

recommends a shared patient-

in reducing the frequency of

The DRIVE clinical study is an

physician decision whether to

cystoscopies for patients under

important engagement with VA

proceed with cystoscopy for

surveillance for the recurrence of

urologists to determine utility in a

use

as low-risk, a

urothelial cancer.

cohort of VA patients, but it also

For personal

patients classified

cohort that currently represents

In both cases the studies

has relevance to the AUA. As the

only 5% of referred patients

are aimed at further reinforcing

study nears completion, Pacific

presenting with hematuria. We

the potential for Cxbladder to

Edge expects to slowly migrate the

expect the STRATA study to

reduce the burden of invasive and

study sites and other VA sites to

demonstrate how Cxbladder can

expensive cystoscopic evaluations,

commercial adoption as part of a

safely de-intensify evaluation for

spare patients the potential

site-by-site rollout.

Study

Locations

Enrolled sites*

Progress and targets

STRATA

USA, Canada

10/11

- 50% enrolled

- Full data targeted Q4 2023

DRIVE

USA

7/11

- Full data collected mid 2025

LOBSTER

USA, Australia

2/10

- First patient enrolled

- Full data targeted 2025

1 AUA Guideline and Woldu SL, Ng CK, Loo RK, Slezak JM, Jacobsen SJ, Tan WS, et al. (2021a). "Evaluation of the New American Urological Association Guidelines Risk Classification for Hematuria." J Urol 205(5): 1387-1393

*Intiated and enrolled

PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED INVESTOR UPDATE | JULY 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Edge Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
